Snow, sales and school protests: January days in and around Aberdeen in photos

Despite the passage of time, certain things remain the same in and around Aberdeen at this time of year. Whether that be storms, January sales, or snow, which thankfully hasn’t arrived — yet.

It wasn’t unusual for remote parts of Aberdeenshire to be under a blanket of snow for weeks on end in January.

While it was problematic for cut-off communities, it certainly made for picturesque photos.

Spare a thought for the pupils at Echt Primary School in 1984 whose playground was under a foot of snow.

But, after three snow days off, the school minibus wheels were fitted with chains and even the most remote pupils were successfully brought to school.

Back in Aberdeen, though, our photos over the years show different aspects of a changing city.

From the forgotten, quaint days of Kennerty’s horse-drawn milk round on empty streets in 1962, to the dualling of Powis Place to accommodate Aberdeen’s growing traffic problems in 1986.

And it wouldn’t be January if there wasn’t a photo of bargain hunters enjoying the sales at another lost name from the high street – Littlewoods.

January 1984, however, was a particularly memorable one for the former pupils and teachers of Hilton Academy, which was under threat of closure.

Parents, teachers, pupils – and even some city councillors – took to the streets of Aberdeen to protest the proposed closure of Hilton Academy.

The march, which was around 300-strong, answered the rallying call of Hilton Academy Parents’ Group to fight the shut down of the school.

The leader of Aberdeen’s Labour Group, councillor Robert Middleton, said at the time: “I think a lot of people will have been surprised by the depth of feeling shown, particularly by the kids.”

That protest on a cold, January day in Aberdeen helped gain Hilton Academy a stay of execution.

But ultimately, the school was on borrowed time, and closed in 1988 when it merged with Powis Academy.

Gallery: January days around Aberdeen in pictures

