Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we’ve come in the last few months

I had a bit of a stark reminder of how we lived only a few months ago, when a nurse was sent to my house to Covid test me as I had to work with one of my clients on a film set the next day.

I haven’t done a test for weeks now. Obviously in the film industry, due to the huge budgets, they can’t risk anyone coming on to the set who hasn’t been professionally tested.

To shut down such a huge juggernaut of a set-up would cost so much just because one person brought Covid there.

I can see the logic, but it made me realise how much the fear and the anxiety about Covid has really reduced recently.

For the past couple of years, we had those daily death figures on the news and gradually – look at us – we are almost back to normal.

The nurse arrived at my house in a mask and an apron, and it was quite shocking to see outside a hospital situation.

I just took a moment to be grateful that the anxiety over Covid has reduced so much for most of us recently.

I hope, though, that we can get our next vaccinations soon because the last thing we need are the figures to rise again.

Looking back at Princess Diana

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Princess Diana tragically died in Paris? Of course, we all remember exactly what we were doing when such shocking news was broadcast.

We were up early and had the news on as we were heading off to Florida on holiday.

I think I’ve told you before how the Americans greeted us with condolences as if a member of our family had died.

Many millions of us did really grieve for Diana and for those boys losing their mother so shockingly.

How sad she would be to see them, 25 years later, having gone their separate ways. As a parent it must be so distressing to see siblings falling out.

William and Harry went through so much together and seemed so close which makes it more disappointing.

I wonder if Diana would have managed to sort it all out and if she would have been a Meghan or a Kate fan?

Sadly, we will never know. I’m sure, aged 61, as she would be now, she would still have been the most glamorous woman in the world.

A perfect day out

This week I persuaded Gordon to come to work with me under protest. I was only working for an hour and had to go to the Oxfordshire countryside.

What a lovely day we ended up having.

We are very guilty of not taking the time to explore the different parts of the country, really.

As a child I remember us regularly packing a basket full of picnic food and putting the deckchairs and the windbreak in the car and setting off for a ‘run’.

Do people actually have windbreaks now? Maybe it was a Scottish thing because it was more likely to be cold than warm.

Beach memories

We always packed my favourite egg, tomato and salad cream sandwiches and I remember my Mum and Dad had a flask of tea. Simple but happy days.

Gordon and I didn’t pack a picnic but we strolled around a lovely town called Burford and looked in little local shops.

We were advised that the best thing to eat were quiches from a local bakery so we gave it a go. I honestly didn’t know that quiche could taste so good.

In fact, I’ve been craving quiche ever since so any great quiche recipes you have would be welcome.

Celebrating Jamal Edward’s birthday

Sometimes it’s those spur of the moment days out that are the best. It was the wonderful Jamal Edward’s birthday this week and we all wanted to celebrate him.

Yet again I was in awe of my beautiful friend Brenda Edwards and her strength. She is one in a million.

She has wonderful friends around her who I spent time chatting to like Linda Robson and Dame Kelly Holmes.

I also spent a bit of time with Ed Sheeran. We have met before but this time we realised we have many friends in common.

It was a very emotional day where there were lots of tears but also lots of very happy memories of this incredibly special man.

Have a good week,

Yvie x