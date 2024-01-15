IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Heavy snowfall brings travel chaos on north and north-east roads

The Met Office is expecting snowy weather to continue until at least Thursday.

By Ross Hempseed
Overnight snowfall has caused travel chaos across the region.
AWPR near Newhills. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

As snow blankets the north and north-east, pictures show travel chaos on roads across the region.

Overnight snow has left many places looking straight out of a peaceful scene from a winter wonderland, however, on the roads it is a different story.

Snow on the roads has caused a significant amount of disruption across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

This includes, roads, trains, ferries, with schoolchildren forced to remain home due to school closures.

Traffic Scotland and police are advising motorists to drive carefully or avoid more rural roads altogether to be safe.

The cold and snowy weather is due to last until Wednesday, so more travel disruption is likely over the next few days.

Here are some images captured by P&J photographers.

Travel chaos on Aberdeen roads near Westhill.
Traffic slows due to snow on the road on the AWPR out to Westhill. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
A dog enjoys is time in the snow.
Koda poses for a picture while out on a snowy walk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A snow plough clears the way on roads across the north-east. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Snow create slip hazards for vehicles on the road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Drivers rush to their cars as snowfalls in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A tractor ploughs Kittybrewster Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson.
The snow has created slippy roads across Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A ambulance traverses the snow covered roads. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Snow gates closed at Braemar. Image: Snow Gates.
Wellington roads with several vehicles on it amidst travel chaos.
Wellington Road in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Snowfall outside the North East College in Aberdeen.
The Gallowgate in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
A picturesque scene looking into Aberdeen following heavy snowfall.
A picturesque scene in Aberdeen following overnight snow. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Snow lying on West North Street.
Snow lying on West North Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
AWPR Kingswells roundabout. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Some roads have yet to be ploughed leaving a pristine blanket of snow. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A snow plough helps clear roads amidst travel chaos.
Snow ploughs help keep the snow off the roads. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen traffic chaos as roads covered in snow

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dillon Davidson managed to avoid a jail sentence despite being caught in possession of more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of drugs. Image: DC Thomson.
Man avoids prison despite being found with £260,000 cannabis during raid
First Minister Humza Yousaf, pictured next to a copy of Scottish Enterprise's new strategy document.
First minister launches economic growth blueprint in Aberdeen
Slow moving traffic through Aberdeen's Holburn Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen traffic chaos as roads covered in snow
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: Schools in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and island closed on Monday January…
Liam King, who left his victim with his nose split apart in an Aberdeen city centre attack
Savage Aberdeen city centre attacker left victim with nose split apart
Post Thumbnail
Everything you need to know about The P&J Run Fest 2024
Kelly Shek.
Your Money: What should you be looking for in a financial planner?
A derelict steading could be turned into Kildrummy Inn shops and 'five star' rooms.
Millionaire US owners want to add 'five star' rooms and craft shops at Kildrummy…
Post Thumbnail
What is The P&J 275 Community Fund?
SSPCA pets of the week.
Chick as thieves! Hens, ferrets and bunnies are looking for their forever homes -…