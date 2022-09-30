Euan McColm: Starmer refusing a deal with Sturgeon would cause a huge SNP headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Euan McColm: Starmer refusing a deal with Sturgeon would cause a huge SNP headache

By Euan McColm
September 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner share a joke at the party's conference (Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
Labour leader Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner share a joke at the party's conference (Photo: Adam Vaughan/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Nationalist politicians are never happy unless they’ve something to be unhappy about. Rage fuels their machine.

And, so, it was hardly surprising that various senior SNP figures reacted with exhausting anger to Labour leader Keir Starmer’s speech at his party conference earlier this week.

Over recent years, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear that she would be willing to work with Labour if it won most seats in a general election but fell short of having an overall majority.

But Starmer is having none of that, and he received rapturous applause when he told delegates in Liverpool that, under his leadership, there would be no deal to bring the SNP into government.

The nationalists’ deputy leader at Westminster, Kirsten Oswald, said the Labour chief’s speech showed his party was turning into the Tories, while MP Joanna Cherry said the no-deal commitment boiled down to Starmer saying he wouldn’t respect the wishes of Scots unless they voted for his party.

It shows remarkable audacity for an SNP politician to accuse an opponent of not respecting the wishes of voters. The majority of Scots who voted No in the 2014 independence referendum know all about the nationalists’ refusal to respect their wishes, after all.

What cards does the SNP actually have to play?

SNP politicians who think Labour’s refusal to do a deal with them is a problem for Starmer have not, I’m afraid, thought this one through.

Let’s say Labour comes through as the largest party after the next General Election, but that Starmer fails to win the majority he desires. What cards does the SNP actually have to play?

Sure, the nationalists could offer to support a minority Labour government, so long as Starmer gives them the right to hold a second independence referendum. But, when he said no, as he would, what would be the SNP’s next move?

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon might have tough decisions to make if Labour does well at the next General Election. Photo: PA

Would Nicola Sturgeon really decide that she’d like to scupper a potential Labour government and risk allowing the Tories back in? Would she really want to create such chaos that no workable government could be established, forcing the country into another election campaign?

This sort of thing might play with the SNP’s devotees, but would moderate mainstream Scottish voters get on board?

Nobody who has paid the slightest attention to the chaos in UK politics thinks that Starmer is no different to Liz Truss

During the 2014 referendum campaign, the nats characterised Scottish Labour as nothing more than “red Tories”. That was nonsense then, and it’s nonsense now.

Nobody who has paid the slightest attention to the chaos in UK politics thinks that Starmer is no different to Liz Truss. Nobody serious, anyway.

If the SNP holds the balance of power after the next election and it acts in such a way as to allow the Tories to cling onto leadership, it will pay a heavy price.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Larry the Downing Street cat isn't the only person in a huff with Liz Truss at the moment (Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Sometimes it pays to bunk your money in your biscuit tin
Protests have taken place around the world against the mobilisation of an extra 300,000 Russian troops.
George Mitchell: The west is playing right into Putin’s hands...
Albyn School in Aberdeen has welcomed Masha, who lived near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in eastern Ukraine.
What a week: Nasa has a blast while we worry about butter
Inverness was rocked by the disappearance of Renee MacRae and her son, Andrew (Photo: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
Sarah Bruce: How the Renee MacRae case is a part of Inverness's DNA
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Drink sector is made of strong stuff
Andor stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor (Photo: Disney+/YouTube)
Darryl Peers: Escaping our everyday worlds helps us to relax, reflect and grow
We'll all be keeping warm by any means possible this winter (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: UK Government rewarded the rich and punished the poor - can someone…
Ambulance sirens are a trigger for Catherine as a result of past trauma (Photo: Mino Surkala/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: University trigger warnings trivialise mental health issues
toads
Ben Dolphin: Is it silly to get attached to a toad?
Beavers are among several species of animal reintroduced in Scotland in recent years (Photo: Digital Wildlife Scotland/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Nature needs our voice and our protection from Westminster

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: Consumed by a passion for autumn fungi
Peterhead manager Jim McInally
Jim McInally urges Peterhead players to rise to occasion at Dunfermline
Community events and collaboration will be key to tackling poverty (Photo: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Murray Dawson: Poverty is restricting lives where you live - but we can turn…
Defender Ben Williamson has moved on from Ross County.
Rothes sign Ben Williamson ahead of Forres clash
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
Mark Cowie wants more from Fraserburgh after EE Aberdeenshire Cup glory
CR0038539 Picture from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final Fraserburgh v Formartine United at The Haughs Turriff Fraserburgh celebrate Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............30/9/22
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh's Joe Barbour a cut above in shoot-out triumph

Editor's Picks