Snow, sales and school protests: January days in and around Aberdeen in photos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Snow, sales and school protests: January days in and around Aberdeen in photos

Our gallery of January photos shows the changing face of Aberdeen over the years - but also the unchanging likelihood of school closures due to heavy snow in Aberdeenshire.

Their banners displaying clearly how they felt, pupils of Hilton Academy, accompanied by the parents action group, marched in protest along Union Street in January 1984, in a campaign against the school's proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson
Their banners displaying clearly how they felt, pupils of Hilton Academy, accompanied by the parents action group, marched in protest along Union Street in January 1984, in a campaign against the school's proposed closure. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Despite the passage of time, certain things remain the same in and around Aberdeen at this time of year. Whether that be storms, January sales, or snow, which thankfully hasn’t arrived — yet.

It wasn’t unusual for remote parts of Aberdeenshire to be under a blanket of snow for weeks on end in January.

While it was problematic for cut-off communities, it certainly made for picturesque photos.

Spare a thought for the pupils at Echt Primary School in 1984 whose playground was under a foot of snow.

But, after three snow days off, the school minibus wheels were fitted with chains and even the most remote pupils were successfully brought to school.

Echt Primary School pupils returning to school after their snow days in January 1984. Image: DC Thomson

Back in Aberdeen, though, our photos over the years show different aspects of a changing city.

From the forgotten, quaint days of Kennerty’s horse-drawn milk round on empty streets in 1962, to the dualling of Powis Place to accommodate Aberdeen’s growing traffic problems in 1986.

And it wouldn’t be January if there wasn’t a photo of bargain hunters enjoying the sales at another lost name from the high street – Littlewoods.

January 1984, however, was a particularly memorable one for the former pupils and teachers of Hilton Academy, which was under threat of closure.

Parents, teachers, pupils – and even some city councillors – took to the streets of Aberdeen to protest the proposed closure of Hilton Academy.

The march, which was around 300-strong, answered the rallying call of Hilton Academy Parents’ Group to fight the shut down of the school.

The leader of Aberdeen’s Labour Group, councillor Robert Middleton, said at the time: “I think a lot of people will have been surprised by the depth of feeling shown, particularly by the kids.”

That protest on a cold, January day in Aberdeen helped gain Hilton Academy a stay of execution.

But ultimately, the school was on borrowed time, and closed in 1988 when it merged with Powis Academy.

