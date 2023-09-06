Teenager reported missing from Alness after last seen yesterday

A teenager has been reported missing from Alness, prompting police to issue an appeal.

Tiegan Noble, 17, was last seen in the Kirkside area around 8am on Tuesday.

She is described as being around 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build, with blonde hair with highlights, which was tied up in a bun.

She is believed to be wearing a grey hoodie, green and black Celtic top, black leggings and white Nike trainers.

Police have now issued an appeal to the public for information on Ms Noble’s whereabouts.

Inspector McDaid said: “It is unusual for Tiegan not to return home, and we are appealing for anyone with information to contact us via 101 quoting reference 3903 of September 5. ”