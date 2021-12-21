From Morris Minors to Covid checklist: Driving lessons in Aberdeen have changed a lot in 50 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

A typical lesson cost £1.50 and fuel was 34p a gallon when Aberdeen and District Driving Schools Association began life in 1971.

Back in those days the Morris Minor or Triumph Herald was popular among Aberdeen instructors and learner drivers still had to demonstrate arm signals.

The first meeting of the ADDSA took place with 18 instructors attending but the ranks have now grown to more than 90 members aged from 21 to 70-plus.

ADDSA is now the largest association of its kind in the UK and chairman Graham Bowen explained how much has changed in the motoring world since 1971.

“Many changes have taken place over the years; our cars, typically, back then were, Morris Minor, Triumph Herald, Mini, Hillman Imp, Ford Anglia, Austin 1100, Austin A40s, Lada, Triumph Toledo, Ford Escort and Vauxhall Viva,” he said.

“Modern technology would have seemed like magic in 1971 and with the introduction of electric cars, will continue to revolutionise how we do our jobs.

“Communication in the past was done by post and landlines.

Instructors are very careful where learners are taken to start with until they are confident but approaching the Haudagain roundabout for the first time is a bit daunting.” Derek Young

“Payment was by cash, cheques and postal orders but now it’s been streamlined with the internet, email, social media, text, online banking and apps.

“So we should all know everything, as communication is now virtually instant.

“Costs and prices have changed greatly over the years. In 1971 a typical lesson cost in the region of about £1.50, inflation adjusted – about £15.

“Fuel costs were about 34p a gallon (around £3.40).

“Today a gallon of fuel is about £5.35 and lesson prices vary between £30 and £40 – not to speak of the cost of buying or leasing a car, insurance, servicing, repairs and so on.”

The ADDSA meet quarterly at the Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, although this year’s 50th anniversary celebrations were postponed because of the global pandemic.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on every one of us but, with Zoom and such like, we are seeing that attendance at meetings has greatly increased,” said Graham.

“This is, and will continue to be, good progress.”

Haudagain roundabout

Secretary Derek Young broke it down further and also highlighted some of the challenges for learners – including Aberdeen’s Haudagain roundabout!

“Over the years many changes have taken place with the driving test, such as what manoeuvre is now required from candidates,” he said.

“Also, listening to a sat nav or following sign directions are all part of the test now.

“The test now is also on more open roads and country roads, to ensure candidates can drive safely on all types of terrain.

“The other major change was the opening of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), which has certainly helped the traffic situation in the city.

“Learning to drive is a huge challenge and every pupil learns in different ways and, as instructors, we have to ensure they are 100% ready for their test.

“At the moment, they are under more pressure because if they fail it is very difficult to get another quick test because of the huge waiting list because of Covid.

“Covid has certainly caused major changes to the way we conduct our lessons.

“We created a very important risk assessment document that each pupil had to complete prior to every lesson, for everyone’s safety.

“It ended up being used by national associations and we believe having this document helped instructors get back to work slightly earlier than planned.”

What are some of the biggest challenges for learner drivers in Aberdeen?

Derek said: “Roundabouts for a learner can be challenging to start with but when they are asked to turn right you expect them to go round it the correct way but we have all experienced pupils who want to go the wrong way round it!

“Instructors are very careful where learners are taken to start with until they are confident but approaching the Haudagain roundabout for the first time is a bit daunting.

“Some residential areas present a challenge, as pedestrians can often walk out in front of learners.

“The majority of other road users are very considerate towards learners, which we appreciate, as everyone has been a learner at one time.”

What’s Derek’s advice to anyone looking to pass their test?

He said: “Learners must listen to their instructor and take all advice given.

“Get as much private practice as you can along with lessons and give yourselves a great chance of passing first time.

“All instructors love when their pupil passes, especially first time, so take as many hours as you need, which in the long run will save you money and time.”

Kitchen crash

It’s also best not to become an unexpected lunch guest in someone’s kitchen!

That’s what happened to one unnamed ADDSA instructor who dished the dirt on a driving lesson that became memorable for all the wrong reasons!

He said: “The pupil and I were sitting waiting for the traffic lights, supposed to be going right, but when the lights changed he started to go left.

“I stupidly asked where he was going and with that he stopped turning the steering wheel so now we were heading for the car across the road.

“I grabbed the wheel and just when I thought I had saved us from a crash the pupil hit the gas and the car took off.

“Even though I hit the dual controls the car went on to the pavement, through the railings and into someone’s ground-floor kitchen window.

“Thankfully no one was hurt.

“The pupil then asked if he was still going to sit his test the next day!”

ADDSA has continued to thrive since 1971 and other milestones include being involved in the award-winning Driving Ambition road safety education programme.

Further plaudits include being named Association of the Year at the GoRoadie Awards 2020, an award given to mark the group’s continuing struggles to make Aberdeen’s roads safer.

Here’s to the next 50 years for these guardians of the road!

You might also like:

Unsung heroes: The lollipop men and women of the north and north-east through the decades

How the topic of trams has been dividing opinion in Aberdeen for 147 years

Step back in time: Rolling back the years at Aberdeen Bus Station