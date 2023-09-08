55 unseen photos show Queen Elizabeth II’s candid moments from our archives

The late Queen was a frequent visitor to Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, and we’ve handpicked previously unseen photos from our archives that capture some of her more candid moments as she met people across the regions.

The Queen was always poised to perfection during events, but over the years our photographers caught informal moments with the public.

Indeed, her first-ever solo public engagement took place in Aberdeen when a young Princess Elizabeth visited the Sailors’ Home.

And Aberdeen would become a frequent port of call for the Queen and her family throughout her reign.

Every year, Her Majesty would descend on the city with her family and Corgis before heading to Deeside for down time.

From mischievous Corgis to cheeky children, sharing giggles and even serving the public at a Crathie Kirk sale, our candid archive photos show the Queen on a more human level, out and about across the north and north-east.

Unseen photos of Queen Elizabeth II in Aberdeen

Candid moments from the Queen’s Deeside visits

Queen Elizabeth II pictured in Aberdeenshire and Moray

Rare photos of the Queen in the Highlands and Islands