Urgent call to meet Lamb for St Andrew’s Day target

Just 150 prime lambs from Scottish producers are needed to reach the target for this year’s Lamb for St Andrew’s Day initiative.

The project, which is run by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers Scotland (IAAS), has over 24,000 school children signed up for free lamb which will be consumed on November 30.

Organisers are now urgently calling on farmers to donate to The Lamb Bank to meet the target of delivering 2.75 tonnes of lamb, whether it’s the value of a lamb at the next mart sale or financial donations to support the future of lamb production in Scotland.

Since its establishment three years ago, over 390 lambs and 65,000 lamb portions have been donated for school canteens and Home Economics classes across Scotland.

“There is just no better way to tell the story of lamb and encourage more people to choose it from shop shelves or when eating out than to give them first-hand experience of eating and cooking it,” says Neil Wilson, executive director of IAAS.

“School teachers have loved the opportunity to inspire young people with tasty, fun-to-make recipes and the chance to try lamb, whether it’s in class or the canteen. It’s a hugely valuable and interactive way to teach about the merits of Scottish lamb production and healthy eating and to counter negative marketing around red meat, but also to demonstrate that it can be affordable.”

Auctioneers will also be giving customers the opportunity to make financial donations for similar amounts over the phone when they are speaking to them, and industry organisations and individuals can donate directly by contacting IAAS or at Ko-Fi (www.ko-fi.com/iaaslambbank). One portion is £1.75 delivered, so a donation of just £35 will give 20 school children a chance to try lamb this November.

“If we all put in a little, it spreads the burden, and we are calling on everyone, mart users or not, to come forward and give what they can so we can make a big impression,” added Mr Wilson.

In 2022, IAAS worked with 43 independent butchers to process and pack the lamb for schools, with volunteers delivering across the country.

Woodhead Brothers in Turriff donated lamb for 1,880 Aberdeenshire school children, delivered by G & M Whyte, Munro’s in Dingwall supplied the Highlands and the Western Isles, while Shetland Livestock Marketing Group covered all Shetland schools and their 160 pupils.

Lamb for St Andrew’s Day has been recognised in the Scottish Parliament and has become one of the key lamb promotion events in Scotland.

It is credited for supporting and improving the prime lamb price throughout the month of November with the price tracking upwards during the month over the last three years.