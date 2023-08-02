‘Bouley Bashers’: Aberdeen Beach Boulevard was illicit racetrack for generations of boy racers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Bouley Bashers’: Aberdeen Beach Boulevard was illicit racetrack for generations of boy racers

For more than 50 years, Aberdeen's picturesque Beach Boulevard and Esplanade was a tempting racetrack for 'bouley bashers' and boy racers.

By Kirstie Waterston
Aberdeen Beach Boulevard was dubbed 'Brands Hatch by the Seaside' by disgruntled residents in the 1970s, due to speeding boy racers. Image: DC Thomson

The so-called ‘bouley bashers’ were once the scourge of Aberdeen’s highways and byways tearing through city streets in ‘souped-up’ cars.

A long and sweeping road, Aberdeen’s picturesque Beach Boulevard and esplanade was an illicit racetrack for generations of boy racers.

The Beach Boulevard not long after its construction. Image: Submitted

Careering along the beachfront in beat-up old cars – and latterly, modified performance cars – earned young drivers the nickname bouley bashers.

Aberdeen’s infamous boy racing subculture even made national headlines, such was its notoriety.

‘Brands Hatch by the seaside’

But racing along Aberdeen’s boulevard wasn’t a modern phenomenon.

Almost as soon as the Boulevard was completed in 1960, creating a city-centre circuit, it attracted racers.

Continuing into the ’70s, it became a place for Aberdeen’s answers to Formula 1 drivers James Hunt and Niki Lauda to race motorbikes, cars, smoke and socialise with friends.

Racing Driver James Hunt being mobbed by fans
Racing Driver James Hunt mobbed by fans at Brands Hatch. Image: Nick Rogers/ANL/Shutterstock

In fact, furious residents dubbed the boulevard ‘Brands Hatch by the seaside’, comparing the antics to that of Brands Hatch – the former F1 racing circuit in Kent.

The long, hazy summer days of summer 1972 were anything but pleasant for Boulevard council flat tenants.

Taking their concerns to the council, residents explained how “young men in mini cars and on motorcycles flew down at high speeds and caused bedlam” on a daily basis.

And there was no let-up. Even at night they could hear “squealing tyres” as racers rounded corners and at midnight revved engines outside their doorways.

James Hunt opening a bottle of champagne on the podium
James Hunt celebrates winning The Daily Mail Race of Champions at Brands Hatch in 1976. Image: ANL/Shutterstock

Residents wanted reduction in rates

Tenants wanted a reduction in rates to compensate for the antisocial behaviour, “lack of privacy, prostitutes and wine-drinkers” they had to put up with.

But their plea was refused. Aberdeen Valuation Appeal Committee chairman David Henderson said although the council “sympathised very greatly” there was no evidence to devalue the flats.

It wasn’t just Bouley bashers shattering the peace.

Residents’ spokeswoman, the formidable Mary Duncan, claimed young children playing with dolls and roller-skates were so loud tenants couldn’t hear their TVs.

A front page of the Evening Express from 1972 with a headline reading "Boulevard claim: 'brands hatch' by the seaside!"
The EE front page from March 7 1972. Image: DC Thomson

Between the boy racers and neighbourhood kids, Mary lamented the dire lack of privacy, and added: “I cannot change my stockings in my own living-room because of people passing the window.”

Even Mary’s window screens weren’t enough to deter nosy motorists.

Next-door neighbour Alexander Dunbar said the speed limit was meant to be 30mph, but vehicles “flew past at between 50mph and 60mph”.

Bouley bashers got worse in 1970s

Come 1976, and in the world of F1, James Hunt snatched victory in the Championship, rounding off a dramatic season of racing in which rival Lauda nearly died.

But back in Aberdeen, despite complaints and Grampian Police’s “constant watchdog duties” at the Boulevard, nothing quelled the Bouley bashers’ need for speed.

An article from the Evening Express in 1974 with the headline "Boulevard 'race track'..."
An article from 1974 raising concerns about reckless driving at the boulevard. Image:  DC Thomson

That summer was “worse than ever” according to residents who were literally losing sleep over the problem.

Chief Constable Alexander Morrison agreed the issue was becoming worse.

Even stepping up patrols had no effect because drivers slowed down when they saw police then raced off again.

He added: “There is no doubt those drivers concerned quickly observe a police presence and this adds to the difficulty of detecting offenders.”

But in 1977, police officers thought they had the answer: VASCAR.

An image of Chief Constable Alexander Morrison in the paper
Chief Constable Alexander Morrison in 1977. Image: DC Thomson

A forerunner to speed cameras, the Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder would capture boy racers without the giveaway panda car.

‘These motorists are killing themselves’

But still, this didn’t put the brakes on the Bouley bashers.

By 1980, there was a multi-agency approach to dealing with the indefatigable Granite city speedsters.

At a Grampian transportation and roads committee meeting, Councillor Robert Robertson suggested installing speed bumps on the boulevard to deter speed “morons”.

An article from the paper with the headline "Residents annoyed by Beach Boulevard 'racers', Councillor hits out at speed 'morons'"
An EE Cutting about bouley bashers from 1980. Image: DC Thomson

He said police had done their best but couldn’t patrol round the clock.

Councillor Paul Millar agreed and added: “These motorcyclists are so young, so inexperienced that they are killing themselves.”

But committee chair Ian Robertson vetoed the proposal and said sleeping policemen were inappropriate for a public road.

Just months later, a motorcyclist was fined £150 after being clocked at 76mph on the Beach Boulevard.

A performance car passing the Beach Ballroom
A performance car passing the Beach Ballroom. Image: DC Thomson

By the late ’80s, long-suffering tenants had had enough.

Mr Campbell, of 86 Beach Boulevard, said: “We are subjected each night to a cross between the Monte Carlo Rally and Brands Hatch as young drivers vie with each other to travel at the greatest speed and cause the most noise.

“The police seem unable or unwilling to tackle the problem head on.”

Deafening exhausts and sound systems

Despite years of misery, it was only going to get worse in the 1990s. Urban regeneration of the beachfront created new hangouts for the Bouley bashers.

Young drivers admiring each other's cars at the AECC car park in 2004
Young drivers admiring each other’s cars at the AECC car park in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

The expansive entertainment complex car parks were ideal meeting spots, for young drivers from across the region.

And the huge park and ride car park at Bridge of Don was another top spot for the city’s young cruisers.

Performance cars began to replace the beat-up old motors that used to crash around the Boulevard.

While there was still speeding, boy racers would also gather to socialise and admire each other’s cars.

People crowded around some of the cars during a meet-up at the AECC in 2004
Some of the cars during a meet-up at the AECC in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

Turbochargers, gigantic spoilers, body kits, custom paint jobs and deafening exhausts were the order of the day.

While fellow petrol-heads may have been impressed by the modified motors, local residents and Grampian Police certainly were not.

Not content with roaring revs and hissing dump valves, many of the cars were also fitted with big subwoofers to achieve the optimal level of booming music.

This, in addition to the cars flying up and down the boulevard, was met with utter disdain.

Police at a meet-up of the Aberdeen boy racers
Police at a meet-up of boy racers in Bridge of Don in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

£200,000 speed cameras installed

The stand-off between authorities and bouley bashers continued, and so did the incidents.

A spectacular crash on the Boulevard in 1996 saw four people taken to hospital when a Vauxhall Nova SR rolled over a Ford Sierra and landed on its roof.

And it was no longer just the police and council concerned.

In 2003, as the Bannermill area was regenerated for housing, the housebuilders themselves became concerned.

A public meeting in Aberdeen about boy racers
A public meeting about boy racers. Image: DC Thomson

They feared anti-social behaviour would devalue property and even offered to help pay for deterrents.

But the bouley bashers were one step ahead – in the days before social media sites they used a website forum to co-ordinate activities in the city.

The site provided tips on evading the law, as well as details of high-speed exploits.

It called itself a “board dedicated to cruisers in the north-east” and boasted 480 registered users who posted over 30,000 entries.

Bannermill residents said some locals were taking matters into their own hands, photographing number plates and throwing eggs at cars.

An Evening Express front page headline reading "Blitz on beach speeders"
An EE splash about the city’s speeders. Image: DC Thomson

But in June 2003, Police hailed a £200,000 new CCTV system, which detected 13 offences in the first fortnight.

The cameras followed traffic improvements at the beach by Aberdeen City Council.

Traffic-calming measures included new signals, crossing facilities, speed tables, widened pavements, a 20mph speed limit and parking.

Controversial anti-social behaviour act brought in

Still, the bouley bashers weren’t abated; police received 266 calls about their behaviour in 2004.

A public meeting about the bouley bashers at Hanover Street School
A public meeting about the bouley bashers at Hanover Street School in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

The council considered more radical measures like residents-only barriers and even closing the boulevard altogether.

But things accelerated significantly when the Scottish Government passed the Anti-social Behaviour (Scotland) Act 2004.

Under the act, which aimed to curb disorder, a pioneering ‘dispersal zone’ was introduced at the Boulevard.

Police could ban groups of perceived troublemakers for 24 hours, with any banned person returning facing a £2,500 fine.

Chief Inspector Adrian Watson
Chief Inspector Adrian Watson listening to residents’ concerns in 2004. Image: DC Thomson

It was a controversial move, but admitting “conventional enforcement had failed to eradicate a problem for 30 years”, Grampian Police said it was a last resort.

First conviction under act overturned

In spring 2005, police were granted permission to extend the dispersal zone after a 53% drop in reported incidents of anti-social behaviour.

And in November, the first people were convicted under the anti-social behaviour act.

Deputy of Justice Minister Hugh Henry, Super Intendant Albert Donald and Councillor Jim Hunter next to the Beach Boulevard
Deputy of Justice Minister Hugh Henry, Super Intendant Albert Donald and Councillor Jim Hunter discuss the new crackdown on Bouley bashers in 2005. Image: DC Thomson

The pair said they were “shocked and disgusted” as they had only been driving up and down the Boulevard.

They claimed neither to be speeding or playing loud music, and vowed to appeal.

The men’s conviction was overturned at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in December, although they still vowed to take their case to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.

The dispersal zone experiment ended, but in 2006 issues continued around the beach and neighbouring streets.

Frank Doran MP and Lewis McDonald MSP at a public meeting discussing the Aberdeen boy racers
A public meeting regarding the Beach Boulevard and boy racers with Frank Doran MP and Lewis McDonald MSP in 2006. Image: DC Thomson

Police and the council were forced to padlock West North Street carpark which was being used as part of the boy racers’ nighttime racing circuit.

And in the year that followed, police seized 50 vehicles from anti-social drivers and a further 329 received warnings.

Beating the bouley bashers

The tough approach with ASBOs made national headlines; then-first minister Jack McConnell praised Aberdeen for its crime crackdown.

He hailed the city for embracing the powers to stop crime and give residents “respite from disorder”.

Come 2011, police were back on the Boulevard beat, carrying out high-visibility patrols.

A sign outside West North Street car park explaining the closure of the car park overnight
West North Street car park which was closed overnight to prevent racing. Image: DC Thomson

But Chief Inspector Kevin Wallace and his team took a holistic approach, engaging with both drivers and the community.

His team were credited with ‘beating’ the bouley bashers, ending decades of misery for residents.

Such was the achievement, he and his officers received the Chief Constable’s Excellence Award.

Reflecting upon the success after his retirement in 2018, Ch Insp Wallace said: “We set about doing something about it and, over time, managed to make a change.”

Ch Insp Kevin Wallace in his police car
Ch Insp Kevin Wallace was credited with ‘beating the bouley bashers’. Image: Submitted

Although, the bouley bashers haven’t quite been consigned to the history books.

In recent months, there have been complaints about boy racers tearing up Holburn Street.

And in June, a large, unofficial car meeting at the Beach Boulevard saw more than 100 cars and drivers enjoy a catch-up.

But while the majority followed the rules and enjoyed the “buzz” of the event, police said there was still some anti-social behaviour that resulted in some vehicles being seized.

