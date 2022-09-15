Camanachd Cup final: Lovat’s Drew Howie aims to shock Kingussie while keeper Rory MacGregor targets second winner’s medal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drew Howie, the commanding Lovat full back, is an electrical engineer who feels that his team can cause a shock in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.

This will be his fifth Camanachd Cup final appearance in seven seasons and Howie suggests their 2015 triumph should give the Black and Whites encouragement despite the daunting task of facing Kingussie on their own pitch.

He said: “We were real underdogs against Kyles Athletic seven years ago but a strong defensive performance and inspired goalkeeping by Stuart Macdonald helped us win the cup for the first time in half a century.

“Kingussie have a really strong attack led by Roddy Young’s 30 goals this season, so our defence needs to be on our A game. But with Daniel Grieve, Danny Kelly and Craig Mainland as well as Stuart and myself, we have an experienced defence who know what Camanachd finals are all about.

“We’ve got goalscorers, led by Greg Matheson and Fraser Heath, so we can hurt Kingussie if we conjure up the right level of performance and the spirit of that 2015 victory.”

100 tickets left…

We are delighted to say that Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final is going to be a sell out with only 100 tickets left https://t.co/0Ntv6tvAeF. — Shinty (@camanachd) September 15, 2022

Howie is relieved to be playing after breaking his thumb in the semi final, but Lovat’s three weeks without a game has helped him recover. The 32-year-old is actually fitter than for some time – thanks to help from Inverness Harriers.

“I was supposed to be playing midfield this year so I arranged for friends at Inverness Harriers to allow me to take part in their winter workouts and it’s certainly helped my fitness base,” he explained.

“Most nights in recent weeks I’ve either been doing gym work or training at Balgate Park, so I’m ready for the challenge.

“Kingussie thumped us a couple of times earlier in the season but in our last meeting they just edged the Macaulay Cup semi final 1-0 despite us being several players short, so we can take encouragement now that we’ve got our lads back.

“Most of the crowd at The Dell will be roaring on Kingussie – but we’ll relish the atmosphere. We’ll bring a good travelling support and we’ll have the heart for the battle.”

Lovat have lost their last three Camanachd finals, notably to Kinlochshiel at Oban last year, but have more experience of the big day than Kingussie.

“We’ve shown terrific consistency in getting to the final so regularly in recent years”, said Howie.

“It’s all about carrying that consistency into Saturday’s game.

“Shinty is such a big part of our lives and we recognise it’s an honour to play in a Camanachd final when so many never get the opportunity. I feel humble to be looking forward to my fifth one as well as determined to give everything to try to help Lovat get their hands on the trophy again.”

MacGregor hopes to play his part

Rory MacGregor played outfield in Kingussie’s last appearance in the final eight years ago but he will be in goal in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final.

The classy keeper, seeking his second Camanachd triumph, is eagerly anticipating facing Lovat in shinty’s live TV showpiece at The Dell.

“I was wing centre back in 2014 when we beat Glen Urquhart at Inverness to win what was my first senior medal,” recalls MacGregor.

“When Craig Dawson was injured in 2019 I agreed to go in goal and I’ve been there ever since.

“Now I’ve a full set of winner’s medals – but winning the Camanachd again on our own pitch would be something really special.

“However, I really don’t look at it as us having home advantage – it’s a Camanachd final and it’ll be all about what happens on the day and who rises to the occasion.

“Lovat have plenty of goals in them, from Greg Matheson to Fraser Heath and Marc MacLachlan, so we’ll need to be strong in defence. But we carry a lot of firepower, too. Roddy Young has hit 30 goals but they’ve also been well shared around by others.”

MacGregor’s long hitting is an asset to Kingussie, whose manager John Gibson said: “He’s not just a shotstopper, he’s now more of a sweeper thanks to his fantastic hitting.”

MacGregor responds: “I play golf off a six handicap and hit it long, so I think that’s helped my shinty swing.”

With the MacTavish and Macaulay trophies already won, and topping the Premier Division, a Camanachd triumph could set up Kings for the game’s first Grand Slam in 19 years.

But MacGregor added: “We could still be caught in the league so it’ s not the time to think about a Slam. Our focus has to be firmly on winning the Camanachd trophy as an achievement in itself.

“There’s quite a buzz in the community given the game is at The Dell for the first time since 1999 but we know Lovat will be up for it and are out to take full advantage of any complacency.”