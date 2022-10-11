Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black

By Scott Begbie
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 8:02 am
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

You know that bit in Toy Story 3 where Buzz, Woody and the gang are sliding into certain doom in the incinerator and you think: “Gosh, they might really do this” – then the aliens swoop in to save them with the claw?

It’s my fervent hope that old movie trope about the heroes being saved when all hope is gone applies to the Belmont Filmhouse.

The closure of this Granite City institution is a body blow to the cultural life of the north-east. But the devastating news came with a silver lining – the response of the people of the city.

The way folk have rallied round, flocked to meetings, and come forward with plans to save the Belmont – and its jobs – speaks volumes about the deep love and respect for this palace of dreams that has always been more than just a cinema.

Some of my treasured memories are settling into its deep plush seats to watch magic happen in front of me. This was where I saw recent classics like Dune and the reboot Star Wars films, and quirkier offerings like The Shape Of Water and The Dead Don’t Die.

I always chose the Belmont over national cinema chains because it had that feeling of being part of a family, something special and comforting.

And I enjoyed seeing the blockbusters knowing that the price of my tickets was also helping bring arthouse and world cinema to Aberdeen, the sort of movies where you can find real gems that will live for free in your head for some time to come.

People power can save the palace of dreams that is the Belmont Filmhouse. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

For many people, the realisation that film exists beyond the likes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe came on a wet Tuesday afternoon on Belmont Street, with some subtitled offerings from Korea.

The Belmont was also a hub for so many other art forms and festivals, a real gem for the likes of Granite Noir.

Cinemas are not just ‘nice to have’

I can’t imagine the Belmont not being there. Neither can so many people in Aberdeen, judging from the hundreds of folk who flocked to Krakatoa for a meeting to work out a way to save it.

The fact that local councillors and MSPs have become involved alludes to a political desire to keep the lights on at the cinema, along with the will of the people.

This passionate groundswell of support demonstrates a tangible change at the heart of life in Aberdeen. Not so long ago, a shut cinema would be met with a shrug.

But people have come to realise that the arts – from film to music, theatre to gigs, galleries to festivals – are a bedrock on which we can build a better Aberdeen. These are things that are not just “nice to have”, but can bring joy, entertain us, makes us laugh, cry, think and even change the way we see the world for the better.

That is why the closure of the Filmhouse came as such a bitter blow, and that is why so many people are determined not to let it happen.

To turn to Toy Story again, the Belmont has a friend in us. All of us.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express.

Tags

Conversation

Editor's Picks