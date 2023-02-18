Banks o’ Dee’s Paul Lawson ready for clash with former club Formartine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banks o’ Dee’s Paul Lawson ready for clash with former club Formartine

By Callum Law
February 18, 2023, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson was previously in charge of Formartine
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson was previously in charge of Formartine

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson is looking forward to facing his former club Formartine United.

The sides clash at Spain Park this afternoon with joint-bosses Lawson and Josh Winton having guided Dee to four successive wins since being appointed until the end of the season last month.

Lawson managed Formartine between September 2017 and March 2022 and was succeeded by his friend and former team-mate Stuart Anderson.

He said: “It one of these things that happens in football.

“I’m fully concentrated on Banks o’ Dee and what we’re doing.

“Myself and Josh are here until the end of the season and I’m going to enjoy it and see what happens.

“In the Highland League you come up against players and managers that are your friends.

“I’m sure Stuart’s looking forward to it as much as I am, they’re having a good season and will be looking to pick up the three points as we are as well.”

United have won their last five Breedon Highland League games but Anderson says it will be far from easy to continue their impressive form.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson

He added: “Every week we’re trying to get a performance first and if you get one more often than not you get a result.

“But we’re well aware how difficult a game it will be, they’ve got some great individual players and they’re formidable at home.

“It’s good to see Paul back in management, I’ve known him a long time.

“He’s gone with Josh and had a really good response so far and it should make for a good game.”

