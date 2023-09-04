Simon Murray insists he is being pushed to produce best form for Ross County

Simon Murray insists his early season scoring form is the result of Ross County’s fierce attacking competition.

Striker Murray netted his eighth goal of the campaign, albeit his first league strike, to secure an impressive 1-0 victory at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Murray has been given the nod to lead the line alongside Jordan White in the Staggies’ opening four Premiership matches, after impressing following his move from Championship side Queen’s Park in January.

With Eamonn Brophy and Alex Samuel also competing for a forward berth, Murray says he is being pushed to keep his place in Malky Mackay’s team.

Murray said: “A headed goal for me is quite rare.

“Obviously it’s important as a striker to get goals, and different types of goals.

“At the same time, we are playing as a team. We are a strong unit and whether it’s me that gets the goal, Jordan White, Eamonn Brophy, Alex Samuel or anybody in the team, it’s just important we get the three points.

“As the manager has said there is competition up front. Brophy is coming back from an injury, while Alex wasn’t playing, but with me and Jordan as well the competition is there.

⚽️ Simon Murray with his 8th goal of the season today! pic.twitter.com/JWGNE6RhuN — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) September 2, 2023

“Ultimately we all want to play, but that’s infectious around the group.

“Looking over your shoulder, with Eamonn coming on from the bench, that just pushes me to try and do better.

“Hopefully I’m doing the same to him. That’s what makes a good team.

“We all get on great, so as long as we can keep pushing each other.”

White backed to hit scoring trail

White missed a glorious chance to double County’s advantage midway through the second half, when he blazed over following a cut-back by skipper Jack Baldwin.

A second goal would have given the Staggies a cushion, with the Dingwall side made to sweat for their victory late in the match.

Killie thought they had levelled when Stuart Findlay nodded home a late free-kick, by which time referee Kevin Clancy had blown for a penalty for Josh Reid’s foul on Brad Lyons.

The resulting spot kick from Danny Armstrong was saved by Ross Laidlaw, which secured the points for the Staggies.

Murray is confident White will be back among the goals in the coming weeks, adding: “Every striker wants to improve on being as clinical as they can.

“At the same time, we are creating the chances. You’d be worried if we weren’t creating chances and causing defences problems, which we are.

“I know Jordan will be disappointed. But all round, what he gives to the game in holding up play, flick-ons and causing defenders trouble is important as well. It gets us up the pitch.

“The goals will come for him.”

Staggies high on confidence

County’s victory moves them into the top half of the table going into the international break.

Murray is encouraged by his side’s start, but the 31-year-old is keeping his feet on the ground.

He added: “We want to get up as high as we can.

“Obviously last season was disappointing. I suppose we want to try and get to where the club was a couple of seasons ago, and breaking into that top six.

“We have had a hard start against Celtic and Rangers, and even though we got beat we came through them with good performances in spells.

“When you go to Celtic Park and score a couple of goals, and we maybe could have been ahead if we were more clinical that day, you’ve got to be happy.

“It’s nothing that we will get carried away with. I think this game was actually a game that was more important than Celtic and Rangers.

“We showed we can battle and get a positive result.”