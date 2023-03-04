Kate Forbes: My timetable to dual the A9 as next first minister of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Forbes: My timetable to dual the A9 as next first minister of Scotland

By Kate Forbes, candidate for first minister
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Kate Forbes says 'promises matter' in major infrastructure commitment. Image: Supplied
Kate Forbes says 'promises matter' in major infrastructure commitment. Image: Supplied

As a Highlander, if I am elected First Minister it will be a major priority for me to deliver on the promises that the Scottish Government have made for around 15 years – to dual the A9.

Industry tells me that the A9 dualling from Perth to Inverness needs to be completed by around the end of this decade, but that is only deliverable if the procurement processes change radically.

They say that unless this happens it may take till 2050 or even beyond to finish the job. That is unacceptable and unthinkable.

Inverness is the only city in Scotland that lacks dual carriageway or motorway links.

This matters. Not only because a car is a necessity for most Highland people, not some kind of luxury item, but also because, as we have seen so tragically last year, it is a matter of life and death.

Thirteen lives were lost in incidents on the A9 between Perth and Inverness. Of those, all but one occurred on single carriageway sections.

Evidence from transport experts proves that fatalities are three times as likely to occur on single carriageway than dual, and 10 times more than on motorways.

Roads themselves do not cause incidents. But single carriageways with difficult junctions, swift change between single and dual, and many foreign drivers unfamiliar with the road or driving on the left, are unforgiving of driver error. There is also no central reservation to separate opposing flows of traffic.

Timetable to accelerate progress

In my first week in office I will instruct Transport Scotland to consider whether it can deliver a plan to dual the A9 by the end of the decade. A timetable must be published by June at the very latest and certainly not in the autumn.

Transport Scotland have had nearly two years since the election to do this, and since Covid we have all known that the 2025 target would be challenging.

I want Transport Scotland to work collaboratively with the civil engineering industry to devise means, whether by framework agreement or otherwise, to accelerate the progress. Risk sharing should be practised as I believe it is in England and some local authorities.

Promises matter. Where we make them we must keep them. It’s about honesty and trust, and that shall be my approach if I am elected First Minister.

Kate Forbes is Scotland’s finance secretary

