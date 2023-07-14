The Voice of the North: ‘Keep it local’ strategy is a promising one for north and north-east town centres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion P&J Views

The Voice of the North: ‘Keep it local’ strategy is a promising one for north and north-east town centres

Local people already have the skills and drive required to make the vital evolution of our city and town centres happen, write The P&J's editorial team.

Aberdeen's Trinity Centre is under new ownership (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Aberdeen's Trinity Centre is under new ownership (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
By The Press & Journal

Discussions around the future role of Scotland’s city and town centres within their communities have been ongoing for many years now, prompted by the rise of online shopping and escalated by Covid pandemic closures.

But, if the beating hearts of the places we call home are to truly sustain themselves and the people who live there, talking must be turned into action sooner rather than later.

It’s no wonder that seeing once bustling thoroughfares become dominated by empty retail units and attracting antisocial behaviour in a relatively short space of time has left many feeling helpless.

This week brought with it an encouraging and empowering development for Aberdeen residents, as local business owner Robert Keane revealed himself to be the new owner of the Trinity Centre.

It has long been indicated by experts that national and international chains alone cannot save and improve city and town centres going forward. Local people with intimate knowledge of the landscape and genuine personal investment in the future prosperity of the area can and must play a huge role. Luckily, as initiatives such as the Our Union Street campaign have proven, the skills and drive to assist with this vital evolution are already here.

Just one week on from purchasing it, Mr Keane has discussed his plans for revitalising the Trinity Centre and making the shopping, eating and drinking destination “what it should be”. This is in sharp contrast to the owners of the Bon Accord centre, who acquired the mall in April but, so far, have not shared their vision for its future.

Robert Keane (right) is also co-owner of The Douglas Hotel on Market Street in Aberdeen (Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson)

If Robert Keane’s project champions small, independent outfits of the kind that are already seeing huge success, it could mark a real turning point for the Granite City. And, if it can work for Aberdeen, why not Inverness, Elgin and any number of locations across the north and north-east?

Iron out LEZ issues early

Inevitably, though, issues arise when theory is turned into practice; there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and it is impossible to please everybody. A prime example comes in the form of low emission zones (LEZs), which are considered a vital tool in the fight against climate change, but have divided public opinion to the extreme.

Now is the time for officials to pay close attention, anticipate potential problems and prepare

This week, Highland Council has expressed interest in establishing a LEZ in Inverness. Cue locals there joining Aberdonians (whose zone comes into force in June 2024) in nervously watching Glasgow’s current LEZ teething issues from afar.

Now is the time for officials to pay close attention, anticipate potential problems and prepare, rather than reacting to chaos once it is already underway. Rebuilding the reputations of our city and town centres will benefit us all, so must become a high priority.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

More from P&J Views

The UK's National Health Service turned 75 this week (Image: Zakharova_Elena/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: The best birthday present we could give the NHS…
Coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry deserve to be involved in discussions over its future (Image: francesco de marco/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: After disastrous HPMAs proposal, Holyrood needs a new approach…
Despite promises to visit Aberdeen, Keir Starmer (right) announced Labour's energy strategy from Edinburgh (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
The Voice of the North: Keir Starmer can't ignore predicament of north and north-east…
Police vehicles on the A9 with a sign reading "police incident". The SNP have yet to dual the A9
The Voice of the North: How many more have to die before the SNP…
Lives continue to be lost on the A9, while politicians continue to avoid the issue (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: Politicians far, far away don't know what's best for…
Jill Barclay was a 47-year-old with a great deal still left to do when her life was cruelly cut short
The Voice of the North: Pain of Jill Barclay's murder will never ease -…
Supporters of the Save the Belmont Cinema campaign have been vocal about the importance of reopening the venue (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)
The Voice of the North: North and north-east arts and culture industries need help…
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners’ Cup, 40 years ago (Image: SNS Group)
The Voice of the North: Aberdeen FC's past is glorious and its future is…
Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 (Image: Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock)
The Voice of the North: Nicola Sturgeon's successor must do more than just talk…