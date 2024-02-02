Moreen Simpson: Holly, I sympathise with a bad day at work turning your language blue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Holly, I sympathise with a bad day at work turning your language blue

Holly Willoughby definitely said a bad word on TV, writes Moreen Simpson, who completely understands the peer quine’s embarrassment.

There are rumours that Dancing on Ice co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern don't get along. Image: Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock
By Moreen Simpson

Al’ grumper that I am, aye wie an eye for a showbiz gaffe, Sunday had me sizzlin’.

The second week of Dancing on Ice with the ever-fragrant Holly Willoughby, having stepped up to the plate as host after a spell off our screens since the Phillip Schofield This Morning debacle. Amid the speculation of whether she’s getting on with Pip’s replacement, Stephen Mulhern, came the ultimate shocker.

While she was introducing a skate based on the fantasy horror Beetlejuice, he pranked her with a sudden scream and… oh, my Lord. Did holy Holly let fly the F-word? Or even the f***er word? I near cowked on my cocoa.

Deffo, she did. Watched several times and I’m convinced of it, even though she protests her innocence. Suffice to say, it was a treat of a performance way above most we see on this dire show.

However, to be fair, I understand the peer quine’s embarrassment. Many moons ago, as a young trainee, Mo was the first female to join the subs’ desk at the EE, after requesting – nay, demanding – the position because it hadn’t been done before, and I was a rampant, Germaine Greer-following feminist.

The sub-editors are the ones who perfect (haha) the writers’ copy – check it for grammar, spelling and length, rewrite when necessary (or not), and headline.

Unknown to me, the guys – who were pretty shocked at the prospect of my enlistment – were issued with a severe warning by the editor. Only too aware of their interchange during high-pressure times close to deadline, he declared there should be no swearing while I was on the desk.

You can imagine how that went down like a lead balloon and smoothed my path to my new chair. I was actually dreading the move. Compared to the hallyrackit reporters, the subs all looked so serious, competent and efficient.

I turned out to be the world’s worst sub

In fact, I loved it from day one, mainly because these fast, excellent wordsmiths with a love of news and its presentation were also brilliant comedians, always a pithy word or phrase for every story they handled. Often, I was in tears of laughter. Like when one sub protested about the huge, one-line headline he was ordered to write for a report about a talent contest in a village up the coast. Then he came up with: “Opportunity Portknockie!” Genius.

Sadly, in spite of their inspirational influence and instruction, I turned out to be the world’s worst sub. Too careless, too panicky, headlines too long and, above all, too slow. If and when I was given a last-minute story to sub right on deadline, I froze.

The Evening Express sub-editors’ room at the Broad Street office in July 1967, not long before Moreen would begin working at the paper. Image: AJL

To my horror, I still mind going home to see a huge queue ootside the newsagent across the road. A’body waitin’ for the Late Final, apparently affa late. I kint exactly fa was responsible.

So, it wisnae a’ that long into my time as a junior sub that I had a really, really bad day. When one of my headings “bust” because it was way too long, I suddenly bellowed oot this enormous: “Oh, sh**e!”

My shocked fellow subs exploded with laughter. I was the one to break the sweary ban. From then on, the air was – as it should always have been – creatively blue.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

