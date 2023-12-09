Jacqueline Wake Young: ‘Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda foragers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jacqueline Wake Young: ‘Epic trek for Coffeemate gave me newfound respect for St Kilda foragers’

A climber who was part of a team to scale The Thumb sea stack wants to do it again, while the rest of us continue with our intrepid shopping expeditions

By Jacqueline Wake Young
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.
St Kilda is the UK's only dual UNESCO World Heritage Site. Image: Shutterstock.

The people of St Kilda went to extraordinary lengths to forage for food and I thought of them on Wednesday when I made a 30-mile round trip in search of Coffeemate.

It’s not that I can’t find Coffeemate, I can, but it’s gone up 130% in price and is now on a shelf in the Co-op surrounded by security guards and reinforced glass.

I did manage to get a selfie in front of this valuable item before being pushed out of the way by the crowds of tourists who had queued to stand in awe of it and marvel at the price tag.

Climber wants to try sea stack again

Since the cost-of-living crisis started in late 2021, I reckon I’ve forked out so much for Coffeemate – and petrol in search of it – I could have bought myself a Starbucks franchise.

I mention St Kilda because a climber who recently scaled The Thumb sea stack now says he wants to go back and give it another shot, this time completely unaided.

Islanders used to make the climb barefoot, using ropes made from horse hair in case they fell into the water.

Wall structures and shelters on the archipelago of St Kilda. Image: Shutterstock.

Coffeemate shambles

In September Robbie Phillips from Edinburgh was among a team who took on the 230ft Stac Biorach to become the first people to reach the top since 1890.

I would say some folk just like to make things difficult for themselves, but I’m the one who refuses to have milk in my coffee so who am I to scoff?

Hopefully, this Coffeemate shambles may be about to ease because the Co-op’s perceived monopoly in Stonehaven has taken a hit.

Tesco is to take over one of its four sites in the town, which should foster healthy competition and be good for everyone, even the independent stores, as it’s another reason for shoppers to stay local.

The Stonehaven Co-op petrol station on Kirkton Road is being taken over by Tesco.
The Stonehaven Co-op petrol station on Kirkton Road is being taken over by Tesco. Image: Google Maps.

There was also good news for the struggling Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen which is seeing increased footfall after the NHS took over an empty unit as a vaccination centre.

The centre has had its lease extended and will now also be called the Aberdeen City Vaccination and Wellbeing Hub to reflect the range of services it offers.

It’s estimated that up 700 people attend appointments there every day, bringing them into the hub and the wider city centre.

The NHS Vaccination Centre in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Vaccination centre reviving Bon Accord Centre

With the Covid Inquiry on constant loop in the background this week, I thought about how much has changed as a result of the pandemic.

If a vaccination centre can somehow help revive the fortunes of a shopping centre that lost so much during lockdown, what a strange but welcome turn of events that would be.

Even Santa Claus has been tempted into Aberdeen and has taken time out of his busy schedule to make an advert encouraging shoppers to take the bus into the city centre.

Santa goes Doric

Despite his North Pole roots, he adopted some local dialect for the commercials, explaining that the weather will be “affa caul’ in Aiberdeen” and hinted that he’ll be taking public transport instead of his sleigh.

I thought this was quite a departure for Santa, who as we know is a stickler for tradition (and has always sounded sort of German whenever I’ve met him in a grotto) but apparently the bus gates are such a success he’s changed his routine.

The adverts have been likened to the much-loved John Lewis Christmas adverts, which is ironic seeing as there now is no John Lewis in Aberdeen for shoppers to visit, by bus or otherwise.

It also emerged that Netflix series The Crown sparked fresh interest in flying into the Granite City after viewers were attracted by scenes of Balmoral and Royal Deeside.

The stunning landscape that is enticing visitors as seen in The Crown. Image: Netflix.

Searches for flights to north-east soar

As the final series airs, price comparison website Skyscanner revealed it saw a 53% increase in searches for flights to Aberdeen after viewers watched the characters at their Scottish country retreat.

It is true that this series shows off our spectacular landscape to full effect and serves as a reminder that we’re lucky to live in such a beautiful country.

You really don’t have to travel far before you’re surrounded by outstanding natural beauty – even if that is during a 30-mile Coffeemate run.

