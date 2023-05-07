David Knight: Our new King must build a bridge between the past era and the next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion Columnists

David Knight: Our new King must build a bridge between the past era and the next

The Queen earned our respect naturally over many generations, without unnecessary and artificially-induced public pledges.

King Charles III was crowned with St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony (Image: Victoria Jones/PA)
King Charles III was crowned with St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony (Image: Victoria Jones/PA)
By David Knight

I took a spin along King Street in Aberdeen shortly before the coronation to soak up the atmosphere and see if there was any bunting.

The regal credentials of this majestic street – the longest in Britain, I believe – made it a good starting point. There must be something on show along the two-mile stretch heading north from the city, I thought.

Hunting the bunting proved harder than expected. I should have known better, after polling claimed a majority of people in Scotland weren’t bothered about the big event.

I found a supermarket at one end of the street flogging coronation-themed food for parties. But I quickened my pace on seeing an “offer” outside another store.

From a distance, it seemed to say: “No joking – free All Bran”. But it was a scrawl of black graffiti on its cream-coloured wall.

Closer inspection revealed: “No King – free Alba”. What did that mean? Installing President Yousaf as head of state and taking orders from Brussels? Very Orwellian.

But, I decided not to count supermarkets; after all, they are royally bleeding us dry by putting up prices under the dubious disguise of the cost-of-living crisis.

Alas, I returned home empty-handed, with not much being on show to mark the anointing of King Charles III, but in time to watch all the historic pomp and ceremony on the box. Millions of others were doing the same – including many of those who scoff at the royals, I suspect.

The country might be going to rack and ruin, but even Hollywood can’t match these royal extravaganzas we carry off so well. A right old royal knees-up is built into our psyche from down the centuries.

At least we weren’t asked to offer the oath of allegiance to the King in quite the same manner as in medieval times – threatened with being flayed alive or sent to the tower.

In contrast, the Queen earned our respect naturally over many generations, without unnecessary and artificially-induced public pledges. But King Charles has to make his Carolean mark in less time.

We are living through so much grade-one history

It’s stunning how we are living through so much grade-one history happening all at once, over which future generations will gawp in awe.

What a line-up. Covid, carnage in a ghastly new European war, a cruel cost-of-living crisis, and a coronation – 70 years since the Queen’s.

It might register with some like a damp firework failing to go off, but surely the majority of us enjoyed and supported this extraordinary event. Our big royal occasions are the envy of the world.

I suppose we’ll soon become accustomed to lots of buildings and roads named after King Charles.

King Street was one of the two great Aberdeen streets created by act of parliament in 1800; the other was Union Street.

King Street is generally accepted as being the longest in Britain (Image: Jim Irvine)

The former was named after George III, who was on the throne at the time. He was famous for conducting a war with America and going mad; I hope that’s not a bad omen, now I’ve mentioned it.

Royal street-naming became something of a trend, with minor royals being assigned to lesser roads around King Street. So, we have Princes street here, and Frederick there.

Not everyone was impressed at the time. A reader wrote in 1807: “Even Frederick Street, notwithstanding its high-sounding name, is not entitled to unqualified praise, and Princes Street is most unhappily named, unless it be in compliment to the Prince of Darkness.”

It’s heartwarming to see this tradition of wonderful acerbic wit maintained by Press and Journal letter writers today.

I’m indebted to painstaking street research by Methlick-born G M Fraser, who was Aberdeen’s public librarian a century ago. And the city’s archive library, which pointed me in his direction.

Royals are losing the younger generation

Many are unimpressed by the coronation bill in these hard times. Even the Princess Anne character in the hilarious TV sitcom The Windsors suggested booking a room in a “Holiday Lodge Express” hotel for a budget coronation.

The new King must build a bridge between the past and the next era, when William ascends the throne. Given the longevity of the Windsors, by the time King Charles vacates the throne, William could be in his 60s.

Yet, polls warn it’s the younger generation they are losing. Like a grand house atop a coastal cliff under almost imperceptible erosion, it’s this popularity issue which King Charles must address.

Some chose to celebrate the King’s coronation on May 6, others weren’t so keen (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)

I’m mixed up about the royals – I love the pomp and tradition, but hate the privileges and excess of riches it bestows.

We should wish him well and hope he rises to this great challenge.

So, we have the dizzy spectacle of two blockbuster televised events in the space of just a week. Coronation and Eurovision.

If they conducted a popularity poll with the public, which one would come out top? Don’t answer that.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

