Sport Shinty

Shinty: Glengarry and Kilmory ready to go head-to-head for Single Team Cup glory

The clubs meet on Saturday at An Aird in only the second-ever Camanachd Association Single Team Cup final.

By Alasdair Bruce
Glengarry No. 18 Jack West with player boss Scott Bremner. Image: Neil Paterson
Glengarry No. 18 Jack West with player boss Scott Bremner. Image: Neil Paterson

Glengarry and Kilmory meet at An Aird, Fort William on Saturday in what is only the second-ever Camanachd Association Single Team Cup Final  – and the new competition is proving to be a huge success.

Scott Bremner is player-manager at Mowi North Division One side Glengarry, who lost out to Col Glen in last year’s final, and he would love to clinch the cup.

He said: “We made a good start to this season, but we have been on a difficult run of late.

“That said, I’ve never known us to have such a run of injuries, whilst we’ve also met, shall we say, some strong second teams.

“However, we now have a full squad for the first time in weeks and that gives the flexibility to make changes in the game that can make a difference rather than just for the sake of it.

“We were all disappointed last year, it still hurts, but to go one better on Saturday and win this trophy would be huge for our club – but I’m sure Kilmory feel the same.”

Campbell hoping to see Kilmory rise again

Opposing manager Ronnie Campbell was goalkeeper when Kilmory lost Balliemore Cup finals to Glengarry and Kilmallie in 1989 and 1992, and he would like to see his side – who currently top Mowi South Division Two – progressing to such levels again.

He said: “Our aim at the start of the season was to win the league and get back to South One.

“The cup run is a bonus, but you don’t say no to opportunities like this when they come along.

“We know we are underdogs, but we’ve reached the final through hard work – we’ve got there on merit.”

There is disappointment for Kilmory’s Sandy Leiper, who has scored in every round, as he misses the final through suspension.

Campbell said: “Losing Sandy is a blow and it has upset the applecart a bit.

“We have a young team, with eight or nine of the boys aged under 20. Most of them are under 17.

“That means we rely on senior players like Sandy.

“It’s also a shame for Sandy personally as these opportunities don’t come around too often, but these things happen, and Sandy will be on the touchline cheering the boys on.”

Managers give new competition their seal of approval

There is widespread agreement the introduction of the Single Team Cup has been an overwhelming success.

Campbell said: “My experience is that it’s more likely that single clubs will struggle.

“We’ve lost Glenorchy and Taynuilt in the south, whilst Ballachulish have had a hard time recently and Strathspey have withdrawn from the league in the north.

“Anything that provides opportunities for single team clubs is beneficial and helps raise their profile.”

Bremner agrees: “I said following last year’s final that this competition is long overdue.

“Shinty can be tough at smaller clubs in smaller areas.

“Good players can be snapped up by the bigger clubs, but shinty shouldn’t just be about the Premiership as you need a suitable structure below that for the game to flourish.

“We do well in our league most years, but it can be disheartening to have nothing to play for in the cups.

“This competition fills that void, although I still think more could be done to promote it.”

Last year’s winning captain’s advice to 2023 skippers includes ‘get a good grip of the base’

Andrew MacVicar captained Col Glen to success in the inaugural competition last year and is well placed to comment on the ensuing benefits.

MacVicar said: “Last year was a great one for Col Glen.

“Winning the cup gave us great confidence and we went on to win our league, so I’m pleased it is here to stay.

“You play different teams and have the chance of national success. We’ve been able to build on that in the National Division this year.”

A photo of MacVicar raising the trophy at the end of last year’s final went viral as the base fell off, leaving him with a nasty gash on the forehead.

He laughs off this incident, though, saying: “The whole day was a great experience, and I wouldn’t change a single thing about it.

“I’ve played for Col Glen since I was 12 and to captain the team to a national trophy meant the world to me.

“But if there is one bit of advice I would give the winning captain – Glengarry’s Nick Dalgety or Kilmory’s Bruce Johnston – it would be to get a good grip of the base when raising the trophy.”

The final throw up is at 2.30pm and Steven MacLachlan is the match referee.

