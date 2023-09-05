Scott Begbie: Drugs policies that save and repair lives can only be a good thing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Drugs policies that save and repair lives can only be a good thing

Not only can overdose prevention centres save lives in the short term, in the longer term they are a gateway to help and support.

Shouldn't we all do our best to help people struggling with addiction rather than villainise them? (Image: Elena Berd/Shutterstock)
By Scott Begbie

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results – a quote often attributed to the bona fide genius that was Albert Einstein.

If he did say it, I’m sure the great man won’t mind if I give that a little tweak and define madness as doing nothing and expecting things to change. Which is exactly what the Westminster government is guilty of doing over the rising toll of drug deaths. Trust me, there are very few bona fide geniuses in those corridors of power.

And all of you standing up to snarl about this being the Scottish Government’s fault, sit down and wheesht.

Drugs policy is controlled by the UK Government, not Holyrood, and every time Scotland attempts to do something radical and visionary to tackle the appalling toll of drug deaths in this country, Westminster stymies it.

Take, for example, the idea of drug consumption rooms, somewhere drug users can safely take the likes of heroin under medical supervision. These are also known as overdose prevention centres – does what it says on the tin.

Not only can these save lives in the short term, in the longer term, they are a gateway to the help and support addicts – many of them leading chaotic lives – need to get back on an even keel.

A place that saves lives and mends them. We want those, surely?

Lives are being lost – and we can stop it

But, no matter how many times Scotland, backed by a plethora of health and addiction experts, asks: “Can we have overdose prevention centres, please?”, Westminster says no.

It happened just last week, when Westminster’s own Home Affairs Committee said the Scottish Government should, indeed, be allowed to pilot overdose prevention centres, and that drug laws should be devolved to Scotland to make that a reality.

And why did the cross-party committee recommend this? Because, it said, drug misuse should stop being treated as a crime and start being treated as a public health problem. Something the Scottish Government has been saying for literally years.

And, yet, they had barely finished clearing away the tea and biscuits from the committee room when the dread, dead hand of Westminster came down again. Home Office says no.

What it in fact said was: “There is no safe way to take illegal drugs, which devastate lives, ruin families and damage communities, and we have no plans to consider this.”

Which is nonsense, given the body of evidence that says overdose prevention centres can provide a safe way to inject and can offer a path out of that very devastation, ruination and damage.

A pilot overdose prevention centre in Glasgow could show the way

But that doesn’t chime with the Tory “hang ‘em, flog ‘em” mindset that addicts are criminals.

Pressure, however, is mounting on Westminster to stop mouthing dogma and think about this. Lives are being lost. There is a way to stop that.

That might also be one small part of the solution to the drug scourge, not just in Scotland but across the UK. A pilot overdose prevention centre in Glasgow could show the way. Surely saying yes to that doesn’t take an Einstein level of genius?

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, formerly for The Press and Journal and Evening Express

