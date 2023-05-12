Moreen Simpson: Insomnia makes me the roommate from hell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Insomnia makes me the roommate from hell

A hyperactive wifie of the bedchamber needs a plan when she finds herself sharing a room.

It turns out some earphones have a secret on/off switch... (Image: Helen Hepburn)
By Moreen Simpson

I’d been looking forward to – and simultaneously dreading – last weekend’s family “treat” for a whilie.

Couldna wait to see Peter Kay at Glasgow’s Hydro, but in a panic about sharing a room with my son-in-law’s mum. You see, I’m the room-sharer from hell.

A devout insomniac, my nocturnal routine is reading, then off light, Facebook (and onything else I can find surfing my mobile), then LBC radio through until morning. If I do happen to fa’ asleep, I suspect I snore to beat the band.

Feeling for my peer roommate, I set aboot plans to alleviate her discomfort from this hyperactive wifie of the bedchamber. Amazoned one of those daft headlights to read my book without disturbing her, albeit lookin’ like a miner at the coalface. And my loon ordered me a pair of headphones to plug into my phone to listen to the radio.

In the Hydro, there was almost an audible intake of breath from the audience when we saw how much weight Peter Kay had lost. However, he was as hilarious as ever.

In high spirits, we downed a few more drinks in the city centre. Then, as the youngsters went on to wilder things, me and my roommate headed back to the hotel, munching fish suppers. Fit class.

She confided she was also a bit of an insomniac. At least maybe I wouldnae wake her up.

Delved into my baggie for the reading headlight. D’oh. Forgotten it. Plan A doon the tubes. Plan B, my new headphones by my bed in readiness for radio switch-on. In darkness, I communed with my mobile, every so often getting up for a tiddle and trying to sleep.

The girls of room 401 were wide awake

Come 4am-ish, wide awake, I reckoned I’d listen to LBC. Plugged in earphones, stuck the thingies in my lugs, switched on and… sod all through the ‘phones, but a huge blast of a mannie’s voice into the yonder. My peer roommate almost cannoned oot o’ her scratcher in surprise.

I scraiked: “I’m sorry. The earphones are nae workin’!” – while frantically swipin’ and pressin’ the screen to make the booming voice stop.

Later, we met up with the rest of the family. My quine confronted me. ‘How come you called me at 4.20am?’

Sadly, in my efforts to silence the the phone, up comes my quine’s number, the red button and… please, God, no… “Calling”. A panic of swipin’ and ficherin’. Managed to text her: “That was a mistake! SOOO sorry!”

By then, we girls of room 401 were wide awake. I even discovered a switch on my earphones which made them work. Halleflamingloojah! Unfortunately, we couldnae watch the coronation because neither o’ us could work the telly.

Later, we met up with the rest of the family. My quine confronted me. “How come you called me at 4.20am?” I stuttered: “Just a mistake.” Probes on she: “And what about the three-minute voicemail that did nothing but heave and sigh and snotter?” Pass.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press & Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

