Len Ironside: Desmond Tutu’s good-humoured influence helped to make our world a better place

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

I was fortunate enough to meet him in 2005 when Aberdeen hosted a Commonwealth nations gathering.

He was essentially a priest, not a politician, but he was welcomed and respected by all world leaders.

Tutu was a passionate campaigner against apartheid. He was outspoken and challenged many ill-thought-out beliefs on the subject. He described apartheid as evil and immoral. And, even when apartheid was ended in South Africa, he continued to hold governments and leaders to account without fear or favour.

His influence prevented bloodshed on several occasions and framed the way forward in his country. He supported and led on the campaign to free Nelson Mandela, and engaged constructively in the running of South Africa at that time

He campaigned on other issues, too, from climate change to poverty. In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Desmond Tutu had an overwhelming sense of humour; a man who was engaging and sincere in his beliefs. His influence helped to make our world a better place. Long will he be remembered.

Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

