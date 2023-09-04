Simon Murray insists he is being pushed to produce best form for Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray insists he is being pushed to produce best form for Ross County

Striker Murray took his tally for the season to eight with the winner in the 1-0 triumph over Kilmarnock.

By Andy Skinner
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Simon Murray netted the winner for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image:

Simon Murray insists his early season scoring form is the result of Ross County’s fierce attacking competition.

Striker Murray netted his eighth goal of the campaign, albeit his first league strike, to secure an impressive 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Murray has been given the nod to lead the line alongside Jordan White in the Staggies’ opening four Premiership matches, after impressing following his move from Championship side Queen’s Park in January.

With Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel also competing for a forward berth, Murray says he is being pushed to keep his place in Malky Mackay’s team.

Simon Murray in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Murray said: “A headed goal for me is quite rare.

“Obviously it’s important as a striker to get goals, and different types of goals.

“At the same time, we are playing as a team. We are a strong unit and whether it’s me that gets the goal, Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy, Alex Samuel or anybody in the team, it’s just important we get the three points.

“As the manager has said there is competition up front. Brophy is coming back from an injury, while Alex wasn’t playing, but with me and Jordan as well the competition is there.

“Ultimately we all want to play, but that’s infectious around the group.

“Looking over your shoulder, with Eamonn coming on from the bench, that just pushes me to try and do better.

“Hopefully I’m doing the same to him. That’s what makes a good team.

“We all get on great, so as long as we can keep pushing each other.”

White backed to hit scoring trail

White missed a glorious chance to double County’s advantage midway through the second half, when he blazed over following a cut-back by skipper Jack Baldwin.

A second goal would have given the Staggies a cushion, with the Dingwall side made to sweat for their victory late in the match.

Jordan White in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.

Killie thought they had levelled when Stuart Findlay nodded home a late free-kick, by which time referee Kevin Clancy had blown for a penalty for Josh Reid’s foul on Brad Lyons.

The resulting spot kick from Danny Armstrong was saved by Ross Laidlaw, which secured the points for the Staggies.

Murray is confident White will be back among the goals in the coming weeks, adding: “Every striker wants to improve on being as clinical as they can.

“At the same time, we are creating the chances. You’d be worried if we weren’t creating chances and causing defences problems, which we are.

“I know Jordan will be disappointed. But all round, what he gives to the game in holding up play, flick-ons and causing defenders trouble is important as well. It gets us up the pitch.

“The goals will come for him.”

Staggies high on confidence

County’s victory moves them into the top half of the table going into the international break.

Murray is encouraged by his side’s start, but the 31-year-old is keeping his feet on the ground.

He added: “We want to get up as high as we can.

Ross County celebrate their win over Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

“Obviously last season was disappointing. I suppose we want to try and get to where the club was a couple of seasons ago, and breaking into that top six.

“We have had a hard start against Celtic and Rangers, and even though we got beat we came through them with good performances in spells.

“When you go to Celtic Park and score a couple of goals, and we maybe could have been ahead if we were more clinical that day, you’ve got to be happy.

“It’s nothing that we will get carried away with. I think this game was actually a game that was more important than Celtic and Rangers.

“We showed we can battle and get a positive result.”

