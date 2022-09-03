Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we’ve come in the last few months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Yvie Burnett: Movie Covid test a reminder of how far we’ve come in the last few months

By Yvie Burnett
September 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Post Thumbnail

I had a bit of a stark reminder of how we lived only a few months ago, when a nurse was sent to my house to Covid test me as I had to work with one of my clients on a film set the next day.

I haven’t done a test for weeks now. Obviously in the film industry, due to the huge budgets, they can’t risk anyone coming on to the set who hasn’t been professionally tested.

To shut down such a huge juggernaut of a set-up would cost so much just because one person brought Covid there.

I can see the logic, but it made me realise how much the fear and the anxiety about Covid has really reduced recently.

For the past couple of years, we had those daily death figures on the news and gradually – look at us – we are almost back to normal.

The nurse arrived at my house in a mask and an apron, and it was quite shocking to see outside a hospital situation.

I just took a moment to be grateful that the anxiety over Covid has reduced so much for most of us recently.

I hope, though, that we can get our next vaccinations soon because the last thing we need are the figures to rise again.

Looking back at Princess Diana

Diana, Princess of Wales, who died on August 31 1997. John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Princess Diana tragically died in Paris? Of course, we all remember exactly what we were doing when such shocking news was broadcast.

We were up early and had the news on as we were heading off to Florida on holiday.

I think I’ve told you before how the Americans greeted us with condolences as if a member of our family had died.

Many millions of us did really grieve for Diana and for those boys losing their mother so shockingly.

How sad she would be to see them, 25 years later, having gone their separate ways. As a parent it must be so distressing to see siblings falling out.

Prince Harry and Prince William ahead of the Enduro Africa charity ride in Port Edward, South Africa. Jerome Delay/PA Wire.

William and Harry went through so much together and seemed so close which makes it more disappointing.

I wonder if Diana would have managed to sort it all out and if she would have been a Meghan or a Kate fan?

Sadly, we will never know. I’m sure, aged 61, as she would be now, she would still have been the most glamorous woman in the world.

Yvie Burnett: Boris takes a break while country battles with bills

A perfect day out

This week I persuaded Gordon to come to work with me under protest. I was only working for an hour and had to go to the Oxfordshire countryside.

What a lovely day we ended up having.

We are very guilty of not taking the time to explore the different parts of the country, really.

As a child I remember us regularly packing a basket full of picnic food and putting the deckchairs and the windbreak in the car and setting off for a ‘run’.

Do people actually have windbreaks now? Maybe it was a Scottish thing because it was more likely to be cold than warm.

Beach memories

We always packed my favourite egg, tomato and salad cream sandwiches and I remember my Mum and Dad had a flask of tea. Simple but happy days.

Gordon and I didn’t pack a picnic but we strolled around a lovely town called Burford and looked in little local shops.

We were advised that the best thing to eat were quiches from a local bakery so we gave it a go. I honestly didn’t know that quiche could taste so good.

In fact, I’ve been craving quiche ever since so any great quiche recipes you have would be welcome.

Celebrating Jamal Edward’s birthday

Jamal Edwards. Pic by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Sometimes it’s those spur of the moment days out that are the best. It was the wonderful Jamal Edward’s birthday this week and we all wanted to celebrate him.

Yet again I was in awe of my beautiful friend Brenda Edwards and her strength. She is one in a million.

She has wonderful friends around her who I spent time chatting to like Linda Robson and Dame Kelly Holmes.

Brenda Edwards. Ian West/PA Wire.

I also spent a bit of time with Ed Sheeran. We have met before but this time we realised we have many friends in common.

It was a very emotional day where there were lots of tears but also lots of very happy memories of this incredibly special man.

Have a good week,

Yvie x

 

 

