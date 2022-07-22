Euan McColm: Tories could be about to have their very own Corbyn moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Tories could be about to have their very own Corbyn moment

By Euan McColm
July 22, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 2:56 pm
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are the final contenders in the Conservative Party's current leadership contest (Photo: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Shutterstock)
A remarkable thing about people involved with politics is how many of them don’t actually understand anything about politics.

From party members to activists to elected members, there are countless men and women who devote their lives to participation in our democracy without having the faintest idea what they’re doing.

Perhaps this should be unsurprising. If we subscribe to the view that politics is showbiz for ugly people, why would we expect a Conservative or Labour Party member to understand how politics works any more than we’d expect a Paul McCartney fan to know how to write era-defining songs?

My belief that politics is clogged up with the politically-clueless has hardly been shaken by the ongoing contest to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. I mean, look at the candidates.

A narrow sect of – predominantly – older men will decide whether Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss should be our next prime minister. What a terrible choice: a multimillionaire, fined for breaking lockdown rules, or a weirdly robotic careerist who – as her transformation from staunch Remainer to swivel-eyed extreme Brexiteer shows – is every bit as self-interested as Johnson ever was.

I don’t subscribe to the view that this state of affairs is undemocratic. We don’t, after all, have a presidential system. The largest party in the House of Commons gets to pick the PM, and that’s what’s happening here. So, whoever Tory members pick is a matter for them.

It is entirely their business which wrong decision they make.

Because, let’s face it, the Tory MPs who whittled down the list of contenders to the final two have made a huge mistake.

Truss and Sunak are tainted by the Johnson project

If the business of politics is about anything, it’s about winning – and using – power. In order to achieve those objectives, it is crucial to persuade people who’d normally vote for your opponents to come to your side.

Polling, carried out since this contest began, shows that neither Sunak nor Truss has the chops to do that.

Who will ever forget the enthusiasm with which more than a quarter of million dafties elected Jeremy Corbyn Labour leader in 2015?

In fact, among the wider public, Tom Tugendhat – knocked out of the running last week – consistently polled far better than the two who remain in the contest. Untainted by association with the corrupt Johnson project, he stood the best chance of stopping floating voters from switching allegiances.

Jeremy Corbyn resigned as Labour leader after the party’s 2019 general election defeat (Photo: PA)

But, people in politics know best, don’t they? Who will ever forget the enthusiasm with which more than a quarter of million dafties elected Jeremy Corbyn Labour leader in 2015? It turned out the voting public wasn’t keen to back an out of touch crank.

Regardless of whether they pick the law-breaker or the oddball, the Tories are – I think – about to have their own Corbyn moment.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

