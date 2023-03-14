Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

Campbell Gunn: Kate Forbes seems to have a proper plan for Scotland’s future

By Campbell Gunn
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:36 am
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes attends an SNP leadership hustings in Edinburgh (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)

Scotland needs a first minister who wants to shakes things up and believes ‘continuity won’t cut it’ – exactly like Kate Forbes, writes Campbell Gunn.

For the first time in almost two decades, we’re in the midst of an SNP leadership contest. And, for the first time, it is also a contest to select the next first minister of Scotland.

At this point, I must declare an interest. For the past couple of weeks, I’ve been helping Kate Forbes (on a purely voluntary basis) with her campaign. I offered to help after the first days of the contest, when Kate was attacked for her faith – something I felt was completely unfair.

Happily, we’ve now moved on to issues which really matter to most SNP members and, indeed, most Scots: the economy, jobs, the NHS and education.

And these policies are the reason I’m backing Kate Forbes. She is the only candidate with a sensible plan for the future of Scotland. As she says, we can only invest more money in things like health and education if we have more revenue coming in. And that means expanding the economy.

Watching the hustings over the past days, I’ve been struck by the contrast in the candidates’ approach to answering questions. I have to say that Ash Regan appears to have little coherent strategy, and seems to be making up policy on the hoof, as she is asked questions.

Humza Yousaf is someone I’ve known since before he became an MSP. He was an aide to Holyrood’s first Asian MSP, Bashir Ahmad, then to several other elected politicians before gaining a list seat himself. In other words, he’s never really worked outside politics. As such, he is a polished political performer, though sometimes comes over as rather too slick, using the same well-rehearsed lines at every public appearance.

He is, however, the SNP establishment’s choice as a continuity candidate, as seen from the number of ministerial endorsements he’s received. A cynic might suggest some of them are worried about their own jobs.

North and north-east would benefit from Highlands first minister

Kate Forbes’s pitch could not be more different, stating unequivocally that “continuity won’t cut it”. As a child, she lived in India for several years, and it was there that Kate saw the extreme poverty and deprivation which has formed and driven her politics ever since. After leaving Dingwall Academy, she completed degrees at both Cambridge and Edinburgh universities, before also graduating as a chartered accountant and working for Barclays.

Her background in accounting and finance gave her the ability and knowledge to step in to deliver the Scottish Government’s 2020 budget at a few hours’ notice, after the then finance secretary Derek Mackay resigned. That made her the first woman to deliver a budget at either Holyrood or Westminster. Her performance that day marked her out as the real rising star of both the Scottish Government and the SNP.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes was the first woman to deliver a government budget at either Holyrood or Westminster (Image: PA)

Among her promises, as a Highland MSP she has been vocal in her support for the long-overdue upgrading of the A9. She has pledged that, in her first week as first minister, she would instruct Transport Scotland to draw up a plan, to be published no later than June, for the completion of dualling the road by the end of the decade.

She has also pledged to upgrade the A96, linking Aberdeen with Inverness. Why, she asks, has this vital piece of infrastructure not yet been improved? Aberdeen is the oil capital of the UK, and the Cromarty Firth is the centre for decommissioning North Sea structures. Yet, the standard of the road linking the two is totally unacceptable, and is a drag on economic investment.

Kate Forbes is driven by her personal experience

As dependence on oil and gas reduces, Kate Forbes has pointed out that, while we have to transition to renewables, we cannot allow the oil industry to drop off a cliff edge. It must be a just transition.

An independent Scotland would see the revenues from oil and gas invested in renewable industries. A national energy company would take a stake in large energy projects, guaranteeing a return to be invested in health, education, care services and so on. Forbes points to the way Norway has used its huge oil funds to invest in renewables.

Forbes has expressed an interest in delivering a truly just transition to renewable energy for the oil and gas industry (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

It seems to me that Kate Forbes has a proper plan for Scotland’s future. She is driven by her personal experience of seeing real poverty at first hand. While Scotland may not have the levels of deprivation Kate experienced in India, she knows it is a disgrace that, in a rich country with so many resources as Scotland has, so many children still live in poverty today.

I have to declare another more personal reason for my unqualified wish to see Kate Forbes as our next first minister. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a Gaelic speaker living in Bute House for the first time?

Campbell Gunn is a retired political editor who served as special adviser to two first ministers of Scotland, and a Munro compleatist

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during a visit to Creative Stirling (Image: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Chris Deerin: 'Continuity' from Humza Yousaf doesn't mean much given SNP's mediocre record
A Leicester City football fan shows support for Gary Lineker during a recent match (Image: Michael Zemanek/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: We can only hope Gary Lineker's 'I'm Sporticus' moment sparks change
From left to right, SNP leadership candidates Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan (Image: Andy Buchanan/PA)
David Knight: Looks like next SNP leader will be same old, same old
Journalist Isabel Oakeshott recently released former UK health secretary Matt Hancock's WhatsApp messages (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Journalists might not be your friends but they do stick to a…
STV's Political Editor Colin Mackay with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan ahead of their debate. Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire.
What a week: Trump says he'd end war and SNP candidates do battle
The Conservative Party's 'Stop the boats' signage has proved controversial to some (Image: Leon Neal/AP/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: At least the Tories have given their lectern builder a job…
A genuine gift or a shameless scam - what is your view on mediumship? Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Mediums - one big con or the real deal?
There's no escaping unwanted conversations when you're stuck on a boat (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Not even snow could tempt me back on board a cruise ship
Scotland's Highland and island communities are still dealing with the lasting effects of historic persecution and discrimination, as well as modern inequalities (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Jim Hunter: Time for Holyrood to stop letting the Highlands and islands down
From left to right, STV's political editor Colin Mackay, with SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan, ahead of their recent televised debate (Image: Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA)
Euan McColm: Televised SNP leadership race bloodbath was a result of years of forced…

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
One vehicle was involved in the crash near Bucksburn roundabout on Monday night. Image: Google Maps.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Thomas MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented