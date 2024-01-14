Elgin family hit with unaffordable 230% increase in electricity costs after heating breaks

An Elgin mum has spoken out after being hit with an unaffordable 240% increase in electricity prices to run fan heaters after her heating broke on Boxing Day.

Mum-of-three Laura Smith was supplied with two plug-in alternatives for her three-bedroom home when her air source heat pump broke down.

She has since paid £400 on her pre-payment meter in just two weeks, when she would ordinarily spend just £75 in the same period.

The 39-year-old, who relies on benefits, has been forced to turn to friends and family for money to keep her children warm.

And she has been told it will still be nearly another two weeks before contractors are able to replace her air source heat pump.

‘I don’t know what to tell my children’

Since the heating failed on Boxing Day, Laura has moved her twins Gary and AJ into the same room at night.

The four-year-olds now sleep with two quilts on their bed and layer up during the day at home to keep the heating bill as low as possible.

Meanwhile, Laura herself wears three pairs of socks and a jumper under a fleece while indoors.

A Met Office weather warning has been issued for Elgin on Sunday and Monday with temperatures not expected to rise much about freezing during the day.

Laura said: “It’s actually been unbelievable. It’s just been so difficult trying to keep warm with how cold it has got some days.

“I’ve been trying to stay strong for the kids, but it isn’t easy. When they tell me they’re cold, I just have to tell them I know but I can’t help it.”

Heating compensation to be increased

The Elgin household has been told it will likely be January 22 before contractors are able to fix their broken heating.

Replacing the air source heat pump at the property is expected to take two days.

After stretching her finances to the limit, Laura contacted landlord Grampian Housing Association for help and was given a one-off £89 voucher.

When contacted by the Press and Journal, the agency said they would be providing her with more compensation.

Laura said: “I’ve been borrowing money from family members but they can only help me so much. My mum and dad are pensioners so don’t have much themselves.

“We can’t go on living like this without some extra help.”

Grampian Housing Association told the Press and Journal a further £49 voucher was provided to the family yesterday.

A spokeswoman added: “The heating is provided by an air source heat pump and the heat pump needs to be replaced.

“It was ordered promptly but unfortunately it is not possible to arrange delivery any sooner and work is scheduled for week commencing January 22.

“Laura Smith had received compensation of £89 and a further payment of £49 was made today.

“Our tenancy sustainment team will be keeping in contact with her to ensure she has sufficient heating until the work is complete.”

