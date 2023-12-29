Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Alana McDonald: ‘Ultra-processed’ foods might not be what you think they are

The term 'ultra-processed' is not well understood, and may be interpreted in different ways by consumers.

Tinned fruit is considered an 'ultra-processed food' - a fact which may surprise some. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock
Tinned fruit is considered an 'ultra-processed food' - a fact which may surprise some. Image: New Africa/Shutterstock
By Alana McDonald

There has been growing interest on the topic of food processing in recent years, with lots of reports linking so called “ultra-processed foods”, our health, the environment, and the prominence these foods have within our society.

Many studies have been published which indicate an association between ultra-processed foods and poor health, and this, understandably, has led to people being concerned.

But what are ultra-processed and processed foods, and should we really be worried?

Processed foods are difficult to define, as there is no universally agreed definition. In general, they are foods which have been prepared by a variety of methods and contain a number of ingredients. Different countries classify processed foods in different ways, but the most commonly used system is the Nova classification.

The term ultra-processed is specific to the Nova classification, which groups foods into four different categories based on their level of processing, rather than their nutritional content, such as the amount of calories, fat, sugar or salt they contain. The Nova classification attempts to group the many thousands of different food products, all prepared and used in a multitude of different ways, into just four general categories.

The first category includes un-processed or minimally processed foods, like fresh fruits, vegetables meat and fish. The second is for processed culinary ingredients, like oils, butter, sugar and salt.

Any food items with added ingredients are automatically considered ‘processed’. Image: kuvona/Shutterstock

The next “step up” is processed foods, where items have undergone a greater degree of processing, for example bread and canned food. Ultra-processed is the last category within the Nova system, and captures foods with even more added ingredients or processing, including confectionery, sugary drinks and many ready meals.

But, it is worth noting that many healthier foods, like breads, canned fruits and vegetables, would fall into the processed or ultra-processed category, alongside other products like infant formula. This can, understandably, be confusing to consumers.

Are all processed foods bad?

To address some of the concerns being raised in relation to ultra-processed foods, Food Standards Scotland, alongside two members of the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN), asked the committee to consider the evidence in relation to processed foods and health. This review was published in July 2023.

So, what did the review show? SACN found that studies consistently reveal an association between ultra-processed food and poor health. However, it also found considerable gaps in the evidence base which need to be understood before making any firm conclusions.

We can’t be sure about the link between processed, ultra-processed foods and health

A key issue is that it is not possible to know whether the risk associated with processed food is due to the processing itself or because these foods are often energy-dense, high in saturated fat, salt or sugars, high in processed meat, and/or low in fruit and vegetables and fibre. And these are known risk factors for many diet-related diseases.

This means that we can’t be sure about the link between processed, ultra-processed foods and health. And, whilst a move away from processed and ultra-processed foods may be a longer-term ambition to improve our health, it is currently unrealistic to expect these foods to be removed from the diet completely, given their widespread availability.

Processed and ultra-processed foods can be cheap, convenient and have a long shelf life, but are they all bad? Many are classed as healthier options – for example bread, wholegrain breakfast cereals, canned fruits and vegetables. Processing is also a vital part of ensuring food safety.

Term ‘ultra-processed’ is not well understood by consumers

We know, based on recent evidence, that the term “ultra-processed” is not well understood, and may be interpreted in different ways by consumers. There are a number of barriers to reducing intakes of these foods, including price, habit, shelf life and general preferences.

Where do we go from here? Based on all of these factors, there is not enough evidence to change our existing dietary advice regarding processed foods.

Plenty of fresh vegetables and fruit are a big part of a healthy, balanced diet. Image: I Wei Huang/Shutterstock

While diet trends come and go, our approach to having a healthy, balanced diet hasn’t changed.

Where possible, ensure you’re eating plenty of fruit, vegetables and starchy carbohydrates, plus some dairy, meat, fish, pulses and other kinds of protein. We know that foods which are high in fat, sugar and salt are not good for our health, and focusing on cutting down on these foods would go a long way to supporting a healthy, balanced diet, whilst also reducing the amount of processed foods we are eating.

Alana McDonald is senior public health nutritionist for Food Standards Scotland

More from Opinion

Is that David Essex or Captain Mainwaring? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Thank heavens my years of Christmas panic, panic, panics are past
Jennifer Young, of Ledingham Chalmers.
Jennifer Young: Acorn and freeports highlight why it's good to talk
Boxing Day shoppers in Aberdeen.
David Lonsdale: Euro 2024 tournament can boost hard-pressed Scottish retailers
Scottish party leaders from across the political spectrum could once regularly be found enjoying a drink together after office hours, but it rarely if ever happens now. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Euan McColm: We shouldn't forget it's OK to disagree sometimes
Despite the progression of modern society, many of the traditions of marriage are steeped in the patriarchy. Image: KirylV/Shutterstock
James Millar: I'm committed to my partner - which is why outdated, empty tradition…
Hasselback potatoes aren't for faint-hearted amateur chefs. Image: Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock
Alex Watson: Gifted cooks who show love through food are a special sort
Generally, films become beloved classics because of their emotional impact on viewers - and the same goes for arthouse cinemas
Dallas King: 'Best' films of the year are ones you find comfort and joy…
Uist offers stunning views as far as the eye can see - but not too many trees. Image: HMEDIA/Shutterstock
Eve McLachlan: Living in beautiful Outer Hebrides makes me appreciate all unique landscapes
River Luineag flowing into Loch Morlich in Cairngorms National Park. Image: Jan Holm/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Wee bit of snow and rain in Aviemore does not a white…
Happiness isn't something we can buy, but something we must strive to find within ourselves. Image: simona pilolla 2/Shutterstock
Donna McLean: First Christmas without my kids taught me embracing change is the way…

Conversation