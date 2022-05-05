Alex Watson: Banning abortion is just another way to control and degrade women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Watson: Banning abortion is just another way to control and degrade women

By Alex Watson
May 5, 2022, 6:24 pm
I’ve reached the age where the idea of pregnancy no longer causes panic.

We flew through the Four Weddings and a Funeral stage – taking turns to be brides and bridesmaids, sometimes in comically quick succession – and now, suddenly, my friends are having babies. So many babies.

And, don’t get me wrong, they’re very cute. But they’re making me feel rather old.

It doesn’t seem like 10 minutes since I was hiding out in a public toilet, still a teenager, staring unflinchingly at a plastic test and praying silently to a deity I didn’t believe in. It was a false alarm, in the end, but they don’t call it a pregnancy “scare” for nothing.

At university, we girls counselled each other through late periods and swapped notes over different methods of contraception. We were called promiscuous – or less savoury words with the same meaning – and frigid, and viciously judged on both counts. We felt deep shame when buying condoms, pregnancy tests, the morning after pill.

We deduced it wasn’t ladylike to want to have sex just for fun, like boys our age were encouraged to. For girls, you see, sex has consequences. We’re programmed to shoulder the responsibility – and the blame.

Believe me when I say, after all that, no young woman takes the idea of pregnancy or abortion lightly.

I followed the “rules” – waited until I was older, took it slow, practised safe sex. I still found myself all alone in a toilet cubicle, briefly paralysed by the choice between motherhood or abortion. I can’t imagine the added terror of knowing that a legal, safe termination wasn’t an option for me.

The US Supreme Court may overturn Roe v Wade, the ruling that protects a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion. Given that the number of American kids living in poverty increased by 3.4 million between December 2021 and February this year, you won’t convince me lawmakers stateside are overly concerned with saving the children.

No, taking away the option of safely ending a pregnancy is just exerting control over women – their bodies and their lives – in a way men would never tolerate. The move reinforces the idea that we are vacant vessels, designed for one purpose. Or, perhaps, harlots who deserve to suffer for our sins.

I’ve officially reached the baby stage age. Many of those bouncing bundles are meticulously planned.

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking my peers are no longer having abortions. But, of course, some of them are, for myriad reasons that are none of anyone else’s business.

A pregnancy has the potential to change everything for just one person – the woman carrying it. I’ll never stop defending her right, and mine, to decide the course of her own future.

Alex Watson is Head of Comment for The Press & Journal

