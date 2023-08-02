‘If you don’t want to play two games a week, join a rubbish team’: Gordon Strachan urges Aberdeen players to embrace hectic schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘If you don’t want to play two games a week, join a rubbish team’: Gordon Strachan urges Aberdeen players to embrace hectic schedule

The Dons will combine their domestic commitments with European group stage football for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign.

By Danny Law
Gordon Strachan was back at Pittodrie for the Freedom of the City event in May. Image: SNS.
Gordon Strachan was back at Pittodrie for the Freedom of the City event in May. Image: SNS.

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan has urged Aberdeen’s players to embrace the challenge of this season’s hectic fixture schedule.

The Dons will discover their opponents for this month’s Europa League play-off on Monday.

Should they win, they will be playing in the Europa League groups stages alongside teams such as Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma.

If they lose they will be playing in the group stages of the Europa Conference League.

With eight European games between now and Christmas guaranteed, it is going to be a demanding season for Barry Robson’s side.

But Strachan, a member of the Dons’ victorious 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup team, says the players at a club of Aberdeen’s stature should be able to cope with those additional games and trips across Europe.

He said: “That is when you need a decent squad.

“Everyone wants to get into Europe and then you get there and ask ‘Was it worth it?’

“There are so many English teams who have qualified and then really struggled.

“It isn’t easy (to balance both).

“The teams who aren’t in Europe have a week to prepare for games.

“If you are playing Motherwell and they are not in Europe, they might have a week to prepare to face you, whereas you might be travelling back and only have one day training before the game.

“Those teams also don’t have the injuries you may pick up so it is difficult.

“But as a player at Aberdeen you should be expecting to play twice a week.

“If you want to be a top player then you have to get your body and mind ready to play twice a week.

“Good players play twice a week.

“If you don’t want two games a week, join a rubbish team.”

Graeme Shinnie of Aberdeen celebrates scoring their second goal with Duk against Charlton Athletic. Image: Shutterstock

Robson will give his all

Strachan has high hopes for his former team, who begin the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign with a trip to Livingston on Saturday.

The former Scotland boss managed Robson at Celtic and Middlesbrough and is unsurprised he has made a superb start to life in the Dons hotseat.

Robson took over a Dons team in dire straits in January, still reeling at being knocked out of the Scottish Cup by sixth tier Darvel either side of heavy losses to Hearts and Hibs, but managed to get the club back to winning ways and led them to third spot.

Strachan said: “I’m expecting a lot from Aberdeen.

“Whatever Barry does is 100% so I expect nothing less from him.

“They aren’t going to win the league – we know that.

“But there is a chance of them getting third.”

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes (R) talks with assistant Tony Docherty.

Strachan, a technical director at Dundee, believes there will be added interest when former Dons coaching team of Derek McInnes, Tony Docherty and Robson face each other this season.

Robson was a first team coach when McInnes, now Kilmarnock boss, was in charge at Pittodrie.

McInnes’ long-term assistant was appointed Dundee manager in the summer and Strachan believes this will provide added intrigue to the matches between the three teams this season.

He added: “It will be wonderful.

“It shows they must have been a good group working together.

“There will be an edge to those games but we like a bit of edge. That is what we want.”

