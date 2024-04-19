Moreen Simpson: My north-east run-in with Margaret Thatcher still boils my blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: My north-east run-in with Margaret Thatcher still boils my blood

Coming face to face with The Iron Lady at a Brechin press conference was a memorable experience.

The Iron Lady wasn't all Moreen hoped she might be when they crossed paths. Image: Helen Hepburn
The Iron Lady wasn't all Moreen hoped she might be when they crossed paths. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Certain pictures do indeed tell a thousand words for some people, as one did for me in the EE last week.

Flushed with her general election victory earlier in May 1979, Britain’s first female PM rightly looked chuffed wi’ hersellie visiting the (now doomed) Shell HQ at Tullos. I suspect she was on her way to a weekend at Balmoral for her maiden visit as oor Lizzie’s first minister – and the start of a’ the tantalising theories about The Clash Of The Handbags.

The reason for my perfect recall is that I’m pretty sure the photo was taken the day after I had my first and only contact with she who was to become known as The Iron Lady – loved or loathed during her 11 years in power.

Scroll back to the beginning of the 1970s, and I was already developing a reputation as a wayward women’s libber, protesting at a’thing vaguely unequal, misogynistic even, about the office and its menfolk. (They ended up proodly wearing matching: “I am a Chauvinist Pig” ties. Pigs.) Even some ageing female colleagues raised my ire.

Sent to Edinburgh to interview South Aberdeen Tory MP and Scottish Office minister Lady Tweedsmuir, along with a pucklie other Scottish hackettes. When questions started, I was shocked to hear them firing off guff like: “Which hairdresser do you use in London?” and: “What’s your favourite make-up?” When Mo – hot off her journo course – had the temerity to ask about a major controversy in her constituency, you could hear the intakes of shocked breath from the assembled women’s featurettes.

A descending, condescending drawl

So, of course I admired Thatcher – though deffo not her politics – for having broken the glass ceiling and hit the top. I was looking forward to coming face to face with her when I was sent to cover her press conference after opening the Brechin bypass.

My editor was adamant I’d ask the question everyone in the Neest wanted to know: how come wee Brechin got its new road and there was still no plan for the long-campaigned one for Stonehaven? Probably nae mair than 10 reporters at the Q&A, me the only woman. We were warned she was running late, so everything needed to be speeded up or cut short; me tiddlin’ masellie lest I didnae get in my question.

Maggie was, as ever, trying to come across as charm itself with that maddeningly complaisant tone and attitude. She sort of half-flirted with the men, none of whom proffered particularly difficult questions.

Margaret Thatcher with her husband at the opening of the Shell complex at Tullos in September 1979. Image: DC Thomson

Finally, I got my tongue in: “When is Stonehaven going to get its bypass, which is so much more urgently needed than this one?” Reader, I promise this happened. She looked at me, I suspect a taddie annoyed, dipped her heidie to one side – as if pitying me – and started with a softly spoken: “My deeeear…” in a descending, condescending drawl.

Surely not! Not the female who’d just conquered a man’s world? No such patronising address to any of the men? As my blood boiled, I contemplated pitching another question starting: “Hey, quinie…”

Meanwhile, Thatcher’s response to my question was dire: “We drove down through Stonehaven today and the A90 is a beautiful road running alongside the sea. Why would you want a bypass?” Dammit, I never got to respond. Nor ca’ her “quinie”.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Columnists

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (centre) and co-leader of the Scottish Green Party Lorna Slater (centre left) take part in a Believe in Scotland march in Edinburgh during September 2023. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Euan McColm: Politicians urge blind 'belief' in Scotland to dodge difficult questions
The Scottish Government appears to be planning a ban on wood-burning stoves in new-build properties. Image: Skylines/Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: New anti-stove rules chill teuchters to the core
2
Mike Edwards cared for his mother in her final years
Mike Edwards: Theory of assisted dying is far more straightforward than reality
Next time you're chatting with friends over a pint and crisps, a coffee or a meal, make that conversation count. Image: Pete Stuart/Shutterstock
Scott Begbie: Out for a pint? Remember to Open Up more than just a…
Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur, pictured during a media event at the Scottish parliament after publishing his Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Kevin Crowe: Scotland should prioritise 'assisted living' over assisted dying
Aaron Moten as Maximus (right) in TV show Fallout, set in a post-nuclear war society. Image: Prime Video/JoJo Whilden/PA
Chris Deerin: As Threads turns 40, fear of nuclear war is back with bells…
Protestors of Scotland's new hate crime legislation demonstrated outside the Scottish parliament on the day it came into force. Image: Lesley Martin/PA Wire
David Knight: Don't let hate crime law debacle eclipse Scotland's urgent issues
The Jacobite steam train, which looks a lot like the Hogwarts Express, crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct. Image: Shutterstock.
Jacqueline Wake Young: Harry Potter and the magic of mechanical engineering
A very Scottish Star Wars Stormtrooper wearing a kilt, like the one who recently tried to travel from Aberdeen to Dundee on a Scotrail train. Image: Andrew Cawley
The Flying Pigs: No need to use the (police) force if you see a…
Is a disappointing hairdo on your wedding day a bad omen? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Toasting to the golden wedding anniversary that never was

Conversation