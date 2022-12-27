Scott Begbie: Hogmanay Fireballs are blazing reminder of all that’s great about the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Begbie: Hogmanay Fireballs are blazing reminder of all that’s great about the north-east

By Scott Begbie
December 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 28, 2022, 1:50 pm
The unique, magical and stirring experience of Stonehaven’s Fireball ceremony is like nothing else in the world, writes Scott Begbie.

Right. Now that we have the faff of Christmas out the way, can we get on with the real celebrations, please? Bring on Hogmanay!

It has, of course, been forgotten in the mists of time – or should that be the fog of consumerism? – that, within living memory, bringing in the New Year was a far more important holiday in Scotland than December 25.

Personally, I keep that tradition alive by far preferring seeing in the bells than sitting around eating dry turkey and waterlogged Brussels sprouts – the devil’s food.

And what’s with pigs in blankets? You can improve pork sausages by wrapping them in bacon, can you? Why not go whole hog (see what I did there?) and use them as stuffing for pork chops?

Nope, give me Hogmanay, thanks. Especially in Stonehaven, with our glorious Fireball Ceremony. (It deserves those capital letters.)

There’s something magical and stirring – pagan, almost – about being on the High Street in the dead of night, waiting for the clock tower to start tolling on the dot of midnight.

A huge cheer goes up, there’s the “whoof” of paraffin-soaked fireballs being ignited, the skirl of pipes, then the swingers – a coveted post indeed – head up and down the High Street, turning it into a river of fire.

Scott Begbie’s one and only go at swinging a fireball in Stonehaven at Hogmanay, during the 1980s. Image: Scott Begbie

All around, there’s cheering, folk hugging each other, exchanging kisses and handshakes and bellowing: Happy New Year! It is simply glorious – and my heart is soaring with joy that, after that Covid-enforced darkness, we will see in a New Year with fire again.

And I’m also filled with pride that my adoptive home town is the place where all this happens – and all thanks to a band of hardy volunteers who give up so much time and energy to make it a reality.

Let’s keep the fiery spirit of the north-east burning

The swinging of a fireball is hard work. I know – I did it back in the 1980s; those heady days when I needed a bunnet to protect my hair.

The fireball itself is a heavy thing. Swinging it around your head is exhausting enough, let alone trying to walk with it, as the centrifugal force constantly throws you off balance.

Tradition has it that you keep going up and down the High Street until your fireball is all but burned out, before casting it into the icy waters of the harbour, with a comet-like tail of sparks.

On my shotty, I managed up and down once, then tossed the whole thing – still fiercely burning – into the water and started the serious business of first-footing instead. I needed a dram after that.

The spirit of the Fireballs is the spirit of Stonehaven – indeed, of the whole of the north-east

But, back to the present day, and the fire ceremony roaring back into life, driven entirely by the volunteers who stage this world-renowned event.

The spirit of the Fireballs is the spirit of Stonehaven – indeed, of the whole of the north-east: a fierce pride in community, a burning sense of tradition, and a fiery determination to make the place where we live better for everyone.

So, if there is a New Year’s resolution to be made, let’s make it pulling together to create a better north-east for everyone.

Happy New Year when it comes.

Scott Begbie is entertainment editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

