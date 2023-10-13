The Voice of the North: Our harrowing study highlights the problem, and now we need answers on dementia ticking timebomb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: Our harrowing study highlights the problem, and now we need answers on dementia ticking timebomb

After scrutinising 20 years' worth of data, it revealed deaths linked to dementia reached more than 6,200 last year alone.

Increasing rise in dementia cases is a huge concern in an ever aging population. (Image: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock)
By P&J Comment

Almost every family in our communities has been affected by dementia at some point.

The disease slowly robs our loved ones of their memories, their ability to function and heartbreakingly their independence.

At the same time, a huge amount of pressure is piled onto the family of those suffering to ensure their care needs are met.

That is why it is so troubling to hear the most recent statistics, revealed by the Press and Journal earlier this week, as part of its investigation into the true impact of the disease.

After scrutinising 20 years’ worth of data, it revealed deaths linked to dementia reached more than 6,200 last year alone. In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire the death rate has tripled since 2002 and it almost quadrupled in the Highlands.

More than half of the people living in our care homes across the north and north-east have been diagnosed with dementia.

And the cost of care for those affected across Scotland is significant. Both Shetland and Aberdeen have some of the highest costs to residents and the council.

Services must not be impacted

In these times of austerity, it is crucial that services for people with the disease are not impacted because they play such a huge part in their support and treatment.

With an ever ageing population, we know it must be easy for people to fall through the cracks and we need to prevent that at all costs.

But the cost of this disease is not just emotional and physical.

If this worrying trend continues, which without a breakthrough in medical studies it would seem likely, then the cost to the public purse will also continue to rise.

Currently, if someone is assessed as requiring care they are entitled to free personal and nursing care.

However, depending on their capital and assets it is expected they would cover other costs such as accommodation.

Most are able to afford to do this through the sale of their home.

However, as property prices continue to rise across the country that may have to change for upcoming generations who have struggled to make it onto the ladder.

This will undoubtedly be a huge burden on the local authorities.

All of this should apply further pressure on research and governments to devote as much as they can towards it to avoid an inevitable oncoming disaster, but also to make life easier for those who have to live with dementia day in and day out.

