Emerging after three centuries: The lost Jacobean portrait on show in Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Emerging after three centuries: The lost Jacobean portrait on show in Fort William

By Susy Macaulay
August 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Past Times

Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
From hat-trick to heartbreak: Manchester United's Denis Law could never forget Sporting Lisbon defeat
A group of people with a trophy won at It's a Knockout
Knocking it out of the park with It’s a Knockout
0
British quoiting champion Brian Eddie
Meet the Stonehaven club keeping forgotten 19th Century sport alive as British Championships held…
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
When Oasis brought the Be Here Now tour to Aberdeen in 1997
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Could you help build a replica Scottish Zulu fishing boat? North-east expertise required!
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Darius Campbell Danesh loved the Granite City and left his mark on Aberdeen
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Culter's Rob Roy landmark has survived 200 years of bullets, bombs and bad weather
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Did you know these people have received the Freedom of Aberdeen?
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Would Aberdeen have made history in Gothenburg if Alex Ferguson had joined Wolves 40…
0

More from Press and Journal

Cove Rangers midfielder Connor ScullyConnor Scully
Connor Scully reckons bad habits are costing Cove Rangers after three straight defeats
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
18-year-old who sent indecent video to child called it 'a drunken mistake'
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris so quick boss Jim Goodwin fears defenders could resort to fouling…
0
Prof Edward Corp, left and Count Peter Pininski. West Highland Museum Fort William. Supplied by Kim Ferguson.
Axe-wielding teen who robbed Aberdeen shop celebrates outside court
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
Orkney College inspection
Orkney College UHI staff praised for inspection report
0