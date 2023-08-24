Euan McColm: My advice for new SNP chief executive? Keep calm and avoid a carry-on

To say the appointment came as a huge surprise would be the most colossal understatement.

Just five months ago, former newspaper editor Murray Foote resigned as the SNP’s director of communications when he misled journalists over party membership numbers.

On Wednesday, the nationalists announced that Foote was to be the party’s new chief executive. What a comeback! On Monday, he’ll take on the role formerly occupied by Peter Murrell (Mr Nicola Sturgeon, and the man responsible for Foote being in possession of bogus membership figures back in March).

Foote’s return from the political wilderness will see him become one of the most powerful figures in Scottish politics.

Let me declare an interest here. Twenty-five years ago, I was a reporter with the Daily Record and Foote – the paper’s then news editor – was my line manager. He was an excellent boss; clever, thoughtful, kind and very funny.

I don’t know anyone who ever worked in a newsroom with Foote who doesn’t think of him very highly indeed.

But can this talented man help get the SNP back on track? Fortunately for him, I’m on hand to offer advice on how he might…

There will be much provocation in the days ahead

Murray,

Congratulations once more on the new job. As I said in my message on Wednesday, this is going to mean real work, so I can only assume you’ve completely lost your mind. But, since you appear to be determined to take on this role, I hope you’ll take the following in its intended spirit of goodwill.

When you became the SNP’s communications director, you enjoyed a huge amount of positivity from political journalists. You were seen as honest and open.

Over time, you seemed to lose sight of the value of good media relations. You started silly online spats with hacks when good sense should have told you to roll with the punches. You ended up goading journalists over the exactitude of stories that turned out to be true.

There will be much provocation in the days ahead. Within your own party’s ranks, there are many who find the idea of the former editor of The Daily Record – the paper that carried the famous “Vow” front page, where unionist politicians promised more powers for Holyrood during the 2014 independence referendum campaign – becoming chief executive intolerable. You and I both know the “Vow” didn’t swing the 2014 result, but it suits many SNP members to believe otherwise.

And, since you know better, you also know that the SNP will continue to struggle to built a pro-independence majority while it can’t provide compelling answers on questions over issues such as currency, the wider economy, and borders.

These are difficult times for the SNP, so the temptation will be to indulge the more excitable sector of your membership. But the encouragement by your leader, Humza Yousaf, for members to take part in “Believe in Scotland” marches isn’t going to advance your cause.

Your experience as a newspaper editor tells you that there exists a vast middle Scotland, populated with small-c conservatives who are resistant to change. You know that independence will only come if you can persuade a significant number of these people to change their position on the constitution.

So, difficult though it will be during the crisis created by the ongoing police investigation into the party’s finances under the previous regime, you must rebuild trust in your party.

The first minister desperately needs room to breathe

You have recently been bullish in your criticism of the police investigation. It’s time to zip your lips on that. Any attack on Operation Branchform in your new role would make your position untenable. You must not leave yourself open to the charge that you tried to influence proceedings.

Humza Yousaf has struggled since becoming SNP leader and first minister to stamp either his authority or his identity on the party. The fault for this does not lie entirely with him. He inherited a mess, and events have repeatedly slammed into his attempts to set the political agenda.

Your first ‘dark arts’ challenge is to fix conference so that nothing emerges to embarrass, and throw further off course, Yousaf

The first minister desperately needs room to breathe, and that will require great effort from you, behind the scenes, to maintain party discipline at a time when there’s rebellion in the ranks. Your first “dark arts” challenge is to fix conference so that nothing emerges to embarrass, and throw further off course, Yousaf.

Beyond that, you should wish to become as anonymous as possible. After recent events, SNP management must strive to be efficient and unremarkable. If we’re still talking about you next year, something’s gone wrong.

All the best,

Euan

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers