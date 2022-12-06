Chris Deerin: Frugal living brings opportunity for simple pleasures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Chris Deerin: Frugal living brings opportunity for simple pleasures

By Chris Deerin
December 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 9, 2022, 12:28 pm
Cutting back means giving up some luxuries - and actually eating the food in the freezer (Image: Ahanov Michael/Shutterstock)
Cutting back means giving up some luxuries - and actually eating the food in the freezer (Image: Ahanov Michael/Shutterstock)

Value what you have, make better use of your resources, and don’t be distracted by shiny new stuff which you simply don’t need, writes Chris Deerin, after learning to live well within his means.

Ho, ho… no. It will be a frugal Christmas in the Deerin household this year.

I don’t feel too badly about this, because I know many of you will be planning something similar, and because, given the economic circumstances, most of us have little choice.

It will, however, be a change. Christmases past, with three pink, fluffy daughters who had mummy and daddy wrapped around their sticky, stubby fingers, were a smorgasbord of gifting; a slobbering, slathering Viking feast of ill-mannered, pre-teen capitalist devourment.

Lucky little middle-class girls – they’ve had it all: countless cuddly toys, including “a massive horse I can sit on”, which took up most of middle daughter’s room for about five years; trikes built drunkenly at 2am on Christmas morning, one of which I somehow put together back-to-front, then had to dismantle and start all over again in a fury at 3am; dolls and their vast, complex houses, with all the mod cons you could never afford for your own; expensive, girning, Japanese gewgaws that were out of fashion within weeks; and then, as they’ve grown older, phones, tablets, games consoles, laptops, wincingly short skirts and tight tops, pallets of garish make-up…

Money has been shed like needles from a Christmas tree in January. But not this year.

Christmas isn’t all about presents, as much is it might feel that way sometimes. Image: pilipphoto/Shutterstock

My wife and I are taking an almost sadistic pleasure in calculating what we can afford and what we can’t. We’re getting each other nothing more than a friendly smile and a thumbs-up. Christmas dinner will come from one of the cheaper supermarkets (apart from the bread sauce, which has to be M&S) and will be just enough and no more.

Each girl will get a small sum of money, plus a couple of trinkets to open on Christmas morning. We’ll splash out on the dog, of course. But, in this way, spending will be tightly controlled, credit cards will not be hammered, and heating bills stand a chance of being afforded through to next spring.

Buyer’s remorse vanishes when you don’t ‘buy now’

In truth, we’ve been living like this for months now. The family food budget has been brought under control, and we’ve actually started eating the stuff we keep in the freezer.

There have been few luxuries – I think I’ve bought one book since August, and am mildly surprised to see Waterstones still going. My mum, who clearly thinks we’re turning into the Beverly Hillbillies, has taken to dropping by with parcels from the First World – chocolate and flowers and the occasional bit of new clothing for the kids.

At first, the change felt like an affront – just one more reason to wish someone would slip something odourless and fatal into Vladimir Putin’s herbal tea. But, as the weeks have passed, I’ve come to appreciate what has, in fact, been an overdue and rewarding turn to self-discipline and restraint.

Instantaneous online shopping means we often end up with a lot more than we need or even want. Image: ra2 studio/Shutterstock

There have been times my finger has lingered over the “buy now” button, before I’ve thought better of it and moved on. I’ve rarely regretted failing to make the purchase – how often have you instinctively bought something online and, when it arrived, simply put it to one side and forgotten all about it?

I’m prowling my bookshelves for unread novels (many of them bought online, put to one side and forgotten) and discovered some great books. I’ve rediscovered shoes and shirts that had been languishing at the back of the wardrobe for so long, they’ve come back into fashion. And, who knew I had so many unopened toiletries from Christmases and birthdays past? I smell like a dream.

Materialism is no route to happiness

I’ve come to see that this isn’t so much frugality or miserliness as valuing what you have, making better use of your resources, and refusing to be constantly distracted by shiny new stuff which you simply don’t need.

