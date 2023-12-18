Ref Watch: Inconsistent Don Robertson, as Andrew Dallas on VAR fails to even review two penalties Aberdeen should have had against Rangers

How did referee Don Robertson, and VAR official Andrew Dallas, perform in Aberdeen’s 1-0 defeat to Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final?

Before we get into two big refereeing talking points from Hampden on Sunday, there were plenty of bookings in the game for both the Dons and Rangers, and I can’t really think of a booking which wasn’t warranted.

However, once again we saw the blatant inconsistencies from Scottish officials which are evident game after game.

Robertson’s in-game decisions for 50/50 challenges and general free-kicks were terrible, and there was a period of time where every small, borderline decision was going in the direction of Rangers.

In particular, when Duk came on for Aberdeen, he was clearly fouled twice before eventually being awarded a free-kick for (arguably) the only tackle of the three which wasn’t actually a foul.

The reputation of Duk certainly plays a part in referees’ treatment of him – he’s clearly garnered a reputation with referees for being a bit of a diver.

But there were plenty of occasions in Robertson’s performance where a foul was given at one end and not the other, despite incidents being practically identical.

If Goldson got a penalty at Pittodrie, Gartenmann should have had one at Hampden

On to the final’s two big flashpoints from a refereeing perspective.

First, there was the clear shirt pull on Stefan Gartenmann by Todd Cantwell inside the Rangers penalty area at a set-play in the first half.

It was a far longer and more obvious pull than the one by Gartenmann which led to Connor Goldson being awarded a spot-kick in the sides’ league draw at Pittodrie.

On Sunday, Gartenmann was honest and didn’t throw himself to the ground, as a shirt pull like that shouldn’t result in you diving on to the floor.

Holding his shirt for at least 3 times longer than Gartenman did against Goldson but don’t know why I’m surprised pic.twitter.com/GqCojZ2gIL — Potent Polvara (@VivaSheep) December 17, 2023

Neither are penalties in a million years, but – if we are being consistent – then Aberdeen should have had a penalty.

But it wasn’t even looked at by VAR, laying bare yet more inconsistency in Scottish football officiating, this time when it comes to the use of technology.

VAR official Andrew Dallas fails to check second potential Dons penalty of afternoon

In the second period, Rangers had a penalty appeal for handball against Gartenmann, but, even if the ball did hit the Dons defender’s arm, it was close to his body and not in an unnatural position.

However, Rangers took the lead anyway, when their captain James Tavernier scored – a goal which was clean from a refereeing perspective.

After going 1-0 down, the Reds finally decided to have a bit of a go against their opponents.

There would then be a huge flashpoint at the end of the game as Aberdeen were chasing an equaliser.

A corner from Leighton Clarkson found Duk at the front post, and he then appeared to be taken out from behind by Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland.

At the time, inside the ground, I didn’t even notice the incident – there were so many bodies in the box and then a bit of afters, and it was hard to see what was happening.

Having since seen a replay of the challenge, though, it looks like a penalty.

After a week of Ally McCoist & co on the full on denial after the stats of their penalties got wider attention Butland takes out Duk & they (🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿VAR) only check for violent conduct in the aftermath You couldn't make it up 🙄

pic.twitter.com/DyCHsniZgE — Quinny (@Quinny3001) December 17, 2023

In my opinion, the keeper makes contact with Duk and takes him down.

And I think the stramash which happened in the box took the attention away from it.

VAR were perhaps too busy looking for a non-existent red card against Aberdeen than a potential penalty…

But VAR should have checked the tackle from Butland, and referee Robertson would (or should) surely then have been sent to look at the challenge.

The whistler might have deemed Duk lost his balance and was on the way down anyway – but he at least should been given the chance to take another look and make up his mind at the monitor.

As I have said, I thought Robertson was very poor in the game, and incredibly inconsistent in his decision-making.

Dallas on VAR wasn’t much better – and showed an inability to pay attention and look at several things at once. For me, he failed to review two clear potential Aberdeen penalties.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.