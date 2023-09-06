Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Catherine Gemmell: Scotland must ban disposable vapes for good

We need to move away from single-use products and make refilling and reusing the norm.

'Vaped Crusader' campaigner Laura Young (left) with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba and a large number of discarded disposable vapes (Image: Twitter/Dundee Labour)
By Catherine Gemmell

This week, the first minister announced plans to consult on an outright ban of single-use disposable vapes in Scotland. This is a fantastic win for campaigners across the country who have been working tirelessly to raise awareness of the issue of littered vapes.

Leading the charge has been Laura Young, also known as the “Vape Crusader” among Scottish press and politicians. At the Marine Conservation Society, we’ve been supporting Laura, who is a member of our Youth Ocean Network, in her campaign to ban disposable vapes.

So many of our volunteers are finding disposable vapes on litter picks both inland and at the beach, which sadly pose a risk to the marine environment and the life within it. One of our Youth Ocean Network members, Elliott Welch, was so concerned by what he was seeing that he became a policy volunteer and helped to write a joint parliamentary briefing calling for a ban and other policy measures to stop disposable vapes entering the environment.

Data from non-profit organisation Material Focus highlights the extent of the single-use vape problem in the United Kingdom. With 14 million single-use vapes sold each month in the UK, many are ending up littered on our streets where they pollute the environment, making their way into rivers and, eventually, the ocean.

52 disposable vape parts found in Camperdown Country Park, Dundee, in the main stage area following Radio 1’s Big Weekend (Image: Laura Young)

We must move away from single-use products towards a circular economy, one in which refilling and reusing is the norm, rather than throwing away and polluting our environment.

‘Disposable vapes encourage a throwaway culture’

Unfortunately, recycling disposable vapes is also tricky, as they contain a variety of materials, including plastic, copper, lithium, and many more. Since different materials are recycled separately, vapes can’t just be put into one bin. When the materials end up in the wrong recycling bins, they contaminate the contents, meaning none of it can be recycled.

Discarded vapes are finding their way into our seas, through drains and rivers, or littered straight onto the beach. They break down into plastics and chemicals, posing a risk to wildlife. If you use vapes, the best thing you can do for the environment is to switch to a reusable alternative.

‘It’s time to see vapes as the nuisance they are and get them banned’

As Laura Young told us earlier this year: “Disposable vapes encourage a throwaway culture and bring more single-use plastics into our economy. It’s time to see them as the nuisance they are and get them banned; for environmental protection, public health, a circular economy, and net zero.”

The Scottish Government must bring forward the consultation quickly so a swift decision can be made to ban disposable vapes for good.

Catherine Gemmell is Scotland conservation officer at the Marine Conservation Society

