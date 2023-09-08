55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II’s candid moments from our archives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II’s candid moments from our archives

From mischievous Corgis to cheeky children, 55 candid photos from our archives show the Queen on a more human level, out and about across the north and north-east.

By Kirstie Waterston
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson
1955: The Queen serves members of the public at Crathie Kirk sale. Image: DC Thomson

The late Queen was a frequent visitor to Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, and we’ve handpicked previously unseen photos from our archives that capture some of her more candid moments as she met people across the regions.

The Queen was always poised to perfection during events, but over the years our photographers caught informal moments with the public.

Indeed, her first-ever solo public engagement took place in Aberdeen when a young Princess Elizabeth visited the Sailors’ Home.

And Aberdeen would become a frequent port of call for the Queen and her family throughout her reign.

Every year, Her Majesty would descend on the city with her family and Corgis before heading to Deeside for down time.

From mischievous Corgis to cheeky children, sharing giggles and even serving the public at a Crathie Kirk sale, our candid archive photos show the Queen on a more human level, out and about across the north and north-east.

Unseen photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Aberdeen

1944: Lord Provost Sir Thomas Mitchell, Princess Elizabeth and Lord Inverclyde with young sailors from Aberdeen Sailors’ home after the opening ceremony – the future Queen’s very first public engagement on her own. Image: DC Thomson
1940s: The Queen Mother and two Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret at Caledonian Hotel Aberdeen with Sir Thomas and Lady Mitchell. Image: DC Thomson
1952: Smiles for the crowds – a candid snap at Aberdeen as the Queen and Princess Margaret board the Royal train for the journey south in October, 1952, the year the Queen came to the throne. Image: DC Thomson
1955: The picture of elegance, the Queen outside Aberdeen Town House. Image: DC Thomson
1969: Prince Edward greets Lady Provost Lennox at Atlantic Wharf in Aberdeen when the Royal Yacht Britannia docked. Image: DC Thomson
October 1970: The Queen looks at some of the apparatus in the physics laboratory at Hazlehead Academy with teacher Mr J Muckersie and sixth-year pupil Denis Taylor. Image: DC Thomson
October 1970: The Queen’s tour in Aberdeen struck a distinctly informal note when she met up with the children from the Children’s Shelter, Hardgate. Their antics provided the lighter side of the engagement and brought a smile to the Queen’s face in this candid image. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The Queen and her pack of pooches are greeted on their arrival at Aberdeen Station by station area manager Roderick Mackenzie, right, and Lord Provost Robert Lennox. Image: DC Thomson
1978: The Queen talks to Lord Provost William Fraser on her arrival at Aberdeen Station. Image: DC Thomson
1983: The Queen laughs as Dr Norman Cooper, chairman of Aberdeen Curling Club, dons his curling shoes for the “throwing” of the first stone at the new curling rink. Image: DC Thomson
1984: The Queen scoops up her wayward Corgi as it attempted to make a break for freedom while boarding her plane at Aberdeen Airport. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Even the Queen wasn’t immune to wardrobe malfunctions, as she struggled to hold onto her hat on the quay at Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Four-month-old Ryan Curtis presents a posy to Her Majesty in the Bon Accord Centre with the help of mum Grainne, wife of the manager of Saxone’s shoe shop. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Did she go for pasta or cake? The Queen perused the menu and chatted with staff in the Bon Accord Centre food court. Image: DC Thomson
1990: 20-month-old Victoria Ward and brother Thomas, 3, present posies to the Queen at the Bon Accord Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Candid moments from the Queen’s Deeside visits

1949: Princess Elizabeth at the Aboyne Ball dancing with David Bogle, a member of Mrs Vaughan-Lees party from Kincardine House. Image: DC Thomson
1950: Princess Elizabeth, the young Prince Charles and one-month-old Princess Anne in the arms of her nurse are welcomed by local dignitaries at Ballater Station in September. Image: DC Thomson
1951: Princess Elizabeth has a candid chat with the officer commanding the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada during their visit to Birkhall. Image: DC Thomson
1953: Back in the 1950s, well-wishers could get within a hair’s breadth of the Queen at Crathie Church. Image: DC Thomson
1955: Not above getting her hands dirty, the Queen serves customers at the Crathie Church sale of work in 1955. “Is this what you would like?” a young Queen asks a prospective customer, as Her Majesty and other royals were stallholders on the day. Image: DC Thomson
1958: Corporal Robertson of Aberdeen receiving the Queen’s Badge from Her Majesty at the Boys’ Brigade celebrations held at Balmoral on September 6 1958. Image: DC Thomson
1959: A photograph to celebrate the visit of the American President, President Eisenhower, to Balmoral, on August 28. Left to right, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, President Eisenhower, the Queen, Prince Charles, Major John Eisenhower. Image: DC Thomson
1961: The Queen adds a Scottish touch to her hat with a white feather. Image: DC Thomson
1967: The Queen went on a right royal romp on the moors with her Labrador, Wren, at the North of Scotland Gun Dog Association’s trials on Deeside. Image: DC Thomson
1971: All ages get the same thrill out of seeing the Queen in person. Those who gathered to see her as she visited Crathie Church sale of work were no exception. Image: DC Thomson
1973: The Queen miles after leaving Crathie Church. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The Queen smiles at something said by Dr Nicol while discussing goods on the flower stall. Image: DC Thomson
1975: The Queen takes matters into her own hands after her chauffeur had opened the car door on the wrong side. She leaves the car and hurries round the back to open her own door. Image: DC Thomson
1976: The Queen and Duke in relaxed mood in the library at Balmoral Castle. Image: DC Thomson
1979: It’s quite reassuring to see that toddlers will be toddlers, even if your granny is the Queen. Young Peter took a tumble at Balmoral to the obvious amusement of his uncles and grandmother. It seems even Royals can be bowled over by an occasions. Image: DC Thomson

