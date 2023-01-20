Inchgarth Community Centre secures £3 million boost for extension project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen community centre can finally push on with its expansion plans after securing the final £1.9 million required.

Inchgarth Community Centre is one of the busiest in Scotland, welcoming 2,500 users a week and around 130,000 annually.

For the last 10 years, the team has been working on plans to double its size.

Aberdeen City Council has agreed to fund the project, and now the Scottish Government has provided £1.9m – taking the total pot to £3m.

In a post on social media sharing the good news, the team at the community centre promised the expansion will make a “colossal difference” and secure its long-term future.

Better services to include wider community

The centre serves 25 communities, offering a range of fitness and language classes, activity sessions, clubs and a well-used foodbank.

Centre manager Paul O’Connor told The Press and Journal that the final plans have not yet been confirmed, but will likely double the size of the building – allowing for an increase from 165 to 300 classes per week.

A new, modern cafe is planned to act as a bridge between the new and old buildings, with its profits reinvested in the centre.

There will also be changing rooms, an all-weather astro-turf pitch and better disabled facilities.

Better night facilities will enable the team to operate past 10pm at night, which Mr O’Connor hopes will give teenagers something to do.

A tender process is still to be carried out by the council, but it is hoped work could begin in the summer.

Here for the next generation

Despite the road to the expansion being a “long stretch for everyone”, Mr O’Connor believes the building will now be modern enough to pass along to the next generation.

“It will be here for a long time now. Long after we are kicking up daisies”, he said.

“Inchgarth has never been vandalised. That just goes to show people know this is the place that supports the community.”

The funding boost comes after a a string of refurbishments to the existing ageing building.

In October, it had its 1949 roof repaired due to consistent leaks, and a new boiler was installed 18 months ago. Thanks to lottery funding, a modern disabled toilet has also been installed.

Mr O’Connor thanked the Scottish Government and to Aberdeen City Council for the funding.

But he said the credit “above all” goes to his team of 130 volunteers and eight employees at the centre, which was given the Queen’s Award for Volunteers in 2017.

“It has been magical”, he said. “We really do deserve this.”

Councillor ‘dead chuffed’ for centre

Council co-leader Ian Yuill, who represents Garthdee, said, “We are delighted this bid for funding has been successful.

“I look forward to seeing this extension built which will mean the great team of staff at Inchagarth will be able to provide even more extensive services for many years to come.

“I really am dead chuffed – they are at the heart of Garthdee.”