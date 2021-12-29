Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Len Ironside: Desmond Tutu’s good-humoured influence helped to make our world a better place

By Len Ironside
December 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Desmond Tutu meeting Len Ironside in Aberdeen during 2005
Desmond Tutu meeting Len Ironside in Aberdeen during 2005

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

I was fortunate enough to meet him in 2005 when Aberdeen hosted a Commonwealth nations gathering.

He was essentially a priest, not a politician, but he was welcomed and respected by all world leaders.

Tutu was a passionate campaigner against apartheid. He was outspoken and challenged many ill-thought-out beliefs on the subject. He described apartheid as evil and immoral. And, even when apartheid was ended in South Africa, he continued to hold governments and leaders to account without fear or favour.

His influence prevented bloodshed on several occasions and framed the way forward in his country. He supported and led on the campaign to free Nelson Mandela, and engaged constructively in the running of South Africa at that time

Desmond Tutu, with his wife Leah, chats to graduates at Aberdeen University, after becoming an honorary Doctor of Divinity in the summer of 1984

He campaigned on other issues, too, from climate change to poverty. In 1984, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Desmond Tutu had an overwhelming sense of humour; a man who was engaging and sincere in his beliefs. His influence helped to make our world a better place. Long will he be remembered.

Len Ironside is a former champion wrestler who served as an Aberdeen councillor for 35 years, with four years as council leader