Gallery: January days around Aberdeen in pictures

1984: The wild winter weather at the start of January drove the red deer down from the hills to look for food in 1984. A lone stag hunts for shelter near a Braemar cottage. Image: DC Thomson
1981: Aberchirder lies under a blanket of snow in this aerial photo from January 1981. Aberchirder was a planned community, and from this bird’s eye view you can just make out the original grid layout of the streets. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Elbows at the ready! Bargain hunters were out in force at the January sale in Littlewoods with plenty of cut-price knitwear on offer. Image: DC Thomson
1982: Aberdeen Grammar School girls hockey team captain Alisa Webster receives the National Playingfields Association Trophy from the association’s Grampian branch chairman Ian Souter after Aberdeen Grammar’s success in the schoolgirls indoor tourney at Linksfield Academy. Image: DC Thomson
1986: The Powis we know today was starting to take shape in January 1986 with Aberdeen’s new inner ring road. This view from the top of Powis Place looking towards Mounthooly shows the  dual carriageway which was meant to run from Altens to Bucksburn, but this never fully materialised. This photo shows construction of the west side of the carriageway near Fraser Place. The housing on the left was built on the site of demolished tenements. Image: DC Thomson
1993: Employees of Aberdeen District Council clearing away a tree which narrowly missed a motorist in Cairncry Road after it was blown down in the high winds. Witnesses saw the motorcyclist use his brakes just in time and swerve to avoid hitting the tree during the storm. Image: DC Thomson
1986: Some of the youngsters who took part in the Aberdeen Lads’ Club Open table tennis championship under-12 and under-14 sections on Burns Night in 1986. Image: DC Thomson
1966: A real insight into Aberdeen’s past and the very bedrock of our city – the granite Industry. This photo from MacDonald’s Yard shows the skilled work of workman John Steel who is carving an edge on granite fixing. Image: DC Thomson
1990: Sub-editors at Aberdeen Journals’ Lang Stracht office beavering away and working on copy and headlines in January 1990. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Senior pupils at Cults Academy made a successful venture into the business world in January 1988, with their own company printing designs on t-shirts and sweatshirts. The 20 teenagers from the fifth and sixth years of Cults Academy set up Logomotif under the Young Enterprise Scheme. From left, chairman David Knowles, production manager Nicholas Westaby, advertising director Sally Ford, sales manager Donald Law, and assistant financial director John Gray. Image: DC Thomson
1962: A true step back in time – it’s late morning in Aberdeen’s West-end in January 1962 and milk is being delivered in the age-old way. Near the end of his round, a milkman from Kennerty’s Dairy stops outside a house in Forest Avenue near the corner with Great Western Road to leave a crate of milk. The cashbag over his shoulder indicates he is also collecting the weekly payments from his customers. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Canine affection is a yawn and then a lick for owner Lily Taylor, Kintore, from her seven-month-old Samoyed puppy, Foxy, pictured on January 19 1992. Image: DC Thomson
1963: The well-known agricultural hall at Kittybrewster Mart with a dusting of snow in January 1963. The hall had just been put up for sale as Aberdeen and Northern Marts looked for an alternative site away from Kittybrewster. Image: DC Thomson
1967: Now long gone, St Nicholas House was still under construction in January 1967. The new municipal office was to be named after Aberdeen’s patron saint. Image: DC Thomson
1984: Parents, teachers and children of Hilton Academy marched through Aberdeen on January 28 1984 to add weight to their campaign to save the school from closure. The 300-strong group was led by Bon-Accord Ladies Pipe Band and were joined by regional councillors and trade unionists. Image: DC Thomson

You may also like:

More from Past Times

To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Lord Provost's daughter Marjorie Watt marries Hamish Robertson in Society wedding in Aberdeen Picture shows; Featured image Watt-RobertsonWedding. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design/Watt Family Date; 03/06/1937
Watch: Join the crowds at Aberdeen's society wedding of the year, 1937
A rare watch belonging to Alexander Milne, a stationmaster at Ballater Station, is going to auction next week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Rare gold Rolex watch belonging to Royal Family's beloved Ballater Stationmaster goes under the…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for On This Day Past Times Picture shows; P&J masthead and clippings. n/a. Supplied by DCT Design/John Wilkie Date; 06/01/1964
On This Day 1964: Moray murder with a sting in the tail
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Mairi Chisholm and Elsie Knocker created a field dressing hospital close to the front line at Ypres to attend quickly to men injured in WW1, before sending them on to the field hospital further back. Picture shows; WW1 nurse heroines Mairi Chisholm and Elsie Knocker. various . Supplied by DCT/Roddie Reid Date; Unknown
The 18-year-old Highland woman and her friend who saved countless lives close to the…
10 year old Victoria Duncan and Alex Gaynor,6, listen to traditional music by the water at Archaeolink's Celtic Spring Fair. PIC KEVIN EMSLIE
In pictures: Were you ever at Aberdeenshire pre-history park Archaeolink?
Post Thumbnail
Happy Handsel Monday! Remembering an inebriated and ancient Scottish tradition
Post Thumbnail
The hidden fog house waterfall and 6 other secrets of Bennachie
Proprietor of CAMRA's UK Pub of the Year, The Boar's Head at Kinmuck, Stuart Singer, centre, pictured with his wife Margaret, their family and pub regulars after the presentation in April 1989. Image: DC Thomson
Cheers for the memories: Looking back at 5 lost country pubs in Aberdeenshire
A school trip to Satrosphere, now known as Aberdeen Science Centre, is a fun journey of discovery that brings science to life. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid
Satrosphere: 35 years of legendary school trips to Aberdeen Science Centre in photos
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Granger/Shutterstock (8708467a) London: Suffragettes, 1909. Advertising The New Issue Of The Suffragette Weekly Votes For Women By Omnibus Through The Streets Of London In 1909. London: Suffragettes, 1909.
How north and northeast suffragettes gave their all for their cause — but to…

Conversation