The Voice of the North: ‘Keep it local’ strategy is a promising one for north and north-east town centres

Discussions around the future role of Scotland’s city and town centres within their communities have been ongoing for many years now, prompted by the rise of online shopping and escalated by Covid pandemic closures.

But, if the beating hearts of the places we call home are to truly sustain themselves and the people who live there, talking must be turned into action sooner rather than later.

It’s no wonder that seeing once bustling thoroughfares become dominated by empty retail units and attracting antisocial behaviour in a relatively short space of time has left many feeling helpless.

This week brought with it an encouraging and empowering development for Aberdeen residents, as local business owner Robert Keane revealed himself to be the new owner of the Trinity Centre.

It has long been indicated by experts that national and international chains alone cannot save and improve city and town centres going forward. Local people with intimate knowledge of the landscape and genuine personal investment in the future prosperity of the area can and must play a huge role. Luckily, as initiatives such as the Our Union Street campaign have proven, the skills and drive to assist with this vital evolution are already here.

Just one week on from purchasing it, Mr Keane has discussed his plans for revitalising the Trinity Centre and making the shopping, eating and drinking destination “what it should be”. This is in sharp contrast to the owners of the Bon Accord centre, who acquired the mall in April but, so far, have not shared their vision for its future.

If Robert Keane’s project champions small, independent outfits of the kind that are already seeing huge success, it could mark a real turning point for the Granite City. And, if it can work for Aberdeen, why not Inverness, Elgin and any number of locations across the north and north-east?

Iron out LEZ issues early

Inevitably, though, issues arise when theory is turned into practice; there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and it is impossible to please everybody. A prime example comes in the form of low emission zones (LEZs), which are considered a vital tool in the fight against climate change, but have divided public opinion to the extreme.

Now is the time for officials to pay close attention, anticipate potential problems and prepare

This week, Highland Council has expressed interest in establishing a LEZ in Inverness. Cue locals there joining Aberdonians (whose zone comes into force in June 2024) in nervously watching Glasgow’s current LEZ teething issues from afar.

Now is the time for officials to pay close attention, anticipate potential problems and prepare, rather than reacting to chaos once it is already underway. Rebuilding the reputations of our city and town centres will benefit us all, so must become a high priority.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week