What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

What a week: From a Holyrood drama to Hollywood blockbuster Tetris

By Jacqueline Wake Young
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon arrives at her home in Glasgow after announcing that she will stand down. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Betting has started on who will replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister and my money is on Harry Styles.

That has to be worth a 10,000-to-one flutter because it’s clear there is nothing he can’t do.

If he continues on his current trajectory he could end up overtaking the SpaceX mega-rocket Starship which is set for its maiden flight next month.

The former One Direction star cleaned up at the Brits, winning all four prizes he was nominated for, following similar glory at the Grammy Awards.

He can sing, he can dance, he can act and he wields so much influence he can spark a trend in ‘clowncore’ by donning a harlequin jumpsuit on the red carpet.

I doubt Angus Robertson could manage that, even if he is judged groovy enough to be 6/5 favourite to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP Leader.

The multi-talented and multi award-winning Harry Styles performs in one of his famous jumpsuits. Image: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello.

Comparisons between Sturgeon and Ardern

At 32 years old, Kate Forbes may appeal to a similar demographic as 29-year-old Harry, and she is the bookies’ second favourite at 2/1 for the Bute House gig.

As she is currently on maternity leave, late night events such as the Brits are way past her bedtime, but as the much-admired Jacinda Ardern demonstrated, you can still run the country with a new baby in tow.

The former New Zealand prime minister made history in 2018 when she took three-month-old Neve to a meeting of the United Nations general assembly in New York.

This week comparisons have been drawn between Ms Ardern and Ms Sturgeon, both of whom showed eloquence and dignity in their resignations, saying they owed it to themselves, their party and their country to step aside.

Rivals and allies alike from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the “formidable” Ms Sturgeon, to her passion, dedication and compassion.

Say what you like about Nicola, but we all know she’s not going on I’m A Celebrity… any time soon.

Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson is the bookies’ favourite to be next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Tetris

What is appearing on our screens is a trailer for Tetris, the hotly-anticipated Hollywood blockbuster from Peterhead-born director Jon S Baird.

The trailer gave glimpses of Aberdeen after Tillydrone, George Street and King Street were transformed into Soviet-era Russia for a week in 2021 for filming.

The director hopes to draw more film-makers to the region and the trailer certainly fills a person with city pride, not to mention an overwhelming urge to play Tetris.

Granite Noir

Film is an exciting aspect of the upcoming Granite Noir crime-writing festival, with Vertigo, Knives Out, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Zootropolis on the bill.

They have been curated by Colin Farquhar, formerly head of cinema operations at Belmont Filmhouse, who told The P&J: “They are all films that have an element of investigation and a crime in the middle that needs to be solved.”

Code crackers

Elsewhere three amateur cryptologists have used their investigative powers to crack secret codes used in 55 letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots between 1578 and 1584.

Their work will pave the way for historians to give fresh insight into her thoughts and activities during her years of captivity in England.

Historian John Guy said the letters confirm Mary Stuart was a “shrewd and attentive analyst of international affairs”.

Had she been around this week she could have provided analysis on Rishi Sunak’s efforts to finally strike a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol as he prepared to meet Stormont politicians near Belfast and EU leaders in Germany.

Taron Egerton stars in the film Tetris. Image: Apple TV+.

She may also have had something to say about US-China relations as a fourth UFO was shot down over North America.

The US said the first was a Chinese spy balloon, but is less certain about the other three.

US Air Force General Glen VanHerck refused to dismiss the possibility of extraterrestrials.

Such candour would never happen in a disaster movie. Officials keep information like that to themselves, for fear of sparking public panic.

Then again, public panic isn’t what we once supposed it was – we now know it’s really just people tearing around Asda with a trolley full of loo rolls.

So General VanHerck, please do go on, what else can you tell us about this alien invasion?