My economist friends tell me we’re going to be in the economic mire for a couple more years, at least

What a way so many of us had come to live, in a society characterised by acquisitiveness, volume and waste. Most of us could fill a few skips with whimsical purchases and unwanted gifts and just the general mountain of crap we’ve gathered to ourselves over the years, and barely notice the absence.

If we’re honest, we’ll admit that this materialism is no route to happiness, and, in fact, both the financial and psychological strain of always wanting more often has the opposite effect. If anything, it gets in the way of understanding ourselves, of connecting to our true human nature or spirituality or soul, or whatever you want to call it.

Christmas drinks
Enjoy small treats during times of hardship. Image: Anna Puzatykh/Shutterstock

My family is finding that, with the temptations and distractions of consumerism largely stripped away, there can be deeper joy in the simpler aspects of life: family walks, time spent with each other, more regular conversations, even just a pre-bedtime cup of hot chocolate. We now genuinely look forward to our one weekly loosening of the purse strings – a Saturday night takeaway.

My economist friends tell me we’re going to be in the economic mire for a couple more years, at least. For all but the wealthy, it’s going to be a period unprecedented in most of our lifetimes: of doing without, of difficult choices, of foregone luxuries, of simply being a bit poorer. It won’t always be easy, but, perhaps even at Christmas – perhaps especially at Christmas – there are lessons we can learn amid the hardship.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Clapping and thank yous alone won't save our NHS (Image: PPandV/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Stop gaslighting us and fund the NHS properly
Scottish Chambers of Commerce chief executive Liz Cameron. Image: Abrightside Photography
Liz Cameron: Scotland's education and skills system is key to producing future talent
We'll still be carefully counting our pennies throughout 2023, predicts James Bream (Image: Dalex Photos/Shutterstock)
James Bream: Plan for the worst in 2023 and things might improve as a…
It has now been more than two years since Britain officially left the EU (Image: Bodo Schieren/imageBROKER/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Take the biggest Brexit lessons on board to avoid future disaster
Television broadcast streaming multimedia. Earth globe abstract composition; Shutterstock ID 386549023; purchase_order: ; job:
Stewart Crabb: Higher internet speeds can be driving force for north-east economy
2
In 2022, demonstrators staged a silent protest with blank placards in Edinburgh to make a statement about freedom of speech (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Protect freedom of expression and information with everything you have
It's time to bring in the new year and all the hopes and dreams that come with it.
What a week: Hamburgers, Harris Tweed and Hogmanay
How will you see in the new year tonight? Image: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Will your New Year mean party time or peace and quiet?
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Op-ed for business supplement Picture shows; Leigh?Reid, owner and director of Aberdeen Business Network. Aberdeen. Supplied by Engage PR Date; 20/12/2022
Leigh Reid: Why networking is a no-brainer for your business
A mock-up of former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Barney Crockett, beside his official portrait (Image: DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Surrealist collective 'Aberdeen City Council' dominated once again in 2022

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred before 2am today.
Section of A99 closed following one-vehicle crash north of Wick
Fraserburgh Academy pupils rehearsing for the Rock Challenge at AECC in 2007. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Rock Challenge: The 'fantastic' schools performing arts competition that changed lives
A crucifix on a book against the background of a written school board
New year, new rules? Should unelected religious representatives sit on education committees?
New Peterhead signings Glenn Gabriel, left, and Daniel Fosu. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead got lift from new signings against Montrose, says boss David Robertson
Brora Ranger's forward, Andrew Macrae.
Brora's Andrew Macrae looking forward to return to action
Today's students are the leaders of tomorrow (Image: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock)
Chris Moule: Here's 'why' entrepreneurial universities make a big difference to society
Tornagrain is a new community, located between Inverness and Nairn (Image: Moray Estates)
Andrew Howard: Working together is the key to building places people want to live…
Scotland's Finn Russell excels for Racing 92, but has been dropped by Scotland.
Neil Drysdale: Here's what would brighten up 2023 for Scottish sports fans - even…
Cfine rural poverty
'Rural poverty is a widespread problem': Cfine mobile foodbank looks to expand to help…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Jodie Hannan admitted assault in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Jodie Hannan. n/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend across car park by hair after romantic Highland getaway turns…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented