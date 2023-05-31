Past Times Memories of Middlefield: The people and places of Aberdeen’s interwar housing scheme Middlefield was built on 85 acres of land on the outskirts of Aberdeen to help alleviate the city's housing crisis between the wars. By Kirstie Waterston May 31 2023, 10.00am Share Memories of Middlefield: The people and places of Aberdeen’s interwar housing scheme Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/past-times/5782105/memories-of-middlefield/ Copy Link 0 comment Jessie Mutch, 74, was presented with a Babycham to celebrate Middlefield residents' successful campaign to have extra buses on the number 18 route to take shoppers to Aberdeen city centre in 1979. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation