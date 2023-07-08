Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Flying Pigs: Talk about privilege – King Charlie gets two birthdays AND two coronations

When royalists met protestors at the King's Edinburgh coronation celebration, it all felt a bit like panto.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla travel through Edinburgh (Image: Colin Mearns/Herald and Times Group/PA Wire)
By The Flying Pigs

The latest topical insights from Aberdeen musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs, written by Andrew Brebner and Simon Fogiel.

Tanya Souter, lifestyle correspondent

I da ken about youse, but I wiz a’ confused fan I turned on the TV and seen fit looked like the King getting a’ coronated again. I thocht I wiz in Groundhog Day or I’d gan back in time, or that the last twa months had jist been a particulary boring dream wi’ an uncharacteristic lack o’ fit I usually dream aboot, fit is Tom Hardy in his punts and Wall’s Viennetta.

The Flying Pigs

But it turns oot that nae only diz King Charlie get twa birthdays, he gets twa coronations an’ a’. Weel, actually, this een wisnae the full bhoona. The Edinburgh een’s a “service o’ thanksgiving” – an ancient tradition fit dates back an incredible 70 years.

It’s jist like the een at Westminster Abbey, only better cos it wis cheaper, shorter, and files it didnae hae Katy Perry, it didnae hae Boris Johnson neither.

I wiz pleased tae see the King and Queen trundling doon the Royal Mile in a Rolls-Royce, and nae a golden fairytale carriage. Yon wid hiv been nae use wi a’ that cobbles. If he wis grumpy efter a five-minute wait in London, imagine foo scunnered Charlie wid hae been if he’d hid tae rattle a’ the wye doon the Royal Mile wi’ nae suspension. It’d be like ga’an doon the Spital in a shopping trolley.

The backdrop tae a’ this wis a crowd o’ happy cheering tourists and royalists on one side shouting: “God save the King”, and a load o’ protesters on the ither shouting: “Not my King”. So, for a majestic occasion full o’ pomp and circumstance, it hid a fair bit o’ panto aboot it, did it?

The Prince of Wales (left), known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and King Charles III during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles and Queen Camilla (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Normally I wid follow a big event like this by watching on the telly files sharing my pithy observations (like: fa wid you pit yer money on tae win in a sword fight, Katherine Grainger or Penny Mordaunt?) on Twitter. But I’m nae ga’an on Twitter nae mair, cos noo ye hiv tae sign up tae use it, and I dinna wint ‘at Elton Musk kenning my personal information.

My youngest tells me that Facebook his jist launched a thing cried Threads tae tak advantage o’ Twitter ga’an clean tae skite, but I hiv banned him from haein it. Kids these days spend ower much time on their phones, and I canna be daein wi’ a’ this cyberbullying.

I wint my kids tae hae the same opportunities I hid fan I wis young. They need come awa fae the internet and get learnt foo tae radge folk up in real life.

Kenny Cordiner, the sports pundit who’s silly mid-on

As my regulatory readers will know, Old Kenny spends the football off season watching all the diddy sports like cycling, tennis and, of course, the croquet. Sometimes that can mean slim chickens for my column, but this week there’s been no shortage of contraverbial moments for me to get my tooths into!

I’ve always found the croquet difficult to understand, but that doesn’t stop me enjoying the sound of feather on pillow. Of course, this is an Ashes summer, so England is sticking the Austrians for the tiniest trophy in world sport. Have you seen it? It looks like the thing you get if you ask for mustard in the Atholl. What is appropriate, seeing as things got a little heated last Sunday.

England was doing their best to stuff the Wobblys, but they was under the cosh when the Ozzy wicket-keeper cheekily knocks over the wicket sticks of batsman Johnny Bristow when he wasn’t not looking.

On the telly, it said he was stumped, and when the vampire says to him, he says: “You’re out”, he certainly looked very perspexed. And, even though it was against the spirit of croquet or something, poor old Bristow had no choice but to walk off with his bat between his legs.

The crowd didn’t not like it and England captain Ben Stokes definitely didn’t not like it even worse, as he showed by smashing the ball around. But he eventually got his jotters and that was that.

Afterwards England-Austria relations could only be described as foosty, and there was a bit of a scene between some England fans and the victorious Austrians in the clubhouse. However, as this was croquet and not football, no one got no coins throwed off their coupons.

Another big difference between croquet and the bountiful game is the refs. In football, when they see some kind of infarction like a handball or a midfield enforcer kicking some cheeky nyaff of a winger up in the air, the refs blow their whistle and send me off. But, in croquet, the men in white coats only give people out if the players ask them a question.

Mind you, I used to ask the whistler all sorts of questions back when I was playing, like: “Are you wise?”, “Have you forgotten your specs?”, or: “Are you wanting a square go after the game, you big neep?!” Happy days.

@FlyingPigNews

