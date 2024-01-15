IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads

As snow blankets the north and north-east, pictures show travel chaos on roads across the region.

Overnight snow has left many places looking straight out of a peaceful scene from a winter wonderland, however, on the roads it is a different story.

Snow on the roads has caused a significant amount of disruption across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

This includes, roads, trains, ferries, with schoolchildren forced to remain home due to school closures.

Traffic Scotland and police are advising motorists to drive carefully or avoid more rural roads altogether to be safe.

The cold and snowy weather is due to last until Wednesday, so more travel disruption is likely over the next few days.

Here are some images captured by P&J photographers.