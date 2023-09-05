Andy Reid’s absence casts doubt on Inverurie Locos future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andy Reid’s absence casts doubt on Inverurie Locos future

The experienced goalkeeper has missed the Railwaymen's last two games.

By Callum Law
Andy Reid, right, has missed Inverurie Locos last two games.
Andy Reid, right, has missed Inverurie Locos last two games.

Andy Reid’s Inverurie Locos future appears to be up in the air having missed their last two games.

The experienced goalkeeper hasn’t been listed in the Railwaymen squad for their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup win at Rothes and Saturday’s draw at Brora in the Breedon Highland League.

Locos manager Andy Low revealed Reid, who is contracted until the summer of 2025, has been absent since being informed he wouldn’t be starting the fixture against Rothes.

Low said: “There’s a situation with Andy. I made the decision at training a week past Thursday that Zack Ellis would start the Highland League Cup tie against Rothes and unfortunately I haven’t seen Andy since.

“Andy is a great lad, I’ve got a lot of time for him and I’ve known him for years. He’s still a very good goalkeeper in the Highland League.

“But with this situation I am disappointed, there’s no doubt about that, and we’ll just need to see what develops in the weeks ahead.”

Ball in Andy Reid’s court to resolve situation at Inverurie Locos

When it comes to possible reconciliation Low says Reid will need to make the first move.

The 38-year-old former Motherwell, Hibs, Forfar Athletic and Montrose custodian joined Inverurie in 2008 before switching to Formartine United in 2015.

After three years he returned to Locos and has been there since, aside from taking a break during the 2020-21 season which was abridged due to the Covid pandemic.

Low added: “I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Andy Reid as a player and a person.

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low.
Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low.

“He’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for Inverurie Locos and remains a top goalkeeper, but it (a resolution to the current situation) is not something that will come from my end.

“I’m really disappointed with the situation which shouldn’t be a situation and it will need to come from Andy.

“But what I will say is that Zack Ellis has been outstanding since he came to the club and has been outstanding in the couple of games he’s been called upon.

“He’s taken his opportunity and we’ll see what develops.”

