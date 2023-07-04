Scott Begbie: Scotland’s own Independence Day can’t come soon enough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Scott Begbie: Scotland’s own Independence Day can’t come soon enough

Surely that whole nonsense with golden hats and jewel-encrusted coaches in London in May was enough to make the point?

King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in London (Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
King Charles and Queen Camilla meet members of the public in London (Image: Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

Today, on July 4, the good people of America will be celebrating throwing off the shackles of empire and monarchy and forging their own destiny.

Tomorrow, the people of Scotland will be subjected to an anachronistic display of feudalism when a “Scottish coronation” for King Charles is played out in Edinburgh, and we’re all expected to wave and cheer.

And, to add insult to injury, Scottish taxpayers will pick up the tab for this preposterous pantomime.

That includes shelling out an eye-watering £22,000 for a new ceremonial sword to be presented to Chuck for the occasion. That’s 22 grand for him to eyeball the thing and say: “Oh, aye, very nice” before it goes in a display cabinet somewhere.

Don’t know about you, but I can think of 22,000 better uses for that money than creating some oversized envelope opener.

Why has no one stopped to ask why any of this farce at St Giles’ Cathedral is even necessary? I mean, surely that whole nonsense with golden hats and jewel-encrusted coaches in London in May was enough to make the point? There’s a new monarch on the throne, so do a bit of forelock touching, you ungrateful vassals.

But, nope, here comes the power and majesty of the British State to make sure its Scottish serfs get a chance to pay homage. Or not.

Let’s not forget that a poll carried out in May found only one-third of people in Scotland support the monarchy. That might suggest, in a working democracy, that the majority of people opposed to being vassals would object to their money being squandered on pointless parades and royal baubles.

But, then, it can’t really be a working democracy as long as it has a hereditary, unelected head of state is at the top of the pile and the rest of us are expected to kowtow. Which is why our noses are now being rubbed in this spectacular waste of our own money – with the bill for this “all hail the McKing” circus yet to be totted up.

Royal spending is in sharp contrast to cost-of-living crisis

What we do know – thanks to the Sovereign Grant report release last week – is that the royal household was handed £86.3 million of taxpayer cash last year. And a fair chunk of that went to towards the £34.5 million allocated this year to a £369 million project to repair Buckingham Palace.

No one lives in Buckingham Palace, according to royal officials – although Chuck and Cam might move back when the building work is finished.

A £369 million project is planned to repair Buckingham Palace

This when families can’t afford mortgages, there is a dire housing shortage, people are sleeping rough on our streets, food bills are soaring, and the Westminster government is telling us to hold our nerve.

So, happy Independence Day to all you lovely Americans. Ours can’t come soon enough.

Scott Begbie is a former journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

More from Press and Journal

Smart-looking Yew, Taxus Baccata.
Scott Smith: The mystical world of mycorrhizal fungi
The front entrance of Junior World childcare in Nairn
Junior World daycare in Nairn carries out big improvements following inspection
Alex Samuel is a Ross County player until the summer of 2025. Image: SNS
Jim Duffy: Alex Samuel can hit new heights after fresh Ross County deal
Findlay Leask.
Findlay Leask: Let's all pull together to save our hospitality sector
Steven Ross was sent back to prison after admitting two charges of assault and robbery. Image: DC Thomson.
Robber jailed for attacking helpless man with his own walking stick
Manager Barry Robson, Peter Leven and Neil Simpson during an Aberdeen training session. Image: SNS
Boss Barry Robson pushing Aberdeen hard in Portugal heat in bid to build 'front…
To go with story by Megan Avolio. THREE men were involved in a ?650,000 drugs enterprise operating from secluded 'stash sites' in the Scottish Highlands. Picture shows; Alasdair Finlayson, 26. -. SpinDrift Date; Unknown
Drug-dealing former footballer must surrender £15K of ill-gotten gains
New opportunities and investment may mean the sun is rising on a new era for Aberdeen and the north-east (Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson)
Ryan Crighton: North-east will be forever grateful its SOS was heard
The Taychreggan Hotel, near Oban, is up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
Argyll hotel steeped in 300-year history goes on the market for £1.5m
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - APRIL 08: Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates Luis Lopes' second goal during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie, on April 08, 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen cannot afford to lose Ylber Ramadani