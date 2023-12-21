Scottish Ballet’s festive family favourite returns to His Majesty’s Theatre

Cinders! Scottish Ballet’s festive family favourite returns to Aberdeen for the winter season with a new name, glittering new designs and a charming twist to the tale.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

In a world first, this playful new production of Cinders will have a surprise in store each night for audiences as the curtain rises: on some nights, Cinders will be a woman, swept off her feet by her Prince, and on others, Cinders will be a man, swept off his feet by his Princess!

The production, which is set in a draper’s store, will feature a new art-nouveau inspired set with exquisite details and sumptuous, sparkling costume designs.

Looking for the perfect gift to give the culture-lover in your life this holiday season? Why not treat them to tickets to Cinders?

Bringing a fresh approach to a well-known fairytale

Scottish Ballet artistic director and CEO Christopher Hampson said: “I’m delighted to be bringing this fresh approach to such a well-known fairytale.

“I have always believed Prokofiev essentially composed a love story, yet full of wit and humour, which underpins this new production. I’m enjoying the playfulness of searching for who guides the narrative and who drives the dream.

“Collaborating with Elin Steele and the ever-adventurous dancers; we are coming together to deliver a classic Cinders for today.”

Breaking with tradition in theatre is a tradition in itself, and this year, Scottish Ballet aims to surprise and delight audiences.

Audiences will discover which Cinders they will experience on the night when the curtain rises.

Scottish Ballet principal dancer Bruno Micchiardi said: “What I’ve found most interesting about swapping the roles of the Cinders leads is just how different and new it’s made the ballet feel.

“We all know and love the classic story of Cinderella, but this new version means we’re suddenly working in this amazing upside-down realm, where the male part (previously a more traditionally stoic character) is a complex mixture of vulnerability and resilience, and the female role (usually quite timid and downtrodden for most of the original ballet) is empowered and full of charisma.

“I’m excited at the prospect of exploring this further and sharing that with the audience.”

Enchanted fairytale invites all to create their own happy ending

Set at the turn of the 20th century in Cinders’ family-run emporium, life is sweet until tragedy strikes, leaving Cinders an orphan.

Enter the new proprietor, Mrs. Thorne, an intimidating mother of three ghastly children. Treating Cinders with contempt, they turn the store into a garish version of its former self.

When the Royal Ball is announced, hilarity, excitement and chaos ensue as the Thorne family begin their frenzied preparations to attend. Taking refuge in an enchanted rose garden, Cinders is magically spun into a vision of sophistication and beauty, worthy of charming everyone at the ball.

As the story of Cinders and the Thornes unfolds, who will get their fairytale ending?

Choreographed by Christopher Hampson and designed by Elin Steele, with Prokofiev’s irresistibly rich score performed live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, Cinders will be everything audiences adore about the enchanted fairy-tale made sparkling, fresh and new.

Guest principal dancer Jessica Fyfe said: “Working with Christopher Hampson on his new Cinders for me personally has been very exhilarating.

“To give this new fluidity to the leading roles means exploring ways in which the character Cinders, traditionally the ‘poor’ Cinderella, can be a person of grit, determination and strength, which ultimately leads to them creating their own happy ending.

“I hope the audience enjoys this new twist on a beautiful classic, which now highlights how anyone can have a hand at shaping their own future. It’s not just for fairytales.”

Cinders! will be touring across Scotland from December 2023 to February 2024, stopping in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Dive into the fairytale ballet this winter at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen 24-27 January 2024. Book your tickets to see Cinders! today.