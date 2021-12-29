Len Ironside: Desmond Tutu’s good-humoured influence helped to make our world a better place

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
I was fortunate enough to meet him in 2005 when Aberdeen hosted a Commonwealth nations gathering.
He was essentially a priest, not a politician, but he was welcomed and respected by all world leaders.
Tutu was a passionate campaigner against apartheid. He was outspoken and challenged many ill-thought-out beliefs on the subject. He described apartheid as evil and immoral. And, even when apartheid was ended in South Africa, he continued to hold governments and leaders to account without fear or favour.
His influence prevented bloodshed on several occasions and framed the way forward in his country. He supported and led on the campaign to free Nelson Mandela, and engaged constructively in the running of South Africa at that time
He campaigned on other issues, too, from climate change to poverty. In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Desmond Tutu had an overwhelming sense of humour; a man who was engaging and sincere in his beliefs. His influence helped to make our world a better place. Long will he be remembered.
Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader
Read more by Len Ironside:
- Volunteers remind us of our collective power to do good in the face of apathy and immorality
- Politicians are self-serving but people want to work together across the world
- Torry has been let down too often before and its people are worth fighting for
Archbishop in Aberdeen: Former lord provost shares memories of Desmond Tutu visit