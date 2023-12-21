Catherine Deveney: Humanity and hope are everywhere – but we must use our people power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Humanity and hope are everywhere – but we must use our people power

There is no evidence to support the notion that the human capacity for goodness cannot outweigh a human propensity for evil.

A nativity installation of the baby Jesus laying in ruins, symbolising children killed in Gaza, displayed in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. Bethlehem, West Bank. Image: Debbie Hill/UPI/Shutterstock
A nativity installation of the baby Jesus laying in ruins, symbolising children killed in Gaza, displayed in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, West Bank. Bethlehem, West Bank. Image: Debbie Hill/UPI/Shutterstock
By Catherine Deveney

The December moment arrived, as anticipated; the still, early morning air heavy with cold when the kitchen door pushed open, snow falling gently against the window.

It arrived mysteriously in the night, the snow, and the world seemed silently fresh again: fox prints crossing the grass to the overgrown thicket in the back corner of the garden where the fox family live; robin redbreast perched on the garden table.

The date in December is never the same, but come it does that moment, inevitably: a bittersweet experience when the wistful flood of memories of Christmas past and loved ones passed swirls with the budding optimism of Christmas yet to come. Except, this year, the optimism felt thin, and the silence of the snow felt emptier than usual; the cold shiver-inducing rather than invigorating.

The night before, I saw a baby, wrapped in a shroud, held up by her father, whose eyes looked mad with grief. Such a tiny figure, encased in white sheeting that was pulled tight at the top, like a shoe bag: a bag of thwarted dreams and possibilities on a television screen.

I thought, then, of the pictures I had seen of Christmas in Israel: the giant Christmas trees in the Christian quarters of Nazareth and Jerusalem, and the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem. This year, there is no seasonal peace in that part of the world.

Even non-believers, as poets like Thomas Hardy have noted, are drawn by the crib at Christmas. But, right now, the baby in the manger is replaced by the baby in the shroud.

And, yet, there is something about December and Christmas, something that keeps reigniting a hope in humanity, that enables the flame of optimism to keep flickering, even in the wind that threatens to extinguish it.

We need to recognise the force of people power

The world is riven with violent division: insiders and outsiders; rich and poor; powerful and powerless. It is easy, sometimes, to feel inert and impotent in the face of the world’s tragedies and inequalities. What’s the point? What can we do?

But we are, each of us, part of the jigsaw. Each action we take contributes to the sum of the whole. Crucially, it is we who invest power in decision-makers, who have to say “enough is enough” in whatever way we can.

Mahatma Gandhi, who devoted his life to non-violence, said that the first step was to cultivate particular qualities in daily life: truthfulness, humility, tolerance and loving kindness. The expression “daily life” makes it seem that these things are somehow small, yet the sum of them can overpower their negative counterparts. Exercised by entire populations, they illustrate why that feeling of impotence is fraudulent.

Palestinians look for survivors after an October Israeli airstrike in a refugee camp on the southern Gaza Strip. Image: AP Photo/Hatem Ali

The force of people power cannot be underestimated, but we need to recognise it, seize it, and make it our own. “The greatness of humanity,” Ghandi maintained, “is not in being human, but in being humane.”

As I stood in the kitchen, watching the fox tracks disappear into the undergrowth, I reflected that, like many people, I had never felt more alienated from the world around me than now. Was it the cumulative effect of Gaza and Ukraine? The rise of the fascist right in Europe? The strikes and cost-of-living crisis at home?

The unnerving feeling that the people of the world were in a constant state of competition for survival, not a collaboration to thrive? Whatever it was, my soul felt the scratch of discontent.

‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers

The truth, says psychologist Dr Rick Hanson, is that the human brain scans for negativity as a survival mechanism, operating “like Velcro for negative experiences and Teflon for positive ones.”

The pile of negative experiences inevitably grows higher than the positive pile, and the effect is that “what it feels like to be you can become undeservedly glum and pessimistic.” What we feel in our daily lives becomes reflected in what we feel about the world around us.

ukrainian christmas
Ukrainian refugee children receive gifts at a recent Christmas party in Aberdeen. Image: Tetiana Fursa

There is no reason to suppose, no evidence to support, the notion that the human capacity for goodness cannot outweigh a human propensity for evil.

Right now, thousands of volunteers of different ethnicities, some of whom have lost loved ones in the violence, are working together in the Israeli city of Haifa to build an organisation called Standing Together, the largest Arab-Jewish movement in Israel. It seeks to “preserve a sense of Israeli-Palestinian solidarity, identifying triggers for incitement and violence before they spiral.”

In the kitchen, the heating kicked in, and the coffee machine whirred, and the lights from the Christmas tree across the road glowed. Robin redbreast flew away and I watched his feathery flight, thinking of the importance of hope, and how the words of the American poet Emily Dickinson seemed more pertinent than ever this year. “‘Hope’ is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tune without the words, and never stops at all.”

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

The Scottish town of Lockerbie will forever be associated with the 1988 air disaster, but there are still more questions than answers around what happened and why. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Campbell Gunn: Sadly, truth of Lockerbie bombing will likely never be uncovered
Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband, Doug Barrowman, appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Image: BBC/Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg/PA Wire
Derek Tucker: Shocking Michelle Mone interview left even seasoned journalists speechless
Vibrant Christmas Eve celebrations in Hanoi, Vietnam. Image: Prawat Thananithaporn/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: Traditions are ever-evolving and it's OK to make new ones
A visitor looks at flowers and messages of remembrance laid on the anniversary of the Lockerbie air disaster, which happened on December 21, 1988. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock
Neil Drysdale: 35 years on, bonds forged by Lockerbie tragedy remain strong
A crisp, cool and clear early-morning run can do wonders for mental and physical health. Image: baranq/Shutterstock
Colin Farquhar: Simple act of going out for a jog has been transformational
Baroness Michelle Mone has admitted lying to the press over her involvement with a PPE firm. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Iain Maciver: If Baroness Michelle has more to say she can Mone on the…
The first Gaelic BBC broadcast was recorded in the church where Triplekirks bar in Aberdeen now stands. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Angus Peter Campbell: What we've learned from 100 years of BBC Gaelic broadcasting
At this time of year, some can find themselves feeling lost, lonely and in need of kindness. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scott Begbie: Show caring kindness to north-east neighbours this Christmas
Scotland's education secretary Jenny Gilruth speaks with school pupils. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: Time to change course on Scotland's self-inflicted schooling decline
Pupils from Marischal College in Aberdeen receive their exam results. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Eleanor Bradford: 'Scottish schools generally doing OK' is a more accurate Pisa rankings headline

Conversation