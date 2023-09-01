The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy sector and A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: Hindsight and foresight are vital for future of energy sector and A9

We desperately need politicians to learn from past mistakes and pre-empt pitfalls before they happen, write The P&J's editorial team.

Anas Sarwar (right) this week promised that Labour will not 'repeat the Tories' mistakes' when it comes to the oil and gas industry (Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
By The Press & Journal

At this crucial moment in history, with so much riding on the paths our society takes, Scotland and the wider UK desperately need decision-makers who learn from past errors, whether their own or those made by the individuals who came before.

“We will not make the same mistakes the Tories made when they abandoned entire communities in the 1980s,” Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar promised business leaders this week, referring to the future of the oil and gas industry, the people who work within it, and the loved ones who rely on them.

“There will be no cliff edge, there will be no turning off the tap,” Sarwar added. While his unwavering words may reassure some, and we hope they ring true in the years to come, it appears Labour is already making some of the same mistakes as the Conservative Party did in much more recent history when it comes to the north of Scotland.

Despite repeated promises to spend time in the area this summer, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer has not made a meaningful visit to discuss local concerns around the transition to renewables face to face. While Sarwar made a valiant attempt at smoothing things over, he did so from Glasgow. Similarly, Downing Street hopeful Starmer announced his party’s energy policy plan from the Central Belt, many miles from the towns and cities that will be most affected by the move away from fossil fuels.

People in our part of the world are, unfortunately, all too used to having a prime minister who refuses to engage with the large and important group of voters who live here. Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar may consider themselves to be worlds away from Boris Johnson but, on this point, are they so different?

Hindsight and foresight needed on A9

While hindsight is 20/20, foresight is an admirable and useful trait for any politician. Sadly, those in power in 1973 did not have the foresight to heed the warnings of doctors who, as we reported this week, said there would be more deaths on the A9 if “significant” safety improvements were not made to the route.

Fifty years and much campaigning later, though many more lives have been lost and injuries sustained on the road, government is yet to present a plan to dual the A9.

There is pressure on Humza Yousaf to deliver on SNP promises around dualling the A9 route (Image: PA)

For 16 of those 50 years, the SNP has been in power at Holyrood, promising to dual the A9 and make it a safer carriageway.

Now shouldering the burden of his predecessors’ failure to act, Humza Yousaf can and should be the first minister to break the cycle and announce a timescale for fully dualling the A9. Anything less than this would be an unacceptable insult to the many families devastated by trauma that unfolded on a road known to be one of the most dangerous in Scotland for far too long.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

