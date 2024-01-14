Elgin family hit with unaffordable 230% increase in electricity costs after heating breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin family hit with unaffordable 230% increase in electricity costs after heating breaks

The family has stretched its finances to the limit to try and keep warm with more cold weather on the way.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Laura Smith and two children around fan heater with TV in background.
Laura Smith and her children Gary and AJ are relying on fan heaters to keep warm. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

An Elgin mum has spoken out after being hit with an unaffordable 240% increase in electricity prices to run fan heaters after her heating broke on Boxing Day.

Mum-of-three Laura Smith was supplied with two plug-in alternatives for her three-bedroom home when her air source heat pump broke down.

She has since paid £400 on her pre-payment meter in just two weeks, when she would ordinarily spend just £75 in the same period.

The 39-year-old, who relies on benefits, has been forced to turn to friends and family for money to keep her children warm.

And she has been told it will still be nearly another two weeks before contractors are able to replace her air source heat pump.

‘I don’t know what to tell my children’

Since the heating failed on Boxing Day, Laura has moved her twins Gary and AJ into the same room at night.

The four-year-olds now sleep with two quilts on their bed and layer up during the day at home to keep the heating bill as low as possible.

Laura, Gary and AJ at the window in living room.
Laura, Gary and AJ have been wrapping up warm inside to stay warm. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Laura herself wears three pairs of socks and a jumper under a fleece while indoors.

A Met Office weather warning has been issued for Elgin on Sunday and Monday with temperatures not expected to rise much about freezing during the day.

Laura said: “It’s actually been unbelievable. It’s just been so difficult trying to keep warm with how cold it has got some days.

“I’ve been trying to stay strong for the kids, but it isn’t easy. When they tell me they’re cold, I just have to tell them I know but I can’t help it.”

Heating compensation to be increased

The Elgin household has been told it will likely be January 22 before contractors are able to fix their broken heating.

Replacing the air source heat pump at the property is expected to take two days.

After stretching her finances to the limit, Laura contacted landlord Grampian Housing Association for help and was given a one-off £89 voucher.

When contacted by the Press and Journal, the agency said they would be providing her with more compensation.

Laura Smith and children AJ and Gary standing by the window in jackets.
The family will now get extra compensation to cover their increased electricity bills. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Laura said: “I’ve been borrowing money from family members but they can only help me so much. My mum and dad are pensioners so don’t have much themselves.

“We can’t go on living like this without some extra help.”

Grampian Housing Association told the Press and Journal a further £49 voucher was provided to the family yesterday.

A spokeswoman added: “The heating is provided by an air source heat pump and the heat pump needs to be replaced.

“It was ordered promptly but unfortunately it is not possible to arrange delivery any sooner and work is scheduled for week commencing January 22.

“Laura Smith had received compensation of £89 and a further payment of £49 was made today.

“Our tenancy sustainment team will be keeping in contact with her to ensure she has sufficient heating until the work is complete.”

