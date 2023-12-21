Scottish Ballet’s festive family favourite returns to His Majesty’s Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Ballet’s festive family favourite returns to His Majesty’s Theatre

Introducing a playful new production.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Dancers leaping across the stage in the Scottish Ballet.
Cinders! is coming to His Majesty's Theatre in January 2024.

Cinders! Scottish Ballet’s festive family favourite returns to Aberdeen for the winter season with a new name, glittering new designs and a charming twist to the tale.

In a world first, this playful new production of Cinders will have a surprise in store each night for audiences as the curtain rises: on some nights, Cinders will be a woman, swept off her feet by her Prince, and on others, Cinders will be a man, swept off his feet by his Princess!

The production, which is set in a draper’s store, will feature a new art-nouveau inspired set with exquisite details and sumptuous, sparkling costume designs.

Dancers on stage during a production of Cinders!
Let yourself be whisked away to an art-nouveau inspired fairytale world.

Looking for the perfect gift to give the culture-lover in your life this holiday season? Why not treat them to tickets to Cinders?

Bringing a fresh approach to a well-known fairytale

Scottish Ballet artistic director and CEO Christopher Hampson said: “I’m delighted to be bringing this fresh approach to such a well-known fairytale.

“I have always believed Prokofiev essentially composed a love story, yet full of wit and humour, which underpins this new production. I’m enjoying the playfulness of searching for who guides the narrative and who drives the dream.

“Collaborating with Elin Steele and the ever-adventurous dancers; we are coming together to deliver a classic Cinders for today.”

Breaking with tradition in theatre is a tradition in itself, and this year, Scottish Ballet aims to surprise and delight audiences.

Audiences will discover which Cinders they will experience on the night when the curtain rises.

Dancers on stage during a performance of Cinders!
With audiences discovering which Cinders they will experience on the night, it’s an evening of twists and surprises that will surely enchant you.

Scottish Ballet principal dancer Bruno Micchiardi said: “What I’ve found most interesting about swapping the roles of the Cinders leads is just how different and new it’s made the ballet feel.

Scottish Ballet principal dancer Bruno Micchiardi.
Scottish Ballet principal dancer Bruno Micchiardi dazzles in his performance.

“We all know and love the classic story of Cinderella, but this new version means we’re suddenly working in this amazing upside-down realm, where the male part (previously a more traditionally stoic character) is a complex mixture of vulnerability and resilience, and the female role (usually quite timid and downtrodden for most of the original ballet) is empowered and full of charisma.

“I’m excited at the prospect of exploring this further and sharing that with the audience.”

Enchanted fairytale invites all to create their own happy ending

Set at the turn of the 20th century in Cinders’ family-run emporium, life is sweet until tragedy strikes, leaving Cinders an orphan.

Enter the new proprietor, Mrs. Thorne, an intimidating mother of three ghastly children. Treating Cinders with contempt, they turn the store into a garish version of its former self.

When the Royal Ball is announced, hilarity, excitement and chaos ensue as the Thorne family begin their frenzied preparations to attend. Taking refuge in an enchanted rose garden, Cinders is magically spun into a vision of sophistication and beauty, worthy of charming everyone at the ball.

As the story of Cinders and the Thornes unfolds, who will get their fairytale ending?

Choreographed by Christopher Hampson and designed by Elin Steele, with Prokofiev’s irresistibly rich score performed live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, Cinders will be everything audiences adore about the enchanted fairy-tale made sparkling, fresh and new.

Jessica Fyfe principal dancer at Cinders!
• Guest principal dancer Jessica Fyfe will take to the stage as the Princess.

Guest principal dancer Jessica Fyfe said: “Working with Christopher Hampson on his new Cinders for me personally has been very exhilarating.

“To give this new fluidity to the leading roles means exploring ways in which the character Cinders, traditionally the ‘poor’ Cinderella, can be a person of grit, determination and strength, which ultimately leads to them creating their own happy ending.

“I hope the audience enjoys this new twist on a beautiful classic, which now highlights how anyone can have a hand at shaping their own future. It’s not just for fairytales.”

Cinders! will be touring across Scotland from December 2023 to February 2024, stopping in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Dive into the fairytale ballet this winter at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen 24-27 January 2024. Book your tickets to see Cinders! today.

