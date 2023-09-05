Andy Reid’s absence casts doubt on Inverurie Locos future

Andy Reid’s Inverurie Locos future appears to be up in the air having missed their last two games.

The experienced goalkeeper hasn’t been listed in the Railwaymen squad for their GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup win at Rothes and Saturday’s draw at Brora in the Breedon Highland League.

Locos manager Andy Low revealed Reid, who is contracted until the summer of 2025, has been absent since being informed he wouldn’t be starting the fixture against Rothes.

Low said: “There’s a situation with Andy. I made the decision at training a week past Thursday that Zack Ellis would start the Highland League Cup tie against Rothes and unfortunately I haven’t seen Andy since.

“Andy is a great lad, I’ve got a lot of time for him and I’ve known him for years. He’s still a very good goalkeeper in the Highland League.

“But with this situation I am disappointed, there’s no doubt about that, and we’ll just need to see what develops in the weeks ahead.”

Ball in Andy Reid’s court to resolve situation at Inverurie Locos

When it comes to possible reconciliation Low says Reid will need to make the first move.

The 38-year-old former Motherwell, Hibs, Forfar Athletic and Montrose custodian joined Inverurie in 2008 before switching to Formartine United in 2015.

After three years he returned to Locos and has been there since, aside from taking a break during the 2020-21 season which was abridged due to the Covid pandemic.

Low added: “I’ve got a huge amount of respect for Andy Reid as a player and a person.

“He’s been a fantastic goalkeeper for Inverurie Locos and remains a top goalkeeper, but it (a resolution to the current situation) is not something that will come from my end.

“I’m really disappointed with the situation which shouldn’t be a situation and it will need to come from Andy.

“But what I will say is that Zack Ellis has been outstanding since he came to the club and has been outstanding in the couple of games he’s been called upon.

“He’s taken his opportunity and we’ll see what develops.”