Ref Watch: Inconsistent Don Robertson, as Andrew Dallas on VAR fails to even review two penalties Aberdeen should have had against Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref Watch: Inconsistent Don Robertson, as Andrew Dallas on VAR fails to even review two penalties Aberdeen should have had against Rangers

Our officiating expert Finlay Elder reviews the officials' performances during Aberdeen's 1-0 League Cup final defeat at Hampden.

The stramash which unfolded between Aberdeen and Rangers in the dying embers of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
The stramash which unfolded between Aberdeen and Rangers in the dying embers of Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: SNS.
By Finlay Elder

How did referee Don Robertson, and VAR official Andrew Dallas, perform in Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final?

Before we get into two big refereeing talking points from Hampden on Sunday, there were plenty of bookings in the game for both the Dons and Rangers, and I can’t really think of a booking which wasn’t warranted.

However, once again we saw the blatant inconsistencies from Scottish officials which are evident game after game.

Robertson’s in-game decisions for 50/50 challenges and general free-kicks were terrible, and there was a period of time where every small, borderline decision was going in the direction of Rangers.

In particular, when Duk came on for Aberdeen, he was clearly fouled twice before eventually being awarded a free-kick for (arguably) the only tackle of the three which wasn’t actually a foul.

Aberdeen's Duk in action against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Duk in action against Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The reputation of Duk certainly plays a part in referees’ treatment of him – he’s clearly garnered a reputation with referees for being a bit of a diver.

But there were plenty of occasions in Robertson’s performance where a foul was given at one end and not the other, despite incidents being practically identical.

If Goldson got a penalty at Pittodrie, Gartenmann should have had one at Hampden

On to the final’s two big flashpoints from a refereeing perspective.

First, there was the clear shirt pull on Stefan Gartenmann by Todd Cantwell inside the Rangers penalty area at a set-play in the first half.

It was a far longer and more obvious pull than the one by Gartenmann which led to Connor Goldson being awarded a spot-kick in the sides’ league draw at Pittodrie.

On Sunday, Gartenmann was honest and didn’t throw himself to the ground, as a shirt pull like that shouldn’t result in you diving on to the floor.

 

Neither are penalties in a million years, but – if we are being consistent – then Aberdeen should have had a penalty.

But it wasn’t even looked at by VAR, laying bare yet more inconsistency in Scottish football officiating, this time when it comes to the use of technology.

VAR official Andrew Dallas fails to check second potential Dons penalty of afternoon

In the second period, Rangers had a penalty appeal for handball against Gartenmann, but, even if the ball did hit the Dons defender’s arm, it was close to his body and not in an unnatural position.

However, Rangers took the lead anyway, when their captain James Tavernier scored – a goal which was clean from a refereeing perspective.

After going 1-0 down, the Reds finally decided to have a bit of a go against their opponents.

There would then be a huge flashpoint at the end of the game as Aberdeen were chasing an equaliser.

A corner from Leighton Clarkson found Duk at the front post, and he then appeared to be taken out from behind by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

At the time, inside the ground, I didn’t even notice the incident – there were so many bodies in the box and then a bit of afters, and it was hard to see what was happening.

Having since seen a replay of the challenge, though, it looks like a penalty.

In my opinion, the keeper makes contact with Duk and takes him down.

And I think the stramash which happened in the box took the attention away from it.

VAR were perhaps too busy looking for a non-existent red card against Aberdeen than a potential penalty…

But VAR should have checked the tackle from Butland, and referee Robertson would (or should) surely then have been sent to look at the challenge.

The whistler might have deemed Duk lost his balance and was on the way down anyway – but he at least should been given the chance to take another look and make up his mind at the monitor.

As I have said, I thought Robertson was very poor in the game, and incredibly inconsistent in his decision-making.

Dallas on VAR wasn’t much better – and showed an inability to pay attention and look at several things at once. For me, he failed to review two clear potential Aberdeen penalties.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

More from Aberdeen FC

Agony and ecstasy at the full-time whistle as Aberdeen are beaten by Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fan view: Dons left to rue one fateful moment
The Aberdeen players look dejected at full time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Danny Law: Hampden disappointment but Aberdeen can emerge stronger from the experience
Stefan Gartenmann following Aberdeen's Viaplay Cup final defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS
Stefan Gartenmann says Aberdeen did not pose enough threat on Rangers in Viaplay Cup…
Graeme Shinnie in action against Rangers' James Tavernier. Image: SNS
Aberdeen v Rangers player ratings as Dons suffer defeat in Viaplay Cup final
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (L) and Rangers' James Tavernier in action at Hampden. Image: SNS.
Analysis: Aberdeen veterans Graeme Shinnie and Jonny Hayes will help team-mates channel Viaplay Cup…
Disconsolate Aberdeen fans at Hampden after Sunday's Viaplay Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
'Hard against 12 men', or 'deserved' loss due to 'negative' tactics? - Aberdeen fans…
3
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson applauds the fans after the defeat against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to deliver more finals after Viaplay Cup Hampden heartache
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Rochard Jensen look dejected as Rangers' James Tavernier scores to make it 1-0 in the Viaplay Cup Final at Hampden. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's trophy dream ends with 1-0 Viaplay Cup final loss to Rangers
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 2-1 against Hearts in injury-time. image: SNS
Aberdeen fan view: A chance for the Dons class of 2023 to live forever…
Aberdeen's Paul Mason (4th right) beats 'keeper Chris Woods and defender Richard Gough (bandaged head) to open the scoring in the League Cup final. Image: SNS
Aberdeen legend Paul Mason explains journey from working on a building site to League…

Conversation