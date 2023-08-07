Union Street caught in coffee war crossfire as Black Sheep targets Caffe Nero branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street caught in coffee war crossfire as Black Sheep targets Caffe Nero branches

Questions have been asked about just how the Aberdeen building changed hands...

By Ben Hendry
Black Sheep Coffee is in the midst of a takeover spree of Caffe Nero venues as coffee competition heats up.
Black Sheep Coffee is in the midst of a takeover spree of Caffe Nero venues as coffee competition heats up. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Did an upstart coffee firm make Aberdeen landlords an offer they couldn’t refuse as Union Street became a key battlefield in an industry civil war?

Black Sheep Coffee arrived in Aberdeen in May, taking over the former Patisserie Valerie at Union Square.

It should have come as no surprise that they moved into one of the city centre’s many empty units…

The rapidly growing firm is in the midst of a massive expansion, seeking to more than double its number of branches across the UK.

But eyebrows were raised when, just hours after the new Black Sheep Coffee opened, the final customers were served at the Caffe Nero around the corner on Market Street.

  • Was the timing more than mere coincidence?
  • And if it was, has Black Sheep Coffee really done anything wrong?
The former Caffe Nero in Aberdeen being taken over by Black Sheep Coffee
Black Sheep Coffee has confirmed plans to take over the former Caffe Nero. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

‘Another one bites the dust…’

Rumours began to circle that Black Sheep Coffee outbid Caffe Nero for the premises, owned by Glasgow-based RRSG Properties, when its lease came up this year.

After all, it wouldn’t be the first time.

Last July, Black Sheep Coffee posted a coffin emoji alongside the phrase “RIP Caffe Nero” as it celebrated the opening of a Reading branch in its rival’s former footprint.

Out with the old 👴🏻, in with the new! 🤗 R.I.P Caffè Nero ⚰️ and here’s to our very first shop to open in Reading 🎈 🥳 The…

Posted by Black Sheep Coffee on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

That’s not the only time they’ve rejoiced in grinding down their more established opposition.

The new kid on the block would quote Queen when they took over a Leeds cafe in October.

The message on Facebook stated: “And another one gone, and another one gone, another one bites the dust.

“Goodbye Caffè Nero and cheers to our very first shop opening in the beautiful city of Leeds.”

The Black Sheep branch outside Farringdon Station in London was also formerly a Caffe Nero.

A sign on the Black Sheep Coffee wall in Aberdeenm stating "It ain't about the money"
Illuminated signs in the Union Square branch quote pop star Jessie J’s ant-captialist anthem Price Tag. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Why are Black Sheep Coffee targeting Caffe Nero?

And, management at the trendy London-based upstart are pretty up front about their intentions.

There’s a section on the Black Sheep Coffee website entitled “Deal of the Century”.

In it, they reference recent Caffe Nero controversies – which could make the company a less-than-ideal tenant.

Caffe Nero in Aberdeen city centre
One of the remaining Caffe Nero branches in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

After a battering during the pandemic, the firm put itself into “company voluntary arrangement” in late 2020.

Caffe Nero hoped that this would enable them to renegotiate rents, reducing running costs and allowing the firm to bounce back after Covid.

The chain proposed landlords receive 30p for every £1 of rent they are owed, leaving high-profile tycoons like Lord Alan Sugar fuming.

How are landlords being wooed by Black Sheep Coffee?

Black Sheep bosses say their competitors’ move “shocked the nation, leaving thousands of baristas worried about the prospect of losing their jobs”.

What’s more, they say the financial quagmire could leave “hundreds of landlords disappointed with how little arrears they might recover for their sites”.

Black Sheep Coffee and Caffe Nero cups on Union Street
This Union Street building is being taken over by Black Sheep Coffee. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The statement continues: “At Black Sheep Coffee, we thought we would use this opportunity to step in and help out… with a recovery plan that is good for our economy and good for the soul.”

Caffe Nero landlords are then invited to complete a form – opening up takeover talks.

They’re asked to let Black Sheep Coffee know the expiry date of leases, and how much Caffe Nero is paying in rent.

A BLack Sheep Coffee cup
Black Sheep Coffee is popular with many. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What do locals make of Black Sheep Coffee taking over old Caffe Nero?

Several of our readers, reacting to last week’s announcement, took a dim view of what they deemed to be a predatory practice.

Natalie Fraser accused Black Sheep of “forcing out” the competition.

Graeme Brown said: “That’s their modus operandi… They then boast like hell on opening they’ve forced another chain out.

“Reality is they’re a chain too, with what they perceive as very clever marketing.”

But others were more welcoming.

Winston Brezhnev said: “It’s really good coffee”.

David Jones added: “Good to see they are trying to fill empty spaces.”

The Black Sheep Coffee branch at Union Square, which opened at the time that Caffe Nero closed its branch on the junction of Union Street and Market Street
The coffee shop in Union Square. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

How did Black Sheep Coffee become so big all of a sudden?

At the same time as Caffe Nero was flailing, Black Sheep Coffee was busy securing £13m in funding from wealthy backers.

Mainly, this has been used to cover the cost of new shops.

And Black Sheep Coffee is seeking to make its mark on more and more towns and cities across the UK.

It wants to increase its store count to 130 from its current tally of about 50 by the end of 2023.

And no wonder bosses are confident, it grew almost 90% between early 2022 and 2023 – raking in £8.27m as opposed to £4.36m.

Bags of Black Sheep coffee beans in Aberdeen's Union Square
There are various bags of beans at the Aberdeen shopping centre cafe. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘An interesting time for the UK coffee industry’

In a recent interview, co-founder Gabriel Shohet said: “It’s a really interesting time for the UK coffee industry because the big chains seem to be running out of steam.”

The new Union Street branch is part of much wider aims.

This year, Black Sheep Coffee wants to open up in “every major airport in the country”.

They also aim to make inroads in America and the Middle East.

The company was contacted for comment.

All the latest planning stories

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie were recently vandalised.
Vandalism which closes public toilets in Stonehaven and Inverbervie spark police investigation
The A96 runs through the Tyrebagger Forest which was badly hit by Storm Arwen. Image: Google Maps.
Forestry works could lead to delays on A96 for a week starting August 15
Leon Grant, left, wants to buy and demolish the derelict property where Jill Barclay was murdered.
'She was the light in a dark room': Murdered Jill Barclay's partner to set…
Barbie film designer, Alicia Martin along with a photo from the Barbie movie
Aberdeenshire lead graphic designer uses childhood memories to shape 'magical moments' in Barbie
Simon Scott was quizzed over whether he sexually assaulted a 19-year-old girl in his studio. Image: DC Thomson.
Photographer accused of acting in 'calculated way' in order to be close to 'young…
Allan Henderson of the McGinty's Group at the Aberdeen Market site.
'As a proud Aberdonian, I'm very excited': Local hospitality firm poised to run new…
Orville Hughes is missing from Lanarkshire, but is believed to be in the Aberdeen area.
Orville Hughes missing from Coatbridge may be in the Aberdeen area
Missing teen, Dominic Willis. Image: Police Scotland.
English teen missing for five days may be in Aberdeen
a shop of Frankie & Bennie's
Free pizza up for grabs at Frankie & Benny's on exam results day
Tofu Bao Buns at How Bao Now Aberdeen
Biggest bargain of Aberdeen Restaurant Week? How Bao you get booking NOW to find…

Conversation