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in Aberdeenshire and Moray

1935: All chums together – the two Princesses Margaret and Elizabeth take charge of childhood friends at Elsick House, Newtonhill. It was Master of Carnegie’s 6th Birthday party, from left, Zoe d’Erlanger, Princess Margaret, Master of Carnegie, Princess Elizabeth, the Hon. Mary Sturt and Master Wolrige-Gordon. Image: DC Thomson
1961: The excitement evoked in the north-east by the triumphant Royal tour is vividly expressed by this picture. As the Queen plants a tree at Fochabers two youngsters dash forward to photograph her Majesty. Image: DC Thomson
1977: Provost John McKenzie accompanies the Queen as she passes the ranks of the Boys’ Brigade forming a guard of honour for the visit to Findochty during the three-county tour. Image: DC Thomson
1978: The Queen pictured at the opening of the £500 million St Fergus Oil Terminal with the Duke of Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
1978: The Queen talks with the Rev. David Lunan after the service at St Andrew’s Church, Lhanbryde. Looking on is session clerk Stuart MacDonald with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the background. Image: DC Thomson
1978: One of the many delightful moments during the sunshine tour of the St Fergus complex, as the Queen halts delighted to greet some young onlookers. Image: DC Thomson
1982: A floral welcome from children at Buckie who present the Queen with bouquets on her walk between the Jones and Herd and Mackenzie shipyards. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The Queen speaks intently to children in Elgin and still more flowers come from a young admirer during her walkabout. Image: DC Thomson
1982: The Queen chats to three of the fishing widows during her visit to the Seaman’s Mission, Lossiemouth. The women are, from left, Margaret Jack, whose husband and son died in 1978 when the Acacia Wood sank, Helena McKenzie and Dorothy Jack, who lost their husbands in the same tragedy. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Buckie’s elderly residents on New Street were all smiles as they chatted to Queen Elizabeth II. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Just like the other mums, the Queen watches the cricket team play at her son Charles’ old school Gordonstoun. Image: DC Thomson
1992: The Queen laughs atone of the colourfully-dressed figures during her visit to Dalrymple Hall, Fraserburgh, where she enjoyed various exhibitions, including one on “Scottish Samurai” Thomas Blake Glover and another on fashion designer Bill Gibb’s work. Image: DC Thomson

Rare photos of the Queen in the Highlands and Islands

1960: The Queen is met at the Town House Dingwall by Provost Macrae. Image: DC Thomson
1964: The Queen at Scrabster Harbour, Caithness, with the Hon. Robin M. Sinclair. Image: DC Thomson
1970: The Queen mingled freely among the wives and families of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders at Fort-George. Image: DC Thomson
1977: The Queen and Provost W. J. Mackay leave Inverness Town House followed by the Duke and Mrs Mackay. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Queen Elizabeth II was greeted with a wall of bouquets from children on Inverness High Street. Image: DC Thomson
1981: There was a light-hearted moment as a small boy strayed from the crowd during the Queen’s stroll with Provost Allan Sellar at Inverness. Image: DC Thomson
1981: The Queen laughed in Kingussie as another young fan evaded both the barrier and police to run from the crowd to make her own posy presentation to the monarch. Image: DC Thomson
1981: A stop at the premises of Highland China proved an interesting one for the Queen and the Duke seen here examining a piece of pottery. Image: DC Thomson
1981: One young lad became the proudest Cub Scout in Shetland as the Queen took a special interest in his badge. Image: DC Thomson

 

1987: The former naval port of Invergordon was decked in bunting and Union Jacks were hung from windows as the Royal couple enjoyed a hearty Highland welcome from the Brownies. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Her Majesty is greeted by members of the Children’s St Magnus Pilgrimage, who then performed the Stones Ceremony in Kirkwall, Orkney. Image: DC Thomson
1987: Jessie Mackintosh, 78, caught the Queen’s eye during a walkabout in Invergordon as she sported a broken arm in a sling, which Her Majesty said “she hoped was healing all right”. Image: DC Thomson
1991: It was not difficult to catch the Queen smiling, and the happiness of her first visit to Fort William for 24 years proved infectious for the big crowd. Image: DC Thomson

 

How the Queen was Ballater’s ‘next door neighbour’