Business owner “Annie” weights down copies of the Chinese Daily News newspaper showcasing pictures of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, in the Chinatown district of Los Angeles. Image: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Valentine's Day in MJ's house - family noticeboard style.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Thoughts on love, all the kinds, and cereal
Is there life after death? That is the enduring question. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: What happens when we die?
Nicola Sturgeon, pictured here in 2019, will soon step down as first minister (Image: Terry Murden/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: I'm glad Nicola got one last shottie ahin the lectern
Rihanna has stepped back from the spotlight in recent years (Image: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Fox Sports/Shutterstock)
Darryl Peers: Rihanna's return to the stage brought back some surprising memories
Singer Dusty Springfield with composer Burt Bacharach in 1970 (Image: ITV/Shutterstock)
Moreen Simpson: Burt Bacharach wrote the musical soundtrack to my romance
Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photo at the 2017 launch of ferry Glen Sannox at Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow in Inverclyde (Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Nicola Sturgeon and Jacinda Ardern saw power as a responsibility, not a…
Make the most of your freedom to explore Scotland's countryside (Image: Rawpixel .com/Shutterstock)
Ben Dolphin: Scotland's unique and wonderful right to roam should be celebrated
Nicola Sturgeon leaves Bute House in Edinburgh, dressed in casual clothes, after making her resignation announcement (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Donna McLean: I fear for Scotland's future without Nicola Sturgeon
Once her successor is chosen, Nicola Sturgeon will step down as first minister (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Euan McColm: Nicola Sturgeon has deftly jumped before she was pushed
2
The sun is setting on Nicola Sturgeon's time as first minister of Scotland (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Campbell Gunn: 'Rising stars' of SNP aren't up to taking the top job right…

Most Read

1
Union Street Aberdeen
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose lead fixing is found hanging from a…
2
16-year-old Alise Driksna has been found.
Missing teenager Alise Driksna from Inverness has been traced
3
Elle Binnie leaving court. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Woman led police on ‘disgraceful’ high-speed chase through Aberdeen
4
Stacey Adams is worried her two children Lilly- Grace and Mason are unwell because of the mould and damp in their council home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Shocking pictures show Aberdeen mum’s battle with mould after children become ‘constantly unwell’
5
bijou Buckie
Bijou by the Sea: Moray businessman hopes to lease ‘unique’ coastal restaurant near Buckie
6
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Broadford community consultation Picture shows; Broadford community event. Broadford. Supplied by Cllr John Finlayson Date; 09/02/2023
Skye community turns out in force to support plans for new Broadford school development
7
Sean Hubbard. Image: DC Thomson
Teen assaulted girl, 15, he thought stole his alcohol
8
Peterhead Community Hospital. Image: Google.
Safety fears at Peterhead hospital as legionella detected
9
The crash happened on the A9 between Tain and the Dornoch Bridge. Image: Google Maps
Woman who died in A9 crash near Tain named
10
A Stagecoach bus that came off the road on the A90 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Dramatic images as Storm Otto brings 100mph winds to north

More from Press and Journal

Around 200 people attended the vigil for teenager Brianna Ghey in Aberdeen, lighting a candle in memory of her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Candlelight vigils held in Aberdeen and Inverness to honour life of teenager Brianna Ghey
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late equaliser against Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers 1-1 Arbroath: The Verdict - talking points, ratings and star man as…
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'floored' by second-half display in 3-0 defeat to Hamilton
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson says Aberdeen's loss to Celtic showed Dons are still recovering from recent…
Hamilton Accies' Lucas De Bolle scores the opener against Inverness. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Caley Thistle 0-3 Hamilton Accies - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Jonny Hayes and Graeme Shinnie during Aberdeen's 4-0 loss to Celtic. Image: SNS
Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Ross County manager Malky MacKay. Images: Rob Casey
Ross County boss Malky Mackay has no complaints over Owura Edwards' red card in…
St Mirren's Declan Gallagher scores to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group
St Mirren 1-0 Ross County - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...
Post Thumbnail
Highland League: Rothes get the better of Forres in Moray derby

Editor's Picks

Most Commented