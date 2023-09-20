Iain Maciver: Once it’s scone, it’s scone – there’s no other way to say it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iain Maciver: Once it’s scone, it’s scone – there’s no other way to say it

That floury delight, created by adding butter, sugar and milk, has been confirmed by language experts - including the late Queen.

No matter how you eat it, there's only one way to pronounce it (Image: Dave Denby Photography/Shutterstock)
By Iain Maciver

Twice in the last few weeks, on these Sunday morning shows, they have messed it up. It’s a scone – pronounced sconn.

Why do so many so-called chefs and bakers still blabber on about making scones with cream and jam and then announce: “Or maybe it’s pronounced scoan?” No, it isn’t.

That floury delight, lovingly created by adding butter, sugar and milk, has been confirmed by language experts – including the late Queen. Why do you still doubt it? Scoan sounds so silly.

In the mood for nitpicking, I think it’s just as silly that historians and newspeople who misdescribe the historic Stone of Destiny. Also known as the Stone of Scone – pronounced Scoon – it too isn’t said as it is spelled – like Milngavie.

They sound daft when they can’t be bothered to do the research. It isn’t a matter of opinion. They are just wrong. I remember my granny saying those Sassenachs often got a scone wrong. It’s been going on since way back.

There are times when the old ways from way back are better. For instance, few people have a road map on the back seat of the car anymore. Well, you don’t need it when you have a satnav.

However, when tourists arrive here, they want to know where the attractions are and what they look like. That is why the tourist office gives out these handy maps of the isles with photos, so they can see where the Callanish Stones are, and what they look like, and they can see how dizzyingly high the Butt of Lewis lighthouse is. Thirty-seven metres, actually. The satnav can’t show you that.

Standing Stones
The standing stones of Callanish (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)

So, it is just such a low-technology solution that the Stornoway Co-op supermarket decided on to help customers find things to buy during their renovations. I got myself into a pickle there. Whole aisles have been moved to make way for the workmen. It was really confusing. I only needed a jar of curry sauce, rice and – of course, because I was making a British ruby – carrots and peas. I love traditional Asian fare, but I also like the adapted British versions. Carrots, peas, yum.

Where I’d normally find my ingredients there were loud workmen in hard hats. When I asked for help from a passing member of staff, he said: “Ah, you need one of these.” He handed me a map of the aisles. It’s so detailed. It shows chilled fruit and veg, and where the “ambient” ones are. Shame the writing was too small for most people. It did help, though – a lot.

Get a grip and turn up for your jab

It’d also help a lot if the dozy people on this island would put a knot in their handkerchiefs or something to remind themselves to go for their jabs. It was shocking to see the NHS say that 80 numpties with appointments had failed to turn up for their vaccinations the week before last. They won’t say it, but I will. You dunderheads are wasting a lot of busy professionals’ valuable time. If you can’t make it, phone to tell them. Covid and the flu are still around. Don’t waste people’s time or jeopardise your own health. Get a grip.

Someone else who may be losing his grip is Stornoway’s creative yard sale entrepreneur, Simon Dunne. His colourful sales banter I have mentioned before. Simon, whose catchphrase is “we’ve got stuff for all budgets – from skinted to minted” has some novel stuff in just now. I saw he had one item which seemed to me like two wicker baskets with one upturned on the other. Simon sees it differently.

His blurb says: “I paid a lot of money for this at an antiques fair from a gentleman who told me that it’s the wicker motorcycle helmet worn by Queen Victoria herself when she entered the Guinness Book of Records for being the oldest monarch to jump over three double-decker buses on a motorbike. Naturally, I’ll have to charge a premium for this item with that sort of provenance.”

Members of the Royal Archers escort the car carrying the Stone of Destiny (also known as the Stone of Scone) across Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in 1996

No one believes a word of Simon’s banter, but they still go along to see what other goodies, and wisecracks, they may encounter. As Simon would say: “Hurry up. When it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Other businesspeople seem to have the notion that “when I’m gone, I’m gone.” I remember going one night to a 24-hour convenience shop in Glasgow. When I got there, the shopkeeper was locking the door. I said: “The sign says you’re open 24 hours.” He said: “Ah, yes, but not in a row.” What? But… No point in arguing with the fellow. I still wouldn’t get any scones.

Now, what’s the difference between rockets and an empty plate at my house? One has nose cones and the other has no scones.

Iain Maciver is a former broadcaster and news reporter from the Outer Hebrides

