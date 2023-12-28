Almost 100 empty properties on Aberdeen’s Union Street – so should businesses get a tax discount?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost 100 empty properties on Aberdeen’s Union Street – so should businesses get a tax discount?

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden wants the city’s Granite Mile to become a “rates-free zone” for businesses.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Nearly 100 properties have been vacant on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Nearly 100 properties have been vacant on Union Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

The dire number of vacancies on Aberdeen’s Granite Mile has sparked renewed demands for businesses in the city to be given a major tax discount.

New figures show 96 properties on Union Street have sat empty at some point during this financial year so far, including 64 offices and 26 shops.

Firms who open on the city’s busiest street have already been told they will be exempt from business taxes for at least two years in a blueprint to increase investment.

The plans were drawn up by Our Union Street, a new group launched earlier this year with the aim of regenerating the city centre.

But Aberdeen-based Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden wants existing businesses to be given further incentives to stay in the north-east.

The former Conservative council chief believes all firms on Union Street should not have to pay non-domestic business rates.

The tax, which is devolved, charges companies based on the value of property they own.

Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Lumsden insists making the city high street a “rates-free zone” would help business owners who are in “dire straits” due to their current taxes.

But the city’s current administration, led by the SNP and Lib Dems, disputes this and argues extensive support has already been given.

And the Scottish Government says the Union Street taskforce has been given £400,000 to help bring some life back into the city centre.

‘Downward spiral’

Mr Lumsden said: “These devastating figures underline the downward spiral of Union Street in recent years, but we must reverse the tide of decline.

“The Scottish Government’s rates system is killing our high streets in Aberdeen and is punishing the north-east disproportionately.

“Businesses across Scotland should be treated equally but in Aberdeen they are not, with a bias towards the Central Belt.

“Owners who are in dire straits are being left with no choice but to knock down their buildings because of the punitive effect of business rates on the city.”

Councillor Alex McLellan, the city’s SNP finance convenor, warned Mr Lumsden’s proposals would give major handouts to hugely profitable firms.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan admits it would be a "challenge" for his Aberdeen councillors if the city budget consultation recommends ditching a key Scottish Government policy. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s SNP finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

He said: “What’s being proposed here, just for Union Street alone, would give millions of pounds a year in tax-breaks to huge multinational companies.

“This proposal actually lists companies that are worth billions of pounds, that would be subsidised by his plans.

“We are already investing in Union Street, with half a million pounds being made available in empty shop grants and millions being on the table for regeneration projects.”

We reported earlier this year that firms who take on empty units in the city centre are eligible for handouts of up to £35,000.

Businessman Bob Keiller, who runs Our Union Street, insisted the support package was one of the best on offer across the UK.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Earlier this year the First Minister announced £400,000 to support the Our Union Street initiative with the express aim of rejuvenating Aberdeen’s main street.

“The Scottish Government is also acutely aware of businesses’ calls for support with non-domestic rates.

“As a result, the 2024-25 Scottish Budget proposes freezing the poundage, delivering the lowest poundage rate in the UK for the sixth year in a row.”

More from Politics

Waste is already spilling into the sea in 25 council districts (Chris Radburn/PA)
Government ‘asleep at wheel’ over coastal landfill erosion threat, says Labour
The Fire Brigades Union said firefighters had been ‘betrayed’ by the UK government (Aaron Chown/PA)
Union seeks Labour support for compensation for firefighters who develop cancer
Kettles and other small electric items could be recycled at drop-off points in supermarkets (Yui Mok/PA)
Government plans to introduce home collection for recycling electrics
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said international fraud gangs are ‘feasting on’ the UK (Peter Byrne/PA)
Three-quarters of advance fee scams perpetrated overseas, Labour says
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has called for FAI reform. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Longest fatal accident inquiry outstanding for eight years, figures show
Stock image of the contents of a baby box. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Almost 300,000 baby boxes delivered to families since 2017, new figures say
The BMA has urged the Scottish Government to act to improve NHS staffing levels (PA)
Vast majority of doctors believe NHS staffing levels are unsafe, BMA warns
Sections of the Parthenon Marbles in London’s British Museum (Matthew Fearn/PA)
Greece prepared to ‘fill the void’ in British Museum if Elgin Marbles returned
Jacques Delors has died (Francois Mori/AP)
Political friends and foes pay tribute to Jacques Delors for his EU legacy
Two men work to keep clear a drain in a beck behind the Friarage Hospital in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, during heavy rains (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Sharp rise in number of floods and fires recorded at NHS sites