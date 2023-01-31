Our guide to eating out during Spectra in Aberdeen – including the light up cocktail you’ll want to try

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spectra the festival of light will make its welcome return to Aberdeen this February.

But for those of you, like me, who want to make a night of it and grab a bite to eat, it’s important to know where is open and what’s on offer close by to the various installations.

Taking place from Thursday February 9 to Sunday February 12, the festival will feature installations that will pop up around Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen Art Gallery and Marischal Square.

Some venues are also offering specials for customers to try, and others will be extending their opening times to make the most of the festival.

Check out our list below of the seven venues you’ll want to put on your list of bars and restaurants to visit.

Resident X

New kids on the block Resident X are going big when it comes to celebrating Spectra.

Not only do they have their own light tunnel (which looks super cool on your Instagram profile by the way) but, they have also created their own cocktail for the event.

This isn’t any old cocktail though as you’ll find this drink lights up.

You’ll find it at the Lab X cocktail bar where you can sit back and relax. Why not make a night of it and enjoy the other food and drink deals which will available to festival visitors throughout the event from the varying food vendors?

Address: 1 Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

Common Sense Bar and Coffee House

The first tenant of Union Terrace Gardens, Common Sense Bar and Coffee House, will be staying open late during the festival to ensure visitors have a warm and cosy place to unwind.

From hot drinks to a crisp and refreshing glass of wine, not to mention cocktails, too, there’s plenty of options to leave you feeling warm inside.

They also serve a range of small plates in the evenings, so be sure to pick away at a few of those while you warm up from walking around the installations.

Address: Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1DF

The Terrace Bar at His Majesty’s Theatre

Overlooking Union Terrace Gardens where most of the festival will be taking place, The Terrace is the perfect place if you’re looking to enjoy Spectra from a different viewpoint.

You can tuck into tasty dishes and drinks throughout the event knowing you won’t have to brave the cold to enjoy the installations. Although I highly recommend you go down and see them up close and personal for a different perspective.

Address: His Majesty’s Theatre, Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen AB25 1GL

Maggie’s Grill

If you’re looking for a feast after trailing the streets of Aberdeen then be sure to pop into Maggie’s Grill at Marischal Square.

Not only are you guaranteed to leave feeling fuller than you ever have but the food at this southern soul-inspired restaurant is some of the best you’ll find in the city.

Order the St Louis ribs, the southern fried chicken tenders with spicy corruption glaze, or a burger as they are just superb. But to be honest, everything is great here.

Address: Unit 2, Marischal Square, Aberdeen AB10 1BL

The Pigs Wings

The guys behind The Pigs Wings specialise in deli subs from across the world. The boar-b-que is a favourite of mine and my colleague Maria swears by their Greek veggie option.

Burgers are also on the menu here and they are certainly worth exploring too. Upstairs there’s quirky interiors that all the family can appreciate and it has this cosy New York loft vibe about it that might make it hard to leave.

Address: 22 Upperkirkgate, Aberdeen AB10 1BA

FreshMex

When it comes to the best burritos in town then FreshMex is the place to go. Their burrito has been bites Deliveroo’s most-ordered dish in Scotland for a number of years in a row and I can see why.

These wrapped beauties are packed to the brim with some of the best fillings you’ll find. From pulled pork to jackfruit, to the softest chilli – and a veggie alternative – you’ll be working your way through the menu for visits to come.

They also serve quesadillas which are equally as good, but if you’re looking for the authentic FreshMex experience get a burrito. You’ll thank me later, plus, it will keep you full and warm when walking around.

Address: 55 Schoolhill, Aberdeen AB10 1JT

Mackie’s 19.2 Ice Cream Parlour

If you’ve got a sweet tooth then a trip to Mackie’s won’t go a miss.

With around 40 different flavours in the counter to choose from, and hundreds of different flavour combinations to try out – including the chocolate sauce straight from tap – there’s plenty to get stuck into.

They will usually have a couple of specials on to trial new potential flavours, so keep your eyes peeled for those!

Address: Unit 7, 1 Marischal Square, Broad Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BL