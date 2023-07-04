Extra rest time can aid injury avoidance, says Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra rest time can aid injury avoidance, says Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds

ICT's 2022-23 campaign was hampered by sidelined stars so the Caley Jags boss has tried to address the problem this summer.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds insists a slightly longer rest for his Caley Thistle players will hopefully avoid a repeat of last season’s injury crisis.

Inverness’ 2022-23 season extended to June 3 when they lost 3-1 to treble-winners Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

They narrowly failed to reach the play-offs in the Championship as a last-day defeat against Ayr United pushed them to a sixth-placed finish. 

In 2021-22, their campaign ended with a defeat at St Johnstone in the Premiership play-off final in late May.

A short summer before returning to pre-season, according to head coach Dodds, played a part in some players suffering injuries, while others such as a leg break for defender Robbie Deas were down to sheer bad luck.

There were points last season when a full team’s worth of players were sidelined and it even led to the club playing goalkeeper Mark Ridgers behind an entire side of under-18s in their 2-0 SPFL Trust Trophy defeat at Hamilton in December.

This time, Inverness are taking no chances. The staff and management returned to the fold this week as they prepare for Saturday’s first friendly against Ross Draper’s League Two Elgin City.

Less than two weeks until kick-off

Dodds, whose side face Bonnyrigg Rose in their Viaplay Cup opener on July 15, said: “Some injuries, such as Robbie Deas breaking his leg, we couldn’t do anything about.

“I spoke to my head of performance Ross Hughes and my staff about injuries, and we decided with a short pre-season we would bring the players back this week.

“It’s a short pre-season, but we still had a two-week period before our first competitive game in the Viaplay Cup.

Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas suffered a broken leg against Raith Rovers at the weekend. Image: SNS
Defender Robbie Deas, who has now joined Kilmarnock, suffered a broken leg playing for ICT against Raith Rovers last October. Image: SNS

“We had to give them rest. There was no doubt in Ross’ mind, we had to give the boys a rest.

“We played the one of the very last games of the 2021-22 season with the Premiership play-off final at Johnstone and it was the same again last season when we played the Scottish Cup final in early June.

“Therefore, we had to decide, do we bring them in early again where we might risk picking up more injuries? We felt we had to give them the rest their bodies needed.

“We’re going with a shorter pre-season and we will use the first couple of games in the Viaplay Cup to get going. We still will be going in to win those games, but we were caught between a rock and a hard place.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

“We thought giving them a wee bit of a longer break, then catch up in the cup games was the best plan of action. Hopefully these are still ties we will win as we aim to progress (to the knock-outs) as we did last season.

“It would have been madness to do the same again. If we bring them back too early, we risk picking up injury after injury. We had to make hard decisions on this, but hopefully it will be beneficial. The boys have come back in great nick.”

More signings will follow – Dodds

Billy Mckay, the club’s 100-goal striker, signed a two-year deal this week after considering a deal from, amongst others, rivals Ayr United.

ICT have also signed Queen’s Park right-back Jake Davidson and ex-St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour and given new contracts to defender Danny Devine and midfielder Aaron Doran.

Dodds feels they are well placed for early July, but the Championship club are keen to add at least two more players in the summer window.

He said: “We have already added two and we’ll hopefully be adding a couple more and we’ll see what’s out there after that.

Danny Devine, a Scottish Cup winner in 2015 with ICT, is determined to face Celtic in the final on June 3 at Hampden. Image: SNS

“As well as being delighted with Billy and our two new players signing, we shouldn’t forget players like Danny Devine and Aaron Doran, which is great news for the club.

“You don’t reach the play-off final (in 2022) and nearly reach the Premiership or a Scottish Cup final unless you have a really good team spirit.

“That’s one thing that’s in abundance here. That’s why a lot of players have stayed, because it’s a good place to be.”

