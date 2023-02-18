Banks o’ Dee’s Paul Lawson ready for clash with former club Formartine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson is looking forward to facing his former club Formartine United.

The sides clash at Spain Park this afternoon with joint-bosses Lawson and Josh Winton having guided Dee to four successive wins since being appointed until the end of the season last month.

Lawson managed Formartine between September 2017 and March 2022 and was succeeded by his friend and former team-mate Stuart Anderson.

He said: “It one of these things that happens in football.

“I’m fully concentrated on Banks o’ Dee and what we’re doing.

“Myself and Josh are here until the end of the season and I’m going to enjoy it and see what happens.

“In the Highland League you come up against players and managers that are your friends.

“I’m sure Stuart’s looking forward to it as much as I am, they’re having a good season and will be looking to pick up the three points as we are as well.”

United have won their last five Breedon Highland League games but Anderson says it will be far from easy to continue their impressive form.

He added: “Every week we’re trying to get a performance first and if you get one more often than not you get a result.

“But we’re well aware how difficult a game it will be, they’ve got some great individual players and they’re formidable at home.

“It’s good to see Paul back in management, I’ve known him a long time.

“He’s gone with Josh and had a really good response so far and it should make for a good game.”